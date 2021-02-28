Sunday Long Reads: India’s obsession with K-dramas, Cathy Yan interview, and more

Why are Indians head-over-heels in love with Korean dramas?

Divya Hulvane’s love affair with Korean dramas began six years ago when, one afternoon, she got bored enough to start watching a show recommended by a friend: Boys Over Flowers (2009). Based on a Japanese shojo manga (comics aimed at young women) by the same name, this romantic series is usually the amuse-bouche that whets novice viewers’ appetite for Korean drama. It tells the story of a high-school girl whose life gets complicated when she crosses paths with four rich boys. “I started watching it, probably on YouTube, and within two to three episodes, I was hooked,” says Hulvane, 29. The Mumbai-based doctor finished the 16-episode series in three days, relying entirely on English subtitles.

Why ‘The Age of Pandemics’, by Chinmay Tumbe, deals with the missing historiography in India

The oral history of my family describes our origins as being entangled in an epidemic. In the later part of the 19th century, there lived a man and his wife and son in Patna. He was a man of some means and held some land. One day, he rode out to a neighbouring town to attend a friend’s wedding. As was the custom, on his way out of town, he stopped at the family graveyard and said a du’a (prayer) for his ancestors. Two days later, as he rode back, he stopped again at the graveyard and noticed a fresh grave. It could only be someone from the family. It turned out that while he was away, cholera had struck and taken his young son. His wife blamed him for the death and refused to see him again.

From K-dramas to kimchi

Scene from the K-drama Crash Landing on You (Credit: Netflix India) Scene from the K-drama Crash Landing on You (Credit: Netflix India)

Crash Landing on You is a wildly popular Korean drama on Netflix about Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean businesswoman, who gets blown into North Korea while paragliding. In episode two of the sixteen-part series, North Korean state security inspectors arrive at the home of Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok, who is hiding the South Korean in his village. They tear through his house, eventually yanking open the doors to his underground kimchi cellar. Among baskets of root vegetables and fermentation barrels is Yoon, terrified of the gun being pointed at her. Ri suddenly emerges and says to the inspector, “Put away the gun you’re pointing at my fiancée!” while the villagers swoon and gasp.

‘In India and Pakistan, the trolls are professional, their attacks personal and misogyny naked’: Moni Mohsin

Moni Mohsin on her new book and more. (Source: Moni Mohsin/Twitter) Moni Mohsin on her new book and more. (Source: Moni Mohsin/Twitter)

IN The early 2000s, writer Moni Mohsin’s charming flibbertigibbet, Butterfly, had had a field day taking on the gaffes of high-society Pakistan, first in a column Mohsin wrote for The Friday Times, a weekly newspaper, and, later, as books. But, seven years after Butterfly’s last outing, Mohsin realised she needed a new heroine to articulate a very different story she wanted to tell. In this interview, Mohsin speaks of her new book, The Impeccable Integrity of Ruby R, the nebulous confluence of politics and social media and the death of humour in the subcontinent.

Have you heard the sound of Spring?

Spring Songs: A brown-headed barbet loudly heralds the season Spring Songs: A brown-headed barbet loudly heralds the season

ALL THROUGH the last week of January, I had kept my ears cocked for it, to no avail. Did this mean another numbing cold wave was on its way? Then, at the turn of the month I heard it: a single bird — brown-headed barbet — calling with confidence, “Kutroo! Kutroo! Kutroo!” and loudly heralded the onset of spring.

Why ‘Cups of Nun Chai’, by Alana Hunt, needs to be read in urgency to understand the narrative of jingoism

Cups of Nun Chai By Alana Hunt Cups of Nun Chai By Alana Hunt

I’ve only really heard of Kashmir as a tourist destination. Isn’t there a lake with beautiful houseboats?” A friend asked Alana Hunt, the Australian author of Cups of Nun Chai. Fortuitously, Hunt is also an artist and the book palpably reveals this aspect of her creativity. Cups of Nun Chai is more than just a book. It is a project into the life of Kashmir — a collection of the author’s conversations with family, friends and strangers over 118 cups of pink, salty, Kashmiri chai as a tribute to the 118 civilians killed during the violence in the Valley in the summer of 2010. Each of the 118 cups and conversations have a character of their own — lucid and heartachingly stirring. Each cup has a name. Each cup makes us think. Each cup speaks. Each cup is breathtakingly beautiful.

‘Women have to be real, not likeable’: Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan. Cathy Yan.

Three years ago, Chinese-American Cathy Yan, 35, had emerged as a young writer-director to watch out for following the premiere of her independent debut feature Dead Pigs at Sundance Film Festival, the US. The dark satirical feature set in contemporary China won a special jury award for ensemble acting but had to wait to reach the global audience. In the meantime, her second film, the Margot Robbie-starrer Hollywood superhero movie Birds of Prey (2020), backed by Warner Bros and DC Films, was released last year. After a long wait, the online streaming platform MUBI released and began streaming her debut Dead Pigs last month. The journalist-turned-filmmaker talks about her “deeply personal” debut, directing a big-budget studio movie, and her flawed protagonists.

Taking Lanes of Resistance over Highways of Success

Young people’s inborn sense of justice, fairness and forthrightness makes them natural agents for change. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey) Young people’s inborn sense of justice, fairness and forthrightness makes them natural agents for change. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

Isn’t it odd that despite the global pandemic, we are much harder on ourselves than ever before?” This observation by 19-year-old Rhea (name changed) echoed the experiences of people around the world. “We respond to anxiety and uncertainty by pushing ourselves. We are under the illusion that the only way we can survive this pandemic is if we ‘do more and do it fast.’ This idea is being presented as the only recipe for staying relevant,” she said.

Why ‘Method in the Madness’ packs insights from an insider-outsider-insider career

Method in the Madness: Insights from My Career as an Insider-Outsider-Insider Method in the Madness: Insights from My Career as an Insider-Outsider-Insider

The intriguingly titled book Method in Madness provides a fascinating account of Parameswaran Iyer’s interesting life and multiple careers spanning 40 years. The book starts with Iyer, a promising tennis player at the collegiate level in India returning from a one-year tennis scholarship in the US, during which he had the opportunity to train at the famous Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy. Iyer recounts with candour his successive attempts at a career as a professional tennis player, a hotelier and a newspaper correspondent — with varying degrees of success, before taking a shot at the IAS examination with scant preparation. He makes it to the IAS and is so excited on getting the news that he jumps with joy — only to hit his head against the low ceiling.

