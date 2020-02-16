Sunday Long Reads: Of books, travel, food, Delhi elections, caste system, anti-CAA protests, and more

Vinod Kumar Shukla at his home in Raipur. (Photo by Shashwat Gopal) Vinod Kumar Shukla at his home in Raipur. (Photo by Shashwat Gopal)

Inside the wondrous world of writer Vinod Kumar Shukla

A few weeks after I first landed in Raipur in August 2011, having already covered a Maoist ambush in Bastar and the rape and encounter killing of a teenage girl in Surguja, I called Vinod Kumar Shukla. He immediately invited me over. When I asked for the address, he told me the directions and said: “Safed champe ke phool wala ghar (The house with the white frangipani flowers).”

“Sir, address?”

“Kaha na, safed champe ke phul wala ghar.”

The question and answer was repeated a few times until I asked: “Sir, postal address?”

Returning home that evening, after my first meeting with him, I felt embarrassed at my question, but I had found answers to questions that have perplexed his readers. From where does Shukla draw such unassuming, yet intense, characters for his short stories and novels? What helped him rupture Hindi syntax and introduce a new idiom in poetry and fiction? It seemed to me that Shukla poured his self into his writings.

Speakeasy: How coronavirus-like outbreaks have shaped human history

Health emergency: China was in denial of the pending epidemic for far too long. (Photo by Praveen Khanna) Health emergency: China was in denial of the pending epidemic for far too long. (Photo by Praveen Khanna)

After the battle with coronavirus is over, China will be remembered as the hatchery of one of the fastest-moving killers in modern times. It is a reputation that the country fails to live down, having been the origin of the bubonic plague which, in the 12th century, killed millions within three or four days of infection in Europe. The disease, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, reached Europe in three waves. The first was the Justinian Plague of 541-542 AD, which recurred repeatedly until the 8th century, devastated Europe and the Middle East, and may have created the political vacuum that was filled by the expansion of Islam.

Forwarded as Received: Jolly over AAP winning Delhi? It’s a folly

Capital loss: During the campaigning in Delhi. (Source: Tashi Tobgyal) Capital loss: During the campaigning in Delhi. (Source: Tashi Tobgyal)

Bachchon… my family… KYA HO RAHA HAI APNI RAJDHANI MEIN?!!!! U see… let me tell u frankly… In beautiful UP toh this cud never hv happened…. We also were ashcharyachakit when Yogi ji was made mukhya sewak…. BUT WE ALL VOTED FOR NATION… and we did not complain!!!!! But my family… u all didnt even say to me… did not tell ur babu ji and daadu… IN UR OWN CITY HINDUTVA HAS FAILED!!!!!!

YES MY FAMILY… Arvind bhai kejriwal ji has won Delhi with udte rang…. And i know beta angad, pote swastik… u all r celebrating …. u all r being jolly…BUT IT IS ALL FOLLY… HV U ALL DONE vichaar and deep chintan on iska tatparya!!! kALIDASA of England once asked a prashna…. To be or not… but my family.., today for all who love India…. WHAT IS FUTURE OF BHARAT MATA?!!!!!! THAT IS THE QUESTION!!!!!

A young dancer takes a hard look at Bharatnatyam’s burden of caste

Step by step: Nrithya Pillai at a performance in Chennai. (Source: Arun Janardhanan) Step by step: Nrithya Pillai at a performance in Chennai. (Source: Arun Janardhanan)

Last month, in the middle of Chennai’s famed Margazhi season, connoisseurs at the Brahma Gana Sabha were taken by surprise when they realised that the young Bharatanatyam dancer on stage was not winding up her performance with the traditional mangalam (an offering of thanks to god). Instead, Nrithya Pillai, 32, chanted “Jai Bhim”, and followed it up by reading out the Preamble to the Constitution.

Why the libraries on anti-CAA protest sites are essential to their democratic politics

The readers: An open library at Hauz Rani in Delhi. (Source: Sushant Singh) The readers: An open library at Hauz Rani in Delhi. (Source: Sushant Singh)

Eight weeks into the numerous sit-in protests across India against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the one striking feature is the proliferation of public libraries and reading rooms at these sites. Although this is a first for India, such public libraries have been a feature of many Occupy protests globally.

In 2011, the Occupy Wall Street protest in New York City’s Zuccotti Park erected a library, as did many other Occupy sites around the world. Hong Kong’s democracy protesters set up a library, as did the Plaza del Sol protests in Madrid and the Gezi Park protests in Turkey. In these protests in India, libraries have come up at various places in cities as diverse as Delhi, Nagpur, Kolkata, Sikar, Araria and Kanpur.

TM Krishna interview: ‘Creating art is an act of activism’

‘I cannot run away from the fact that I am still a brahmin with artistic privilege. It is a difficult negotiation. Ideally, this book should be written by a mrdangam maker’, says TM Krishna. (Photo: Amit Mehra) ‘I cannot run away from the fact that I am still a brahmin with artistic privilege. It is a difficult negotiation. Ideally, this book should be written by a mrdangam maker’, says TM Krishna. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

Your first book, A Southern Music, had a chapter on caste. Your latest one, Sebastian and Sons (Context), puts under the spotlight the lives of the mrdangam makers, mostly Dalits, who make the instrument using animal hides, among other materials. What made you choose the topic?

The first book is like a meditation on the idea of music and of form, in which caste also comes in the role of a societal frame. In the chapter where I navigated caste, I had not included any instrument makers at all. When I was going through the book for its second and third editions, I realised that I knew nothing about the makers of the mrdangam. I had seen some of them and met them once in a while. My colleagues would sometimes speak of them, but I knew nothing about their history. That’s when I thought of exploring the story of the mrdangam makers and the whole process of making this instrument from scratch.

How designer Riten Mozumdar shaped modern Indian aesthetics and sensibilities

Riten Mozumdar; with Armi Ratia (founder of Marimekko) in Finland. (Photo: The heirs of Riten Mozumdar) Riten Mozumdar; with Armi Ratia (founder of Marimekko) in Finland. (Photo: The heirs of Riten Mozumdar)

In artist Monika Correa’s sari collection, there was one with block-prints that instantly recalled Rome. It was made using a block designed by Riten Mozumdar, a close friend of Monika and her late husband, architect Charles Correa, in 1961. Mozumdar had seen the Palazzo della Civilta Italiana, also called the Square Colosseum, in Rome, and recreated its rows of arches on a block. With this design, that he called Rome by Night, Mozumdar captured an essence of Roman architecture and distilled the city’s history into a geometric pattern.

Travelling Suitcase: How I found peace in London’s St James Park

Still Waters: St James Park lake in central London (Photo: Pooja Pillai) Still Waters: St James Park lake in central London (Photo: Pooja Pillai)

The moorhen watched me with beady eyes as I sat on a bench, eating a sandwich and feeling a warm glow that was not entirely due to the glorious weather with which London had embraced me. Signs leading to the St James Park Lake had warned me not to feed the waterfowl, so I felt no twinges of conscience, even as the moorhen was joined by a friend, and the two proceeded to peck at the empty patch of stone near my feet, trying to guilt me into throwing them a few crumbs. But I was at peace with the world, having finally given up trying to justify to myself the decision to spend the bulk of my London week relaxing in St James Park.

Cappadocia in central Turkey spreads out like a Star Trek setting

Sunrise near Nevsehir (Photo: Anita Rao-Kashi) Sunrise near Nevsehir (Photo: Anita Rao-Kashi)

The road stretched for miles, straight and unwavering, with lush-green carpets of grass and nondescript hillocks on either side. Pretty, but soporific and rather underwhelming, considering it was Turkey’s historic Cappadocia region, known for its extraordinary geographical formations. But it changed within a blink, and on either side rose masses of pale-brown mounds and towers, as if carved by unseen hands, and presented a jaw-dropping picture. The transition from dull to dramatic had taken just a few seconds and the landscape suddenly felt lunar, and brought back childhood memories of watching Star Trek. Not the new ones with CGI effects but the original series.

Why a red-light street in Germany’s Hamburg, remains forbidden for women and hidden from tourists

A panoramic view of Hamburg. (Source: Getty Images) A panoramic view of Hamburg. (Source: Getty Images)

When 35-year-old Joanna Soriano Garcia was taking a stroll in the district of St. Pauli at Hamburg in Germany this August, a woman suddenly splashed water on her and asked her to leave. Garcia was perplexed for a while. Later, she discovered, she had entered the street forbidden for women – Herbertstraße.

About six-ft-high metal gate at the entrance of the street declares: “Entry for men under 18 and women prohibited”. “One of the sex workers had thrown water at me,” Filipina traveller Garcia says. “I left immediately but my husband stayed back. He said, the women were far more pleasant to him.” Tour guides tell visitors, the sex workers don’t want women around as they see them as potential “competitors”. Social worker Anna of Sperrgebiet, a St. Pauli-based non-governmental organisation for women, believes that the barrier at Herbertstraße protects the sex workers from becoming a tourist attraction. But women’s rights activists don’t buy such arguments. “Even police told us, it’s to protect the women in prostitution. But the question is – by whom should they be protected?” asks Hellen Langhorst, a member of the women’s rights group, FEMEN Germany.

Down in Jungleland: Life lessons that birdwatching can help you imbibe

Crows are not popular birds. But observe the apprising glitter in their eyes as they size you up as a victim of their thievery.(Source: Ranjit Lal) Crows are not popular birds. But observe the apprising glitter in their eyes as they size you up as a victim of their thievery.(Source: Ranjit Lal)

There’s more to birding than just being able to identify a bird and put its name down on a list and toot your horn if it’s something rare. Even the commonest birds have life-lessons for us: Crows are not popular birds. But observe the apprising glitter in their eyes as they size you up as a victim of their thievery. They know how to pick locks, solve puzzles and make tools. New Caledonian crows have become world-famous for confidently fashioning — and customising twigs so they can get at cunningly placed tidbits.

Families in Food: A 70-year-old shop in Delhi remains true to its Peshawari roots

Cross-Border Flavours: The shop in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar. Cross-Border Flavours: The shop in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar.

In the sea of refugees who flooded Delhi in 1947 was Chunni Lal Sahni, who had left behind his life in a Peshawar mansion that housed “15 to 20 families”. He settled in north Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, along with his wife, son and two daughters. Since he had owned a sweetshop back home, he opened one here too. “It was a small set-up on the street back then; it wasn’t as big as it is now,” says Tarun Sahni, 34, third-generation owner of Peshawar Sweet Bhandar in Delhi’s Shankar Road market. Established in 1950, it turned 70 this year.

Howard Jacobson on rescuing himself from his novels for his memoirs

Author Howard Jacobson at the Jaipur Literature Festival. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Author Howard Jacobson at the Jaipur Literature Festival. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

“Must you ask?” says Howard Jacobson, leaning back in his chair with a sigh. He had been talking about Beryl Dusinberry, the nonagenarian protagonist of his last novel, Live A Little (2019), who came to him “fully formed” — a delightful dowager who is losing her memory but not her wit and who finds love in the 91-year-old Jewish Shimi Carmelli. It’s a tender look at what it is to live through history and to discover affection anew, with a lifetime behind oneself and unusual in the fact that, for the first time, a woman is the pivot in a Jacobson novel.

