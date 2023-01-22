Sunday Long Reads: How Sukesh conned Bollywood stars, Prince Harry’s revelations in his memoir and more

How Bollywood actors like Jacqueline Fernandez bought into Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s con…

Sukesh Chandrashekhar knows how to make an entrance.

With a supporting cast of 12 bodyguards and an expensive car fitted with a red beacon, he became a Tamil Nadu politician’s son. He walked into Taj Connemara in Chennai, brimming with confidence, only to stop in his tracks as he spotted Leena Paulose alias Leena Maria for the first time in 2010.

‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will enable India to harness its demographic dividend’: Harish Damodaran

Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India’s Largest Private Dairy Company by Harish Damodaran; Penguin Viking; 224 pages; Rs 699 (Source: Amazon.in) Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India’s Largest Private Dairy Company by Harish Damodaran; Penguin Viking; 224 pages; Rs 699 (Source: Amazon.in)

Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India’s Largest Private Dairy Company, an account of the rise of Hatsun Agro and its founder RG Chandramogan has won the Rs 15 lakh Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022. In this interview, Damodaran, national rural affairs and agriculture editor, The Indian Express, speaks of what led to the book and why India needs more such made-in-Bharat success stories.

‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur Warikoo

Being an entrepreneur teaches you a lot, he said (Source: Ankur Warikoo) Being an entrepreneur teaches you a lot, he said (Source: Ankur Warikoo)

With a fan base of 2.1 million on Instagram, Ankur Warikoo, 42, is a self-help guru with a twist. Unlike most online self-styled experts on lifestyle choices, personal finance, systemic injustices and psychology, the former CEO of Groupon India, and co-founder of Nearbuy acknowledges that he’s not a specialist at anything. He empathises with his urban Indian audiences, with their circumstances located at the nexus of middle-class economic aspirations and orthodox parental expectations. On the release of his latest book ‘Get Epic Shit Done’ (Juggernaut, Rs 399), he speaks on the self-help industry and how it can be made more inclusive.

Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy

There is no malice involved in cheetah hunts. Source: Vinod Tiwari/Wikimedia Commons There is no malice involved in cheetah hunts. Source: Vinod Tiwari/Wikimedia Commons

Few of us have been fortunate (if one can use that word!) enough to watch a hunt in the wild: whether it is a tiger taking down a chital, lions setting traps for wildebeest, leopards ambushing wild boar, or dholes chasing sambhar to exhaustion. But wildlife TV channels are replete with these hunts and you always watch them with mixed feelings.

Spare: a self-exiled prince’s cry for being invited back into the fold

Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry (Source: AP/File) Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry (Source: AP/File)

IN A TELLING early episode of The Crown, the multiple Emmy-winning Netflix series on the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill’s character is seen chiding Princess Margaret for letting her personality seep into her representation of the sovereign in her absence. “No one wants you to be you, they want you to be it…The Crown, that’s what they have come to see… The minute you become yourself, you shatter the illusion, break the spell.” The sibling rivalry between that heir and spare does not end there, but there are no prizes for guessing who is up for a win.

P Sainath’s The Last Heroes — Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom is a riveting account of freedom’s little-known warriors

The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom

P Sainath

Penguin Viking

256 pages

Rs 499 (Amazon.in) The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian FreedomP SainathPenguin Viking256 pagesRs 499 (Amazon.in)

There could not have been a better time than the 75th year of India’s Independence for P Sainath’s book The Last Heroes — Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom. The book poignantly brings out the contribution of ordinary people to India’s freedom struggle. Forget being feted, many were not even recognised, but they brought energy and grassroots strength to the freedom struggle. For instance, Panimora village of Bargarh district of Odisha, which had 32 of its people in jail in 1942, was labelled by the British as Badmash goan or notorious village.

Saeed Mirza’s I Know The Psychology of Rats is a touching eulogy to his late friend, filmmaker Kundan Shah, director of the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

(Left to right) A young Saeed Mirza, Kundan Shah and scriptwriter Aziz Mirza. (Pic source: Express Archive) (Left to right) A young Saeed Mirza, Kundan Shah and scriptwriter Aziz Mirza. (Pic source: Express Archive)

I Know the Psychology of Rats by Saeed Mirza, a eulogy to his friend and colleague Kundan Shah, is a story of friendship, collaboration and trust against the backdrop of a society gradually manifesting its majoritarian identity through violence and coercion.

Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future

Climate-conscious eating is a growing trend. (Pic source: Getty) Climate-conscious eating is a growing trend. (Pic source: Getty)

The world of food today, more than ever before, is forced to keep pace with the zeitgeist. The climate crisis, grim truths of a broken food system and a never-ending desire for the novel increasingly affect choices. Though hard to distinguish the ephemeral from the durable in a rapidly evolving landscape, some shifts hold out the promise of a tastier food future. Here are a few changes that we hope will gain ground in the coming months to fulfil that end.

