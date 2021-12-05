Sunday Long Reads: JCB Prize for Literature winner M Mukundan, migratory flights, a documentary on Bollywood look-alikes, and more

Why Delhi was the muse for Malayalam writer M Mukundan, this year’s JCB Prize for Literature winner

On a hot June afternoon in 1961, a 19-year-old man from the once-French enclave of Mahe stepped out from a train that arrived, from Kerala, at New Delhi station. A taxi took him to Lodhi Colony, a residential area dominated by government quarters, where his elder brother, lived. Six decades later, he recalls the strange smell that greeted him as he stepped out on to the platform. The smell of Delhi, he says, has stayed with him all these years. The city — its alleys, crowds, the warm smell of summer and the winter chill — have haunted him all his life. They changed him as a writer.

What did mama goose tell baby goose on his first migratory flight

Bar-headed geese on their migratory flight. (Photo: Ranjit Lal) Bar-headed geese on their migratory flight. (Photo: Ranjit Lal)

In this remarkable “exclusive” Down in Jungleland reproduces excerpts of avian radio communiqué between a juvenile bar-headed goose — Baba Gosling (BG) on his first migratory flight, and his mother (Mama Goose). While Baba Gosling is content to just follow his parents, he is curious about some of the other flying objects they encounter on their epic journey from Central Asia to the marsh lands of the Keoladeo National Park; Bharatpur. His mother, of course, like all parents, is more concerned that the youngster keeps close and doesn’t stray from the flock.

‘It’s a brutal, unpleasant truth that White South Africans in general do not perceive the lives of Black South Africans as full and human’

South African author Damon Galgut. South African author Damon Galgut.

When his Booker win was announced, a visibly overwhelmed Damon Galgut, who had been shortlisted twice before in 2003 and 2010, had paid tribute to the fountainhead of his creativity — the ancient land that he belongs to. “This has been a great year for African writing. I’d like to accept this on behalf of all the stories told and untold, the writers heard and unheard from the remarkable continent that I come from,” the Cape Town-based writer had said. His novel, The Promise, that made him the third South African to win the prestigious £50,000 prize after JM Coetzee and Nadine Gordimer, tells a story as old as time — of systemic injustice — through the story of four funerals in a White South African family, each set in a different decade. In the Swart family’s disinclination to keep their promise of a home and land to their Black housekeeper Salome, Galgut examines the rifts in a nation torn apart by Apartheid and, later, by the rise and fall of the dream of a rainbow nation.

‘It is very important to have public art’: Paresh Maity

“ COVID-19 has reasserted the importance of taking it slow and contemplating over things… my colours have become purer. I’ve been focusing more on expression,” Paresh Maity said.

Your exhibition at Kolkata’s CIMA gallery, “Noise of Many Waters”, captures your fascination with water, both as a subject and a medium (watercolour). Could you talk about that?

Water is the source of life. I grew up in Tamluk village in West Bengal, surrounded by canals and rivers. It is difficult to pull me away from water, it is my heart and soul. Nature is the ultimate source of my art. When I see anything, I am visualising its reflection on water, the colours change every moment. Since the very beginning, I have been painting water, and the medium, too, is primarily watercolours. It’s a challenging medium and you can’t really change much if you falter. Either you succeed or you are a failure, which is why very few artists work with it.

How Urf, the documentary on Bollywood look-alikes that’s headed to IFFR 2022, got made

Director Geetika Narang Abbasi (Photo: Yasir Abbasi) Director Geetika Narang Abbasi (Photo: Yasir Abbasi)

One late night, while watching a Hindi thriller film Apartment: Rent at Your Own Risk (2010), which she says “very few people would have seen or heard of”, Geetika Narang Abbasi spotted actor Kishore Bhanushali — a Dev Anand look-alike — in the film. She recalled he was in the Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit-starrer Dil (1990).

