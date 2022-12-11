Sunday Long Reads: Obsession with cosmetic surgery, visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Zakir Hussain interview, and more

Why the obsession for cosmetic surgery is now a mental disorder rather than a fad

On her 13th birthday, Tanya Sharma* asked her mother if she could get a nose job done as a gift. She wanted her eyebrows and side profile to look better in photos; her mother didn’t have an answer. “She was worried about a stubby little hump that looked perfectly normal to everyone but herself. I didn’t know that she had taken photos from various angles, fed it into an image-correction software and decided she needed a ‘real-life’ photoshop,” says her mother Richa. But just as she was wondering if her daughter’s extreme self-image absorption is an aberration, she found out that Tanya was actually inspired by her classmate’s 18-year-old sister, Alia. The young adult had sunk into depression because her breasts were asymmetrical, which she felt disqualified her from wearing t-shirts or posting social-media reels. Things were so bad that Alia’s parents had to consult a cosmetic surgeon.

