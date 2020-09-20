Sunday Long Reads: The extraordinary career of CR Rao, Delhi in lockdown, life before COVID-19, and more

Life before coronavirus. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

What do ordinary Indians remember of their last normal day before COVID-19?

‘No one smells the books now’

Srimanta Ghosh (Vicky), 45

Pavement bookseller, Mumbai

Mumbai’s book lovers know Srimanta Ghosh and his pavement bookstall well. The 45-year-old bookseller, known to his friends and customers as Vicky, was often sought out for back issues of coveted magazines and art catalogues. For 25 years, Vicky has arranged copies of The New Yorker, Sight & Sound, Harvard Business Review from junk dealers and publishing houses — and sold them at heavily discounted rates. On the evening of March 17, civic corporation officials and the police came by Fort’s roadside bookstalls, asking them to shut shop early. That day, Vicky had walked to work from his house near Colaba fish market, arranged his wares in towering stacks, and got ready for the day’s business, planning to stay open till 10 pm.

