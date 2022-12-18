Sunday Long Reads: Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Swayamvaram’, Year in Books, Christmas cheer, monkey menace, and more

Adoor Gopalakrishnan: The paths he chose

The first five minutes of Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s debut feature, Swayamvaram, track a bus journey. The camera pans numerous faces — travellers in the bus — and settles on a young couple. When the journey ends, the camera cuts to a hotel room, where the young man, sitting by the window, asks the woman:

“Do you regret it?”

“We gave it enough thought, didn’t we?”

“Can’t believe it. It’s all like a dream.”

READ MORE

The Year in Books: What newsmakers have been reading in 2022

Geetanjali Shree, writer, and winner of the International Booker Prize 2022

Here’s what newsmakers read this year (Source: Pixabay) Here’s what newsmakers read this year (Source: Pixabay)

Four extraordinary books I have recently read are Swang (Rajkamal Prakashan) by Gyan Chaturvedi; Khela (Setu Prakashan) by Neelakshi Singh; RSS: The Long and the Short of It (Eka) by Devanura Mahadeva, and The Second Wave: Reflections on the Pandemic through Photography, Performance and Public Culture (Seagull Books) by Rustom Bharucha. The first two are Hindi novels by two of our finest contemporary writers, and the other two are personalised discursive pieces in English, by an eminent fiction writer and an eminent dramaturg and cultural critic.

READ MORE

The time love came down

For silky and creamy eggnog, make it with the freshest eggs (Credit: Suvir For silky and creamy eggnog, make it with the freshest eggs (Credit: Suvir Saran

Christmas to me is all about being one with the self and the other. I remember fondly my three decades in Manhattan, the Christmas decorations and the cheer that one saw just about everywhere. Now back in India, my karmabhoomi, I find myself enjoying Christmas in a new way. Much of the food and celebrations have disappeared, but the spirit of sharing and caring, making merry, providing for the less fortunate, and doing so without pride and pomp, those remain.

READ MORE

Why South African artist William Kentridge doesn’t use colour in his art

William Kentridge at the Kochi-Muzris Biennale (Photo courtesy: Swanoop John/Kochi Biennale) William Kentridge at the Kochi-Muzris Biennale (Photo courtesy: Swanoop John/Kochi Biennale)

ONE OF SOUTH Africa’s most prominent artists, William Kentridge’s imposing works reflect on our past, making us more cognisant of the present. His multidisciplinary oeuvre ranges from charcoal drawings to sculptures, tapestries, immersive multi-screen videos and stupendous live performances. Showing his works at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Fort Kochi, Kentridge, 67, talks about different ways of understanding and thinking in monochrome.

READ MORE

How to deal with monkey menace

Monkeys running rampant on the Northern Ridge in New Monkeys running rampant on the Northern Ridge in New Delhi (Photo credit: Ranjit Lal)

After an enforced gap of almost three years, I recently revisited my old stamping grounds: the Northern Ridge (aka the Kamala Nehru Ridge) in Old Delhi. Driving down Rajpur Road, I got the first indications that something had radically changed. There were vendors selling bananas in carts strung all along the road, and on the boundary wall (the fence is mostly down), the monkeys squabbled and waited. There have always been banana vendors on this road, but never as many monkeys-in-waiting. They are smart: apparently, they don’t harass the vendors; they wait for customers to buy the bananas and give them to them and there is no shortage of patrons. No point killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. Also, it’s not only bananas that they are treated to: one lady apparently unloaded a crate full of imported cherries from her car for the simians – and I couldn’t help wondering what favours (or atonement) she was seeking. Papayas, mangoes, paranthas – the monkeys get them all.

READ MORE