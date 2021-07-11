Sunday Long Reads: The legacy of Dilip Kumar, camouflage in the animal kingdom, and more

The Dilip Kumar who belonged to both India and Pakistan

As one enters my parents’ home in Lahore, two blown-up photographs greet the visitors. They are images of their meeting with Dilip Kumar, when he visited Pakistan in the late 1990s. A dignified, smiling Dilip Kumar stands next to my star-struck parents. Perhaps, this is the only photograph with a film actor that they have among the dozens hanging on the walls of the house. But it was not just my parents but also their friends and relatives — distant and close — who inducted us as children into the Dilip Kumar cult.

He was the finest actor, the most handsome, the king of method acting and a larger-than-life human being. By the time my generation was growing up, we had no access to Indian cinema as screening of Indian films was stopped in Pakistan after the 1965 war (between the two nations). The advent of video-cassette recorders changed everything, and, by early 1980s, video stores in all cities of Pakistan had a wide variety of films — from the golden oldies to “art” films and from the trashy to the sublime of Bollywood.

He spoke with his silences but when he did speak, the effect was equally memorable. Dilip Kumar was one of those actors who seldom raised his voice. He would speak up whenever a moment in the film needed it — like in the scenes of confrontation with Prithviraj Kapoor in Mughal-e-Azam — but, in the same film, he would always speak softly to Madhubala. That was his style — always polite and soft-spoken. That was the personality of the man that was reflected on screen. In fact, there are very few people who are on screen the way they are in actual life. Dilip Kumar was one of them.

