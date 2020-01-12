Sunday Long Reads: Anti-CAA stir, Akbar Padamsee, cinema and more

Keep the children away from politics, they know not what they do — is a refrain heard every time there are student protests in universities across the country. But what if you taught them about diversity early, helped them make informed choices about things that they did not understand, or, later, did not agree with? What if you told them that nothing about life is apolitical, that our personal is also, inevitably, clichedly, political? Here are a few books to start the conversation with:

If FACT were to be a person, what would he have been like in a post-truth world? Lonely, perhaps. But, definitely, sad.The Authorities “demanded that the sad little Fact admit that it was not a fact”, others called him “just a lie”. How does one go about establishing one’s integrity in the face of constant opprobrium and wilful distortion? Enter the “hardy band of fact finders” who dig deep and hard to unearth the Fact and hold it up for what it is — the invariable truth. In a world plagued by propaganda and fake news, The Sad Little Fact (2019, appropriate for 4+ years) by Jonah Winter and illustrated by Pete Oswald is a great reminder that, even though sometimes one might need to persevere for the truth, there really is no “alternative fact” to its inviolability. And that’s a fact.

The Landscapes of Craft

Generosity, like its close cousin appreciation, isn’t a quality that is usually taught in literary studies. You learn much of value there, from understanding the politics of the text to picking up issues for interpretation and analysis. But in all this, practices centred on kindness and giving hardly mature as significant concerns, let alone tools or methods. For generosity supposedly lacks the grit of critical acumen and the passion of political spirit needed to change the world.

The University That Built Me

Seat of learning JNU enters one’s bloodstream, slowly but surely, reconfiguring the person. (Photos: Express Archive) Seat of learning JNU enters one’s bloodstream, slowly but surely, reconfiguring the person. (Photos: Express Archive)

When I first came to JNU, joining the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies for an MA in English literature, I affected a studied insouciance about the political scene on campus. August was about to end, the year was 2005, and while American troops were rampaging about Iraq and Afghanistan, bougainvillea flowers had painted our campus in streaks of magenta and white. When rainclouds massed in the sky, in the somnolent forests by the southern stretch of the Ring Road, you sometimes caught a glimpse of the iridescent colours in a peacock’s train as it twerked to impress its mate. It was all very atmospheric. Even though there was a long waiting list for a hostel room and I was sleeping on the floor in a friend’s room as a guest, I had begun to feel so solidly at home in the university that I suspect my parents in Calcutta felt a bit betrayed by their only child.

Poetry and songs have become the soul of the nation-wide protests against the new citizenship law

Students and other social activists in Mumbai continued protesting outside Gateway of India throughout the night following attacks on students of JNU in the national capital. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Students and other social activists in Mumbai continued protesting outside Gateway of India throughout the night following attacks on students of JNU in the national capital. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

When masked thugs ran riot inside Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University last week, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter, Aamir Aziz, 30, decided to fight. He picked up his pen, and composed the nazm, Sab yaad rakha jayega: Tum syahiyon se jhooth likhoge humein maloom hai/ Ho hamare khoon se hi sahi, sach zaroor likkha jayega (We know that you will draft lies with ink/ Be it with our blood, truth will absolutely be written down). The former Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student’s poetry, emerging from his anguish, was released this week on social media. “The piece, like most protest poetry, is born out of the current movement. The need of the hour is to highlight the consciousness of the times,” says Aziz, who also wrote an ode to the girls of JMI. Titled Jamia ki Ladkiyaan (The Girls of Jamia), Aziz writes, Shahon ko benaqab karti hain, Isharon se inqalab karti hain, Jamia ki ladkiyan (They unmask the rulers, create revolutions with gestures, the girls of Jamia). It’s a strident warning — angry yet hopeful. “This is not really a poem. It’s what I saw. I was hiding behind the library like many others when teargas bombs were being dropped,” he says.

Writers at Liberty

Activist Arundhati Roy speaks as economist Arun Kumar, seated next to her, looks on during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Delhi University campus in New Delhi, on 25.12 2019. (Express Archive Photo by Amit Mehra) Activist Arundhati Roy speaks as economist Arun Kumar, seated next to her, looks on during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Delhi University campus in New Delhi, on 25.12 2019. (Express Archive Photo by Amit Mehra)

In an opinion piece published in The Guardian last month on the implications of India’s brand-new Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that will grant Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi refugees citizenship, leaving out only Muslims, novelist Amit Chaudhuri wrote, “What’s being put to death here with the omission of a single word is what it means to be Indian: part of a fraught but great experiment that has no parallel anywhere in the world. Every Indian has contributed to creating India, and we — not just Muslim refugees — are suddenly being denied access to what we’ve created.”

Working On Faith

A still from The Two Popes. A still from The Two Popes.

In the opening scene of The Two Popes, which premiered on Netflix last month, Pope Francis, played by Jonathan Pryce, is attempting to book himself on a flight from Rome to Lampedusa, an island in the Mediterranean Sea. The operator is disbelieving: of course, it’s not the Pope, the religious leader of the worldwide Catholic Church, on the line; somebody is playing a prank. “But it was real. One of the first things he did after he became the Pope in May was to go there to see the refugees and he tried to book the flight himself, so it was a big joke. That scene is faithful to what happened,” says Fernando Meirelles, when the film was screened at last year’s JIO Mumbai International Film Festival (MAMI).

