Premium

Subodh Gupta on memory, migration and metal: Inside ‘a fistful of sky’ at NMACC

In Subodh Gupta’s latest show in Mumbai, memory and migration find place in theatrical installations

Written by: Vandana Kalra
6 min readApr 26, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Subodh GuptaSubodh Gupta (Akik Rehman)
Make us preferred source on Google

Artist Subodh Gupta’s kitchen in Gurugram appears as immersive as the spectacle that has come to define his work. Steel utensils cover every surface, from the walls to the ceiling, their metallic sheen reflective of his visual vocabulary. It is also within the ubiquitous kitchen space that several of his artworks have taken shape, from the live meal performances that have activated his exhibitions world over to the very moment of their discovery as an artistic medium in 1998. That’s when he first noticed the luminosity emanating from steel utensils, hanging at his then Mayur Vihar home in Delhi, as light reflected onto them through an open window. Transferring these utensils into his living room, he assembled them into various forms, lending the humble, everyday objects a sculptural language.

Years later, the utensils continue to remain central to his practice, as is visible at one of his most ambitious exhibitions in India till date, A Fistful of Sky, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Unfolding across four floors, the show comes little more than a year after his homecoming retrospective A Way Home at Bihar Museum in Patna. Reflecting on the consecutive exhibitions, he says, “The Bihar show primarily featured older works, whereas this showcase has me contemplating the past. In the process of this introspection, I feel I am expressing myself in ways that I would have during the initial years of my career as an artist.”

Proust Mapping by Subodh Gupta Proust Mapping by Subodh Gupta (Nature Morte)

At the very onset, the personal meets the communal. In the installation School (2008) stainless-steel thalis and low stools are arranged on the floor, reminiscent of several such arrangements across India, including how Gupta had his meals during festivities while growing up in Khagaul, Bihar. “Food is central to every festivity. I have fond childhood memories of how when people sat down to eat, they began together and no one left until everyone had finished their meals. It’s a gharana of sorts, like in music, which is why I refer to it as school,” says Gupta, 62.

The design of the brass stools, at the exhibition, is also personal. It comes from a stool that he used as a child and was found among other belongings during a renovation. The intimate associations continue in other works. If in Proust Mapping (2024-26) Gupta transforms flattened pans into cosmic surfaces, in Stupa (2024-26), he reimagines the Buddhist structures with assemblages of utensils gathered from anonymous households. “To me, Buddhism is not a religion, it is knowledge, and I truly believe in its principles. During a visit to Ladakh over a decade ago, I saw the entire landscape covered with stupas and that image stayed with me. I knew I wanted to work with it and for this exhibition, I decided to create stupas using reclaimed utensils, which themselves carry memories of those to whom they once belonged,” says Gupta. He reveals that a storage has his immense sculpture of the Bamiyan Buddha that is yet to be exhibited in India.

The Mumbai exhibition might be one of his most expansive presentations in India but it would be rather myopic to read his work through scale alone. Famously becoming the first contemporary Indian artist to cross the $1 million mark with a 2008 sale, his utensils-skull Very Hungry God had drawn attention at the Venice Biennale in 2006. The 26-tonne installation Line of Control (2008) replicated the mushroom cloud that forms during a nuclear devastation, while the seminal 2013 series Saat Samundar Paar focused on migration and global movement. Reflecting on themes of rootedness, growth and 20th-century Dada movement, his banyan tree installation Dada (2007), outside the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi, borrows its title from the Hindi word for grandfather.

Stupa by Subodh Gupta Stupa by Subodh Gupta (Nature Morte)

The beginnings weren’t as monumental. Growing up in a railway colony in Khagaul, Gupta recalls painting his first canvas as a teenager when he copied a portrait from the Hindi magazine Dharmyug. “I was a railway boy whose father and brothers worked for the railways. I really don’t know how I decided to become an artist but I simply loved drawing as a child,” he states. Though he would also often copy calendar art, it was theatre that had his allegiance. He remembers seeking admission into College of Art in Patna for the freedom it would afford him to pursue theatre. Actively involved in local theatre groups, including street theatre, he acted as well as worked on set design, posters and props. “My family was sceptical about a career in theatre. Art college still felt more acceptable to them. So I joined partly to reassure them, thinking I could continue practising theatre but after some time, I began to enjoy art and eventually fell in love with painting,” he says. Reflecting on that journey, he reckons how his art now has come to assume a distinctly theatrical and immersive quality.

The titular work in the ongoing exhibition stands testament. Nine beds are arranged across a large hall, each holding something symbolic and intimate, enclosed within a mosquito net. Among others are cow dung cakes, flickering television sets, belongings of migrant travellers and terracotta roofs that evoke fragile shelters. The title itself draws from the 1973 Kishore Kumar song, Har koi chahta hai, ek mutthi aasman. “Isn’t that something all of us desire?” Gupta asks.

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments