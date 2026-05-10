‘Spirituality is a path of exploration’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Meditation, Conflict Resolution and the Crisis of Modern Life

You started The Art of Living as a holistic life philosophy. Would you say that people understand it better almost five decades later?

When we started it in 1981, there was a lot of prejudice about meditation and yoga, not only outside but within our own society. It was not the ‘in thing’ to do, certainly not for younger people. So, I gave these disciplines a new name, The Art of Living, to spark some curiosity. Once visitors experienced Sudarshan Kriya, pranayama and meditation, they found it transforming. Their lives changed, their attitudes changed and they became much happier.

That’s why we called our self-development programme the Happiness Programme. Then to go into a deeper level, we took people to five-day silent retreats. As you know, silence is the mother of all creativity. We brought people of various communities together in the spirit of vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family). We had programmes for all age groups and strata of society — from prison inmates to executives and decision-makers — telling them about the wisdom to suit their profession and their life as such. Then the movement became very popular. Of course, there were challenges, resistance and prejudice. Traditionalists didn’t like it because we were not quoting or teaching any scriptures or asking people to follow any rituals. Atheists had their own bias. Now it’s catching up; we have programmes in 182 countries.