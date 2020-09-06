Sunday Long Reads: Of sustainable fashion, the guru-shishya parampara, race and gender, and more

For Masaba, a contemporary designer known for her dramatic digital prints, the best part was that it was not a reality show with a camera following them around.

The Reel Real Life of Masaba and Neena Gupta

When she first heard the concept of a show on her daughter, Neena Gupta was a bit confused.

“I thought it is a documentary on Masaba. But why would anyone want to watch a documentary on her?” she says. As it turned out, Masaba Masaba, now streaming on Netflix, was a genre-bender. Fact meets a generous dose of fiction in the show, that celebrates the unconventional lives of Masaba, 31, and her mother, without shying away from their vulnerabilities.

The first draft of the script was enough to convince Neena, 61. "At the heart of the show is the message that one has to clean up one's own mess," the actor says.

Shilpa Gupta: ‘The current moment shows we are closer than we imagined’

Shilpa Gupta Shilpa Gupta

How do you ‘engage with the idea of distance’ in WEARECLOSERTHANYOUEVERIMAGINED, on view at the main railway station in Chemnitz, Germany?

I’m interested in how various subjectivities alter the way we make meaning. Therefore, the idea of distance – physical, geographical, or imaginary – often appears in my works. WEARECLOSERTHANYOUEVERIMAGINED is a motion flap board, the one you find at a train station or airport, a creature of the transit zone. Instead of beaming the usual schedules, as it is programmed to do, it has started to malfunction, and, in doing so, it exposes the aberrations. It has lodged itself in the infinite waiting period, the pauses, the anxieties – otherwise invisible – between the finite space of numbers and destinations. The flap board engages with the idea of distance – socially, economically or geographically – which has been perpetuated, and, on the other hand, the distance we’ve been advised to keep with our hands and face, which is impossible to maintain. We can’t help touch ourselves. The 35-minute piece looks at the idea of contagion, infiltration and seepage, which is especially impossible to contain, in the age of hypermedia. This current moment reminds us that our bodies are vulnerable to the invisible virus, and that we are closer than we ever imagined.

Is the guru-shishya parampara still relevant in Indian classical music?

The world of classical music can seem impermeable to outsiders, owing to the intimidating intricacies of the system and the demanding guru-shishya parampara — a centuries-old tradition of teaching that demands complete surrender to the teacher and a lonely, introspective sadhana (meditation and practice) of the form. (Illustration Suvajit Dey) The world of classical music can seem impermeable to outsiders, owing to the intimidating intricacies of the system and the demanding guru-shishya parampara — a centuries-old tradition of teaching that demands complete surrender to the teacher and a lonely, introspective sadhana (meditation and practice) of the form. (Illustration Suvajit Dey)

Minutes before the fire consumed Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai last month, his students, who had gathered to pay their last respects to the Mewati gharana exponent, sang a bhajan: Guru aagya mein nis din rahiye/ Jo guru chahe sohi sohi kariye (Abide every moment by the guru’s guidance/ Do whatever the guru wishes). Sung in raag Sindhu Bhairavi, the melodic framework that embodies sorrow and separation, the bhajan wasn’t just a tribute to a great musician’s life; it was also an act of gratitude and an acknowledgement of the knowledge that the guru represented.

Among them was 34-year-old Ankita Joshi, who had been the late musician’s student for 22 years. She had spent 17 of those years living in Jasraj’s home, imbibing her lessons in the ancient guru-shishya format. “I surrendered my ego to find an art form and myself. In return, I received priceless musical knowledge, and an understanding of how to be a better human being,” she says.

Konkona Sen Sharma: There is so much casual cruelty in everyday life

A Death in the Gunj (2016) made me homesick for the India I grew up in, says Konkona Sen Sharma A Death in the Gunj (2016) made me homesick for the India I grew up in, says Konkona Sen Sharma

A Death in the Gunj (2016) made me homesick for the India I grew up in. I related in some way to all of the characters, from the parents to the precocious pre-teen. In them, I saw an India I miss, where a simple way of living didn’t preclude being aware and educated. The tension the director orchestrated between the characters was, at once, real and moving, funny and shocking. Determined to learn more about Konkona Sen Sharma, I was thrilled when she granted me an interview:

Konkona, you’re a remarkable person. What made you an independent actor and director rather than a mainstream actor?

My own identity, the way I developed, is that I didn’t relate to a lot of the mainstream in cinema. Of course, there are exceptions, films that I have loved, but I didn’t see myself fitting into that. The kind of films I chose were the ones that reflect my own sensibility, by and large.

Race and gender form a potent combination in ‘I May Destroy You’

Coel in a still from I May Destroy You Coel in a still from I May Destroy You

From all accounts, Chadwick Boseman, who lost his young life to cancer, was a wonderfully empathetic, fantastically brave human. With his passing, the world has lost not only a good performer but also someone who helped raise the quantum and quality of Black representation in mainstream cinema.

It looks as if I May Destroy You, a 12-part BBC-HBO series, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is set to raise that bar. Creator, writer, co-director and lead actor Michaela Coel has pulled off an astonishing feat in the way she infuses pulsating intimacy into her messy, loopy, immensely relatable universe, unapologetically almost all-Black, tossed with a bit of Brown and White.

An Indian designer label shows how denim can be made sustainably

Models in 11.11 creations Models in 11.11 creations

Last year, around this time, Shani Himanshu and Mia Morikawa, the people behind the label 11.11, had just wrapped up their show at the Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai and begun to take stock of the orders that followed. This year, however, they have spent the past few months figuring a way out of the limbo that the fashion world has been stuck in, courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are three aspects to fashion — design, manufacture and retail. By February end, we knew that something major was happening as international buyers hadn’t flown in (to India) to make their purchases for the various fashion weeks. We started working on things right then. Design and manufacturing can still be taken care of from home. Artisans usually work from their homes in rural areas — but the erratic supply of raw materials became an issue. Things slowed down further because of the lockdown and then retail moved to the online space overnight.

Can wild creatures ever trust humans? The answer is yes

Animals and birds have their own way of showing. (Photo: Ranjit Lal) Animals and birds have their own way of showing. (Photo: Ranjit Lal)

Having harangued croc wrestlers and rednecks showing off with “pet” carnivores last week, here’s a warmer perspective about our dealings with wild “untamed” animals. Out there, thankfully, is an army of people with genuine love for wild beasts, who always put the animal first.

Falling in love with a wild animal can (like all affairs) happen to anyone at any time. Often it begins when someone picks up an orphaned baby animal or bird — squirrel to leopard cub — and decides to raise it. What you rescue depends on where you live — at the edge of a forest or in the city. These souls dedicate their lives into bringing up the baby and then letting it go when it is able to fend for itself. Raising a baby bird, however, is no easy matter, what with the need to constantly fill up of that ever-gaping maw! The baby will recognise you as its “parent” and trust you, and, will show its affection by perching on your shoulder and examining your ear for hidden peanuts.

