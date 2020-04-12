Sunday Long Reads: Pandit Ravi Shankar, detention camps, Indo-Pak bilateral relations, COVID-19 pandemic, and more

Pandit Ravi Shankar with Beatle George Harrison. (Express Archive Photo) Pandit Ravi Shankar with Beatle George Harrison. (Express Archive Photo)

Remembering Pandit Ravi Shankar’s sublime notes in his centenary year

On the evening of November 4, 2012, a frail Pandit Ravi Shankar took to the stage at Terrace Theatre in Long Beach, California, a place he had fallen in love with for its moderate temperature and lush spaces. Wearing a nasal cannula and a sandalwood tilak on his forehead, he arrived in a wheelchair. As the concert started, he picked up a smaller sitar that had been especially created for him because his older one had become “too heavy”. That evening, he chose to play Pancham se Gara, a raga he had created. With daughter Anoushka by his side, he touched each note with tenderness and ended with a tihaai. As the audience broke out in thunderous applause, Shankar stood there, flanked by his students, sobbing like a child. It was as if he knew that this was the final goodbye. A little over a month later, on December 11, Shankar passed away. He was 92.

Lives Interrupted

Family portrait: Joy Ma (centre, above) with her siblings Lyndem and William Family portrait: Joy Ma (centre, above) with her siblings Lyndem and William

What shopping malls were to India in the 1990s, detention camps may be in the 2020s. Few and far-flung at the start of the decade, but everywhere by the end — the essential feature of a decade’s political economy, given form in brick and tile.

In both cases, pioneering designs already existed: In Assam, detention centres for undocumented people have existed since at least 2010. Outside Bengaluru, the first camp in the state of Karnataka had its wall whitewashed by the final week of 2019. And earlier, too, Indians have been forcibly held in camps, especially during war.

In the 1960s, after the short-lived Sino-Indian border war, three thousand people were taken from their homes and into captivity in a camp in Deoli, on the edge of the desert in Rajasthan. In The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment, Joy Ma and Dilip D’Souza collect their stories and reveal the practical and ethical facets of that exercise, all of which could not be more relevant to us today.

Hear Them Out

Animosity at Bay: An Alternative History of the India-Pakistan Relationship, 1947-1952 Animosity at Bay: An Alternative History of the India-Pakistan Relationship, 1947-1952

In an interesting academic work which has recently hit the stands, Pallavi Raghavan, assistant professor of international relations at Ashoka University, forcefully argues that bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan, especially interactions between their bureaucrats in the period studied (1947-1952) “opened up spaces for resolving problems in the aftermath of Partition” and “seemed to arrest the pace of the slide towards hostility”, which is so evident, unfortunately, in the “bleak” state of ties today.

References to death and disease in Hindi literature

Deaths and diseases have been recurrent themes in literature. Deaths and diseases have been recurrent themes in literature.

In Suryakant Tripathi Nirala’s memoir Kulli Bhat (1938; A Life Misspent, 2016, English translation) captures the misery of the Spanish Flu, that swept through India in 1918. Indian soldiers in the British army, who has participated in World War I, returned home, becoming unwitting carriers of the disease.

In India, the Spanish Flu killed between 10-20 million people. Nirala was 22 at the time, on his way to meet his teenaged wife at his in-law’s place in UP’s Dalmau. But she dies before he makes it. That’s not the only death he encounters. There are others who die, too — caretakers, and, most poignantly, an infant in his lap. Nirala’s description of the river Ganga, laden with swollen, abandoned dead bodies, bear witness to the scale of the devastation that befell India. “My family disappeared in the blink of an eye. All our sharecroppers and labourers died…,” he writes.

Why data has a face and a name in a pandemic

If no actions are taken, one infected person will infect everyone in a city the size of Varanasi in two months. (Source: Getty images) If no actions are taken, one infected person will infect everyone in a city the size of Varanasi in two months. (Source: Getty images)

It is hard to think that there was a time before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all of our lives. Although it seems like an eternity ago, it was only on December 31, 2019, that China reported serious cases of pneumonia to the World Health Organization (WHO). Within days, the cause was identified as a virus, named severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2. It is widely believed that SARS-CoV-2 jumped over to humans from bats either directly or through an intermediate host in late 2019. Since then, lakhs of people have been infected all across the globe; tens of thousands have perished. Our complex, interconnected world has been upended by an invisible virus — a tiny, self-assembling nanoparticle with less than 30,000 nucleotides of genetic information with the simple evolutionary prerogative of making more copies of itself.

Why the threat of a virus appears distant and delusional in our interconnected world and how it isn’t

There have been as many plagues as wars in history; yet always plagues and wars take people equally by surprise. (Source: Getty) There have been as many plagues as wars in history; yet always plagues and wars take people equally by surprise. (Source: Getty)

My brain has difficulty conceptualising a literal virus. I can imagine a viral puppy video dismantling geographical boundaries. I can imagine a computer virus, infecting those who practise little digital hygiene. And while both of those are also a result of an ever-increasing interconnected world, I can’t seem to wrap my head around exponential growth of daily case numbers, entire nations falling into a dystopian quarantine, or an actual, literal virus.

It’s not the first time humanity was caught off guard. From the Black Death in 1347, (ravaging tens of millions) to the Spanish Flu in 1918 (infecting a third of the world), sudden mixing of populations have changed the course of history with little notice.

Is history repeating itself?

Source: Reuters Source: Reuters

For the first time in a century, the human race faces an existential question: who will live to see 2021, and who will die? In the abstract, it is an academic question since the death rate will be low. But it is engrossing because the absolute numbers will be very large, and everyone secretly wonders if they or their family and friends will become pandemic statistics.

In that century since the influenza pandemic, speculative fiction and futurology emerged as independent genre and respectable discipline, serving up the fruits of human folly with relish. In the free world, World War II anxiety was followed by unprecedented prosperity and public safety. Stories of vicarious suffering, dystopias and disaster porn rushed in to fill the void. Broadly speaking, this literature depicted the failure of humanity to protect itself from superior intelligences and from the products of its own reckless intelligence (AI in The Terminator and ecological and social/environmental disaster in Mad Max: Fury Road). Very few anticipated a superbug capable of popping the existential question. Now that the real thing is here, perhaps vicarious suffering will languish for a while. NK Jemesin’s The City We Became, which is just out and depicts a crisis heightened by human prejudices, could be the last of the current crop. One looks forward to a boom in humour and satire.

