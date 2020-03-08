Sunday Long Reads: Of Delhi riots, coronavirus, buffalo racing, films, mental health, food, disability, and more

Fast and Furious: Srinivasa Gowda at the Paivalike kambala in Kasargod. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Fast and Furious: Srinivasa Gowda at the Paivalike kambala in Kasargod. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Inside the fast, furious and sometimes feudal world of kambala

“Isn’t he the one? Usain Bolt?” asks a man, before walking up to a young man, clasping him into a half-embrace and scoring a selfie. His muscled torso gleaming in the evening sun, bare feet planted on earth, Srinivasa Gowda, almost a foot shorter than Bolt, is unlikely to be mistaken for the Jamaican sprinter anywhere else in the world. But in this village in Kerala’s Kasargod, where the pageant of kambala, a centuries-old agricultural tradition of buffalo racing, has made a stop this weekend, that is a minor quibble.

How algorithm fuels misinformation mills around coronavirus

Pandemonium: Social media is abuzz with misinformation about the outbreak. (Express Photo by Anoop K Venu) Pandemonium: Social media is abuzz with misinformation about the outbreak. (Express Photo by Anoop K Venu)

In the age of digital networks, every time a crisis appears, it is accompanied by misinformation. The novel coronavirus Covid-19 had just begun to assert itself as a global epidemic when the first churnings of the misinformation mill started. There was a range of alarmist, panic-inducing messages, posts, and forwards that immediately hatched conspiracy theories about the origin, the spread, and the rate of contagion, introducing doubt and mistrust in the officials working at containing the outbreaks. This was followed by “secret footage” that claimed exaggerated death numbers, suspicious “leaks”, and even deniers who insisted that this was just a hoax with covert political agenda.

Writer and ex-IPS officer Vibhuti Narain Rai on the anatomy of riots

Former IPS and DG of Uttar Pradesh Vibhuti Narayan Rai at his residence in Noida. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Former IPS and DG of Uttar Pradesh Vibhuti Narayan Rai at his residence in Noida. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

In his many years in the Indian Police Service, Vibhuti Narain Rai, 70, witnessed numerous communal riots. What he saw in the course of dealing with riots as an officer influenced him to study and write insightfully about communal riots in India and the role of police in it. An acclaimed writer in Hindi, his novel, Shahar Mein Curfew (Curfew in the City, 1988), was based on a riot in Allahabad that he observed personally as a police officer. It narrates the events of the three days in a small neighbourhood under curfew. In 1987, as SP, Ghaziabad, Rai registered cases against the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel in the Hashimpura massacre, where 42 Muslims were killed by the police.

Justice Richard H Bernstein on how people with disabilities make for good judges

Every Wednesday, Justice Bernstein hears and gives verdicts in 26 cases, along with six other judges. (Photo by Sadaf Modak) Every Wednesday, Justice Bernstein hears and gives verdicts in 26 cases, along with six other judges. (Photo by Sadaf Modak)

Every Thursday is a new beginning for Justice Richard H Bernstein. It is on this day of the week that Bernstein, the first visually-impaired judge to be elected to the Supreme Court of Michigan in the United States, starts memorising case transcripts, precedents and other references of the 26 cases to be heard and ruled on every Wednesday, along with six other judges.

“It is like giving an exam each week. On Wednesdays, we have 26 cases on our conference agenda. We hear the most complicated, challenging cases that affect the state of Michigan. These could include a criminal case, where someone is facing life imprisonment without any possibility of parole, or civil cases related to environment, consumer rights, billions of dollars of taxes. The stakes are high for this position,” he says, when we meet him in Mumbai, where he spoke about disability. The preparation for it, therefore, begins the day after the hearings conclude. Bernstein, assisted by six clerks — the other judges get five clerks — “memorises and internalises” each case, as well as other judgments for and against his argument.

Building Blocks: How protests in the streets remind us of what we lost as a nation when we gave up our right to the city

The street is the most democratic of all spaces. The street is the most democratic of all spaces.

Streets connect people, roads carry freight. While the street has often been equated to a stage where the ballet of life plays out, roads appear to be its impassive counterpoint. On your neighbourhood street, it’s not unusual for the halwai to make his samosas and tantalise you with the aroma as you walk past, for the barber to give you a nod as you cross his one-chair shop and for the tailor to promise that you will have the altered pant tomorrow. You might meet a neighbour who stops to enquire if you’ve been well. All this when you have dodged the errant motorist who has parked his car on the pavement and the cyclist who’s riding in the opposite direction towards you.

Award-winning poet and playwright Lemn Sissay on his lost childhood and a life unmoored

Lemn Sissay at the festival in Jaipur Lemn Sissay at the festival in Jaipur

His favourite hero, says British-Ethiopian poet, playwright and broadcaster Lemn Sissay, has never been the knight in shining armour, that infallible legend who steps in neatly to save the day against all odds. Instead, he’s found comfort in the battle-scarred orphan, whose hardscrabble life has welded loss and loneliness into rage and resilience.

“Jane Eyre was adopted, Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights was an orphan, Harry Potter was a foster child, Superman was adopted, Cinderella was kinship fostered by her sisters, Rapunzel had no parent. We are front and centre of popular culture. There’s something special, something specifically deep about the experiences of young people who are without family and I want others to see that,” he says, with great animation.

Mrunmayee Lagoo on co-writing Thappad and the female gaze

Mrunmayee Lagoo with Anubhav Sinha Mrunmayee Lagoo with Anubhav Sinha

I USED to say she was more motherly to Salman Khan than she was to me,” chuckles Mrunmayee Lagoo, 36, as we talk about her mother, actor Reema Lagoo, who was Bollywood’s go-to mother in the late 1980s onwards. “That was a running joke between us,” she says. But it could well be true. After all, Lagoo has played the doting mother to Salman Khan and other leading men of Bollywood to perfection for decades.

But we are not here to talk to Mrunmayee only about her mother. She has just stepped out of a marathon writing-and-narration session. After the release of Thappad last week, the Taapsee Pannu-starrer she co-wrote with director Anubhav Sinha, she has been super busy. The idea and premise of the film, she says, was Sinha’s. “I had met Anubhav Sir while he was shooting Article 15 (2019). He narrated the idea to me in one line — that it’s about this housewife whose husband slaps her in front of everyone. I started writing the various characters and the separate worlds they came from. How Amrita (played by Pannu) and Vikram (played by Pavail Gulati) would be. I kept sending him stuff to read, and he would react to them. We spent a month discussing the arc of the film. Then he said, ‘Yeh ab pak gaya hai, ab likho isko’,” she says.

Books on the elephant in the room — mental health

Source: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

The Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences released a study last year on the rising percentage of mental health afflictions among children and young adults, that showed that one out of five adolescents suffered from some form of mental health issue. With the exam season upon us, a look at some books that initiates the conversation around depression, anxiety and other mental health issues early on:

Chiru and her Bhaiya had the time of their lives, running around the house, devising amusing games to keep themselves busy. But something seems to have happened to Bhaiya. He no longer seems interested in their games, or, for that matter in anything. “I’m stuck with this big monster on my back,” he confides in Chiru one day. Everyone seems to know how to manage Bhaiya’s monster – Chiru names it Dukduk – except Bhaiya. They tell him to “snap out of it”, to eat, exercise, toughen up but only Bhaiya knows how hard it is for him to shrug off Dukduk. Sanjana Kapur’s Who Stole Bhaiya’s Smile (Pratham Books, appropriate for 5+ years) is an intuitive look at how depression afflicts children and often goes undetected for lack of awareness. Sunaina Coelho’s illustrations – the looming, shadowy presence of Dukduk, the darkness that leaches all colour off the young boy’s life, the relentless chatter that weighs him down- offer a visceral visual narrative. It comes with an afterword that makes an important distinction between sadness and depression and speaks of its warning signs.

How silk cotton trees celebrate togetherness of beings

The Red Carpet: A red silk cotton tree towers over the canopy in the Western Ghats. (Courtesy: Divya Mudappa) The Red Carpet: A red silk cotton tree towers over the canopy in the Western Ghats. (Courtesy: Divya Mudappa)

The scarlet dome erupts over the rainforest canopy. On this cool, clear January morning in the mountains, the tree emerges like a flaming island in an ocean of green. The leafless branches hold fiery red blooms on twigs lined with thousands of thorns, like flowers strung on razor wires. In resplendent minority, the deciduous tree stands flamboyant over the evergreens, whose flowers, if there are any, remain modestly concealed among millions of leaves. The splayed branches of the great emergent twitches with movement and pulses with song, like the flicker and crackle of sparks in a fire. The silk cotton tree, Bombax ceiba, under which I stand, is alive and alight. I sense a portent of something unexpected.

Menopause marks the end of something, but it doesn’t mean your life is over

Source: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

My uterus shut down for business around a year ago. In the years leading to it, she put up several award-winning performances: popping a gorgeous healthy baby at 41, shrinking back post-baby in 40 days as promised, renewing her vows in her flashy red dress a few months later, as though nothing had happened.

A few years later, the high-performing uterus went into amnesia. The period got weirder and weirder, alternating between spotting and flooding, until it was AWOL.

Menopause? Already? I wondered. I had little clue at the time that peri (near) menopause was even a thing. “It is not over until you go for a whole year without a period,” my doctor said.

Anju Dodiya: ‘The creative process is a violent one’

Anju Dodiya at Chemould Prescott Road Gallery, Mumbai. Anju Dodiya at Chemould Prescott Road Gallery, Mumbai.

Mumbai-based Anju Dodiya is among India’s best-known contemporary artists and a two-time nominee for the Sotheby’s Prize for contemporary art. Her latest, and 19th, solo exhibition, “Breathing on Mirrors”, currently showing at Gallery Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, brings together watercolour and charcoal paintings on her signature “mattresses” (made with fabric on a padded board), and digital works. A female protagonist, sometimes androgynous, dominates the paintings. Versions of this figure, depicted in strong chiaroscuro, draped in robes or tunics, have inhabited Dodiya’s frames for years. Ahead of the opening, the artist, 55, speaks about resisting gendered readings through her craft and why the creative process is essentially a violent one.

Why we must not look down on creatures that clear the mess around us

Even by themselves, vultures are hugely efficient. Salim Ali has mentioned that a flock of about 200 vultures can clean up a buffalo’s carcass in 20 minutes. Even by themselves, vultures are hugely efficient. Salim Ali has mentioned that a flock of about 200 vultures can clean up a buffalo’s carcass in 20 minutes.

Most of us are familiar with the three inexorable “laws” of nature: “kill or be killed”, “eat or be eaten,” and “survival of the fittest”. To these, I would add a fourth: “clean up or be cleaned up” and its corollary: “recycle or die!” Mother Nature has got this pretty well sorted out by providing a vast army of creatures whose lives’ work is just this. And we, right on top of the food chain, armed with the best brains, invariably turn up our noses at them.

The ocean bed is subject to a constant drizzle of debris and detritus falling from above: the remains of dead sea-creatures, sometimes entire carcasses (whales), sink and settle. They could choke seagrasses and corals. But, an army of “bottom-feeders” gets to work, hoovering them up. A whale’s rotting carcass will be taken apart by sharks, snacked on by sea lions, nibbled at by turtles and then worked clean by smaller fish and crustaceans. Nothing is left to rot in the underwater garden. We sneer contemptuously at these “bottom feeders” (like basa fish), the term has become derogatory, yet, without bottom feeders, there would be no “top feeders”.

A glimpse into sweet-making, one of country’s oldest professions

Sugar & Sugar & Spice : Jalebis being fried.

Culinary lore links a popular sweetmeat to the building of the Taj Mahal. In the 16th century, when work on the grand monument was on, the labourers would often complain of fatigue. Chief architect Isa sought the help of Sufi saint Pir Naqshbandi. A sugary translucent sweet made with ash gourd was revealed to the saint in his dreams, goes the legend, and thus was born the petha.

Like most food items, the origin story of the petha has variants. Another story associates the confection to the kitchens of the Emperor Shah Jahan. The fifth Mughal emperor, according to this version, asked his khansamas (male cooks) to prepare him a delicacy that was as gleaming white as his favourite monument. More than 500 cooks combined sugar syrup and a variety of essences and condiments — cardamom, rose water, saffron — with the white pumpkin to turn it into what the doyen of Indian food history KT Achaya describes — in A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food (1998) — as “a fibrous and jujube-like sweet”. These halwais (sweets makers) are today, at best, a footnote in the narrative of royal initiative and divine revelation.

