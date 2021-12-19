Sunday Long Reads: Christmas celebration, festive food, economist Abhijit Banerjee’s cookbook, and more

Why is a bakery in Landour the centre of celebration and keeper of community recipes

“Where’s the Bacon House?”

It does not matter where you happen to be. The aroma of their Christmas cake full of cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg, wafting in the air, will drag you to the Landour Bakehouse that visitors refer to as the Bakery, the Bacon House or even the Bread House.

To those of us to whom Landour is home, we see it as our revenge upon our symbiotic twin Mussoorie’s over-crowded Kempty Falls or the Mall Road.

READ MORE

Whom would a Nobel Laureate invite for a Christmas dinner?

A Nobel laureate in the kitchen: Abhijit Banerjee (Courtesy: Juggernaut Books) A Nobel laureate in the kitchen: Abhijit Banerjee (Courtesy: Juggernaut Books)

Find out as economist Abhijit Banerjee, who recently released his cookbook, ‘Cooking to Save Your Life’, does a rapid-fire on all things food

Buffet or sit-down dinner?

Sit-down dinner, absolutely!

Favourite dinner guests?

People who like to eat well, laugh a lot, who are indulgent of silliness.

A typical Christmas dinner would have?

Khurdi (or Kolhapuri Pandhra Rassa), Mutton biryani, beetroot pachadi, carrot koshimbir, palong saag (spinach) bhaja (stir-fried) with almonds and raisins, Bûches de Noël, Christmas fruit cake.

READ MORE

What makes Christmas in a Delhi household more richer than a festive New York

When I moved to New York City, as soon as the temperature dropped and the leaves began to fall, I developed an insatiable craving for Shashi Auntie’s fruitcake. (Photo: Suvir When I moved to New York City, as soon as the temperature dropped and the leaves began to fall, I developed an insatiable craving for Shashi Auntie’s fruitcake. (Photo: Suvir Saran

One of my favourite childhood memories is a smell, a most haunting scent —the sweet, alcohol-laced fragrance of this incredible fruitcake made by Shashi Gupta, who lived next door to our home in Delhi. Every November Auntie would begin soaking dried and candied fruits in rum or brandy to make kilos and kilos of fruitcakes that would fill her house as the weeks progressed, all to be given away to friends and neighbours as Christmas gifts. I would watch Auntie with rapt attention, and some lucky times, I would get to help her while she made the cakes and feel most fortunate about that happening.

READ MORE

An open letter to COVID-19

The The coronavirus is running through the Greek alphabet at quite a canter. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Dear COVID-19,

For the last two years, you have been ravaging the globe like some crazed “wild jungle critter” (as survival experts like to call them) hell-bent on getting us. While it’s the bounden duty of every self-respecting virus to replicate itself crazily — we humans do it, too, and have fun doing so — sadly, you’ve been doing it in a completely reprehensible way — just like your cousins, the rabies and Ebola viruses.

READ MORE