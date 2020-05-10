Sunday Long Reads: Of COVID-19 grief and fear, Ramayan, nature, Renaissance Italy, Indian Constitution, and more

I wake up and the news pours out of my phone. I read the news and then I arrange and rearrange daily, or even by the hour, the pattern of my grief. (Artwork: Amitava Kumar) I wake up and the news pours out of my phone. I read the news and then I arrange and rearrange daily, or even by the hour, the pattern of my grief. (Artwork: Amitava Kumar)

Why our anguish is reminiscent of an older world order that refuses to yield

Grief is now lodged in our lungs. I mean this figuratively. But I also understand that what the novel coronavirus causes is a ground-glass opacity in the lungs, making it very difficult, if not impossible, to breathe. I would persist with the metaphor to describe the heaviness we all are feeling right now except that the literal reality is so overwhelming — at the time of this writing, the deaths from COVID-19 worldwide, the human toll from lungs actually failing to work is 2,71,637. The total number of confirmed cases of those infected by the virus is an unimaginable 39,42,354.

Even those not directly carrying the infection are affected because what we have witnessed is an unprecedented alteration in our relationship with the world, our loved ones, and even ourselves. We are each quarantined in our own small spaces of survival or mourning, divided from each other by this cruel disease. Divided also from a sense of calm continuity, or of time unfolding in a predictable way, we now uncertainly await the future with masks on our faces.

