Sunday Long Reads: Of lockdown, windows, pandemic glossary, Iranian athlete, women, immigrants, and nature

A resident of a chawl in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, finds a moment of respite at a window. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) A resident of a chawl in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, finds a moment of respite at a window. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

How windows bring joy in the times of lockdown gloom

In the last fortnight, I have discovered I have neighbours. Confined and working from home in lockdown, they come to their windows at appointed times during the day. They come with a coffee mug or a child, to water plants or to steal a smoke but, more often that not, simply to gaze outside. They are familiar faces now and if our eyes meet, we politely look away.

Ever since stringent lockdowns were enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the world, roads and city squares have fallen quiet. Where are the people if they are not making a grocery run or walking their dogs or at their chores? At their windows, of course. In a city like Mumbai, where the view from your bedroom is a building just 50 metres away, a theatre of humanity plays out at each window and balcony.

READ MORE

A Refresher Guide to Pandemic Glossary

Here are some hopefully helpful proposals for new coinages with usage. Here are some hopefully helpful proposals for new coinages with usage.

Amidst the gloom and doom, the COVID-19 pandemic is giving rise to new feelings and experiences for Indians and roughly a third of the world’s population currently confined to their homes under some form of lockdown. Words for these do not exist today in English. Here are some hopefully helpful proposals for new coinages with usage selectively illustrated:

pandemfreude noun furtive smugness from observing rich Western societies, especially the United States, struggle to cope with the pandemic. Usage: Lest they be accused of callousness, they concealed their pandemfreude on seeing the news that nurses at a New York hospital were resorting to wearing garbage bags due to the lack of protective gowns.

READ MORE

How a virus laid low one of the world’s most formidable athletes

A heavy weight to bear: Discus thrower Ehsan Haddadi is Iran’s first Olympic track-and-field medalist. (Source: Reuters) A heavy weight to bear: Discus thrower Ehsan Haddadi is Iran’s first Olympic track-and-field medalist. (Source: Reuters)

One morning in March, Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Haddadi, the reigning Asian champion, the 2012 Olympics silver medalist and one of the most imposing athletes in the world, couldn’t get out of bed. He felt a crushing weakness. “I have never felt so weak before. It was hurting all over. Only three days earlier, I had a good training session. I was feeling good,” recounts the athlete.

The day before he fell sick, the 35-year-old had prepared dinner for his parents because they had been feeling under the weather. He and his father underwent tests on March 23, with the latter’s result turning out to be positive for COVID-19. Haddadi grew anxious. Iran is one of the worst COVID-19 ravaged countries in the world, with the World Health Organisation recording over 60,000 confirmed cases in the country and 3,739 deaths (as on April 7). The day after his father tested positive, his own result arrived. He, too, had tested positive.

READ MORE

How an Indian immigrant in the US grieves over a rapidly-changing world

During the first few days of self-isolation, a strange uneasy feeling dominates my days. During the first few days of self-isolation, a strange uneasy feeling dominates my days.

Unlike the grey gloomy, forlorn winters of the cities of Midwest, there is something cheerful and calm about Georgia winters. Even on the harshest days, it is possible to take a walk. Unlike many other places in the US, when people ask “How are you?”, some actually pause for your answer; they don’t walk away, carrying a nodding football on their shoulders, leaving people like me wondering: why did you then ask?

It is Friday, the last week of March, and we have been under self-imposed isolation for almost three weeks. Outside, the sky is bright blue and the trees are a cheerful green. There is sun but the air is still nippy: the kind of chill that lets you peel an orange outside and eat it then and there. I have been doing that often: on my balcony. Oranges boost immunity, they say. I have also bought a juicer and have discovered the pleasures of freshly-squeezed orange juice once again — I had totally forgotten how it tasted after drinking store-brought orange juice all these years.

READ MORE

Will the lockdown push women back in?

Evidence shows that when a crisis leads to school closures, boys return to school but girls often don’t — they just drop out to take care of siblings and do housework until they are married off. (Photo: Getty) Evidence shows that when a crisis leads to school closures, boys return to school but girls often don’t — they just drop out to take care of siblings and do housework until they are married off. (Photo: Getty)

In the pre-corona times, I remember returning from a field visit to Jaisalmer feeling hopeful. I’d visited a village where 11 girls were going to join Class IX in a school in the neighbouring district. It was remarkable because no girl from that Rajasthan village had ever studied beyond Class VIII. The local school was only till that level, and it was unthinkable that girls in their teens (considered of “marriageable age”) would be allowed to go so far on their own. There was no public transport, and besides, what if she was sexually harassed? What if she talked to a boy? What would people say?

READ MORE

Why the dove speaks softly?

For all their sweet voices and gentle looks these so-called “frugivorous” birds are gluttons and will scoff figs and berries like there is no tomorrow. For all their sweet voices and gentle looks these so-called “frugivorous” birds are gluttons and will scoff figs and berries like there is no tomorrow.

As I have mentioned before, people everywhere are hearing birdsong and bird calls like never before. While most of these calls could even be heard during the noisy “old” days, some were, indeed, drowned out by the racket we made. Among them had to be that of the yellow-legged green pigeon. This handsome bird, clad in olive-green, ash-grey and bright yellow (including legs) feathers suddenly seems to have come into its own — its soft whistling chuckles can now be easily picked up.

For all their sweet voices and gentle looks these so-called “frugivorous” birds are gluttons and will scoff figs and berries like there is no tomorrow. But, apparently, they’re supposed to be very tasty themselves! They know this, and, will, therefore, normally sit tight, perfectly concealed in the depths of a tree, watching you. If a single bird panics, the whole bunch of them bluster off, leaving you scratching your head in wonder.

READ MORE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App.