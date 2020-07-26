Sunday Long Reads: Of pandemic dressing, weddings, music from World War II, nature, and more

Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp for Rohit Bal designs at a Bridal Fashion Week in New Delhi in 2013. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp for Rohit Bal designs at a Bridal Fashion Week in New Delhi in 2013. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

In the time of a pandemic, when will we dress up and go out?

These days, it is with alarm that I view myself in a full-length mirror before stepping out for some tedious chore. Ray-Bans to cover my eyes, a cap to cover wisps of grey hair and the ubiquitous mask stretching uncomfortably behind my ears, it feels like I have disappeared and somebody unrecognisable is staring back at me. My androgynous outfit gives nothing away either. Loose, casual clothes, the kind that six months ago I would have considered unfit for death by suicide. 2020 is the write-off year where we must imagine we are fugitives in disguise who need to perpetually duck from a devious assassin. Among the random thoughts floating in my head, I suddenly feel gratitude that fate placed me in India. I could have been born on some remote mountainside in Afghanistan, where disassociation from one’s appearance is mandated by law. I think about how so much of the world functions permanently swathed in drab religious garb, let us presume, willingly. This is what a face veil must feel like, only more claustrophobic, because unlike a mask it covers the entire head leaving only slits for eyes. My face gets hotter and hotter in Delhi’s searing humidity and my breath fogs up my shades. The discomfort frustrates me.

High heels and bras are cancelled

As a wise man called Anonymous once said, there’s no time like the present; but if the present doesn’t feel like a gift, the last thing you need is a watch. (Source: Getty Images) As a wise man called Anonymous once said, there’s no time like the present; but if the present doesn’t feel like a gift, the last thing you need is a watch. (Source: Getty Images)

So we stand together — all of humanity, plus the aliens who convene and attend webinars — in the dark belly of 2020, wondering how to get out of this toilet bowl of a year. It reminds me of a similar time in history, when it seemed like all hope was lost, and Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “This sucks. I want my Mummy.”

The father of the nation was, as always, bang on the money. There is no situation, including a global pandemic, where the addition of Mummy isn’t likely to make things better. Or, if not better, then same; except with cake. Which is the very definition of better.

How the pandemic has shrunk the Big, Fat Indian wedding

Sanitisers, masks and a wedding in Delhi. (Source: Creatif films by Sahil Arora) Sanitisers, masks and a wedding in Delhi. (Source: Creatif films by Sahil Arora)

Delhi-based digital marketer Chaitali Puri and her Chandigarh-based fiancé Nitin Arora had started planning their engagement and wedding in December last year. They wanted a “big fat Punjabi wedding”, says Puri, a two-day event on May 1 and 2, which would include pheras at sunset followed by a party that would last the whole night. The couple got engaged on March 16, but a week later, everything looked uncertain, as the country locked down on March 22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When will ethnicity stop mattering?

Picture courtesy: Suvir Picture courtesy: Suvir Saran

All humans, including refugees who have been dispossessed of their birthplace, are of a certain ethnicity. We might choose to be nomads, or migrants or live in a land far away from our homeland, but our ethnicity never changes. We are born to it, and die being of it.

At 20, I found myself in Manhattan, the financial, cultural and urban epicentre of the United States. Often called “The City” by those who have visited, lived in, or done business there. With its high energy, endless opportunities, and rare ability to help people realise their dreams, it is incomparably cosmopolitan and uniquely ecumenical.

Run Kalyani is a beautiful exploration of tedium and solitude

Inside her world: A still from Run Kalyani Inside her world: A still from Run Kalyani

In Groundhog Day (1993), the film’s middle-aged leading man, played by Bill Murray, is stuck in a perplexing, never-ending groove: what would you do if every day was exactly the same, and you were stuck in one place, and nothing that you did mattered?

A young woman in Geetha J’s 100-minute debut feature, Run Kalyani (2019), could well be asking herself that question. Kalyani’s days seem to be the same: waking up in an attic-like room, coming down the steps, greeting her frail, bed-ridden periamma (aunt), making morning coffee and getting ready for the day. She works as a cook in a couple of homes, at some distance from her own modest dwelling, which is in danger of being taken away from her. Debts are piling up. Rent is long overdue. The aunt’s health is failing. Everything in Kalyani’s young life (she appears to be in her early 20s) seems to be teetering on the brink: where will she go from here?

What’s wrong with the trees of Lutyens’ Delhi?

Tree for joy: An old rai jamun in Delhi. (Source: Pradip Krishen) Tree for joy: An old rai jamun in Delhi. (Source: Pradip Krishen)

Pradip Krishen’s books Trees of Delhi (Penguin Books, 2006) and Jungle Trees of Central India (Penguin Books, 2013) have not just tuned our eyes to look at flowers, leaves and branches more closely, but also revealed the “man-made” choices that create our wilderness. As the Central Vista Redevelopment leads to a plan to replant Lutyens’ Delhi, the naturalist reminds us about the missteps that colonial rulers made in 1912, and why our natural biodiversity is so underutilised.

Why the light hummingbird needs to drink its weight in nectar

Up in the air: Canada Geese flying in formation. (Source: Getty Images) Up in the air: Canada Geese flying in formation. (Source: Getty Images)

Think of this: vultures, amongst the heaviest of birds — some weighing in at 15 kg — are also the highest flying of all birds, reaching heights of 11,000 m, and expending scarcely a calorie in energy while up there. Yes, it takes a lot of mighty wing-beating to get off the ground, but once they’re in the “zone”, they can fly hundreds of kilometers with nary a wing-beat. Hummingbirds, the lightest of birds, averaging around 4 g, burn up fuel so fast that they have to be constantly refuelling on the wing, by taking in their own body weight in high-octane nectar. Otherwise, they might just drop dead. At night, they go into a stupor, with heart and respiratory rates dropping drastically. As aircraft engineers know, the lighter the aircraft, the easier it is to get off the ground and save fuel.

Why an Italian pianist has been archiving music composed by prisoners in World War II concentration camps

Being human: Francesco Lotoro Being human: Francesco Lotoro

In 1941, Polish violinist Józef Kropinski was sent to Auschwitz, located in southern Poland (then occupied by Nazi forces). Kropinski’s crime: he was involved in publishing an underground newspaper. Once inside the concentration camp, he realised that if he were to survive the medical experiments and the back-breaking labour, he had to hold on to music.

Kropinski, then 26, joined the camp orchestra. He managed to write 10 compositions in Auschwitz, according to his son, even as his comrades died every day. In early 1945, he was sent to Buchenwald, another concentration camp in east-central Germany. He would hide at night, in a room piled with human cadavers, and write music by the light of a single candle. Kropinski stayed at Buchenwald till the end of the war, and died in Breslau in 1970. He didn’t live long enough to see any of his music performed.

