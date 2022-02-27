Sunday Long Reads: Pandemic’s effect on our social skills, Madhuri Dixit interview, gender-fluid sculptures making a wave globally, and more

Updated: February 27, 2022 11:20:43 am
Let’s Talk About This: What has the pandemic done to our social skills?
Tanveer Inamdar, CEO of Pune-based VertexXInc, a social venture start-up, can sum up a business pitch in 30-40 seconds, his emails comprise one or two lines, chats have become one of two emojis and important instructions are short voice-messages. “When my team comes up with a good design or plan, I send them a star emoji. It means ‘good’, ‘go ahead’, ‘this is my green signal’ and everything positive,” he says.
‘If you take yourself too seriously, it’s dangerous’: Madhuri Dixit
THERE is a moment in the recently-released web show The Fame Game, when veteran superstar Anamika Anand feels awkward as the upcoming star Jaslyn calls her “an inspiration” and seeks her blessing. Taking a jibe at the paraphernalia that surrounds a celebrity today, Anamika tells Jaslyn that with an army of PRs, trainers and stylists at work, an actor today “doesn’t need talent”, let alone her blessing, to succeed. They, however, create a perfect photo-op for the paparazzi with Anamika’s hand placed on Jaslyn’s head.
Why the gender-fluid polychrome sculptures by a Sri Lankan-Australian artist is making waves globally
Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran’s sculptures are as colourful as the world’s deadliest mushrooms. They smile like Cheshire Cats. Embellished with a profusion of spikes, limbs, penises, lips, breasts and heads. Everything about them spells danger. But, instead of walking away from these feral mutants, we are drawn to them. It doesn’t even matter whether we like them or not. They tug at something primal and instinctive, earning our curiosity and teasing our desperation to understand.
Holding on and letting go in Stay Awake
Most films which deal with bare-knuckle addiction of any sort — alcohol, drugs, porn — view the world from the addicts’ point of view. While of course their story is primary, what usually goes missing is the story of their loved ones. Very often, addicts are oblivious to the needs and wants of others. Caregivers bear the brunt, constantly having to shift and adjust, so much so that they feel out of control and overwhelmed.
How I got hooked on to nature
It’s a question I get asked rather a lot: “how did you get interested in nature?” Usually followed by, “how can I get interested in nature and help save the environment?” Those asking, happily, usually are schoolchildren and those just heading for the heady days at college.
