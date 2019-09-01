Speak Up, Speak Out

By Parvati Sharma, writer

I was at a lovely school in Dehradun recently, standing where the teacher normally stands. I was there to read to them from my new book for children, and I felt, as I always do on such occasions, a sudden twinge of panic — exactly the panic I felt when as a child myself, I was called upon to speak in class. My panic fades soon enough — I enjoy the company of children and I love telling them stories — but I see it clearly in my audience. Part of the storytelling gig is to have children “interact” — ask questions, offer opinions — and it is rare, in my experience, to have this happen either easily or naturally.

It isn’t that the kids are not engaged; amid the scattered yawns there are also those eyes open wide, those concentrated chins, the shy smiles that appear as if despite themselves. But ask a question and the shutters fall. That one student who puts up his hand thrice in a row, who has his own story to tell, who wants to linger afterwards and chat at manic speed — he (and he is almost always a he) is as rare as blue skies in Delhi.

It can be frustrating, but I cannot blame the kids. At their age, I would rather have lost my arm than raise it in class. Can I blame the teachers? We’ve all had a few bad ones; one of the many schools I attended featured a maths teacher codenamed after a virulent snake, and it’s true he loved to sting. My worst bad teacher, though, was a man who taught art and wouldn’t accept my little still-life of a black shoe because it was… black. “You are supposed to use colour,” he said, and sounded really angry about it. I still don’t know why.

But we’ve all had lovely teachers, too — the ones who had a sense of humour, the ones who so clearly loved their subjects, you couldn’t but love them too. The teachers who were genial, sympathetic.

The best teacher I had, though, was neither. He was bad-tempered and impatient and wanted us to love literature. He taught us how to write precisely, setting assignments like “Write an essay of a thousand words without using ‘is’ or ‘to be’.” He showed us how we could not only understand but know Shakespeare — “Hamlet was a teenager,” he said. I worshipped him, a little — there’s nothing I’d not have done to please him. Except speak.

One day, this teacher called me after class. “Do you know why I want you to speak in class?” he asked me. I must have laughed nervously.

“Because if you don’t speak now,” he said, “there will come a time when you should speak, and you won’t be able to.”

His words did not change me then, but they have stayed with me these many years, returning with a fresh force each time the sound of my own silence echoes in my ears. And each time I understand a little more of what he meant: that for some, courage is instinctive; but for the rest of us, too, it is a skill, like syntax, to be learnt and practised and deployed.

(Parvati Sharma’s most recent books are Jahangir: An Intimate Portrait of a Great Mughal and Rattu & Poorie’s Adventures in History: 1857)

A Life of Learning by Shekhar Sen, chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi

A childhood full of activity and an openness to life — the gifts my mother gave me.

Ma and me: A childhood photograph of Shekhar Sen with his mother, AneetaHer name was Dr Aneeta Sen and she was a well-known musician and vocalist of the Gwalior gharana. My mother was my favourite teacher because she encouraged me to learn everything. She was patient and persevering. I often think back at how she made me learn Bengali. My mother was Telugu but could speak, read and write in Bangla fluently. In a city like Raipur, where I grew up, all conversations, even with Bengali friends, were in Hindi. So, I thought it useless to learn the language. One day, my mother gave me a novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay to read. It was Bindur Chhele or Bindu Ka Lalla in Hindi. I finished the Hindi novel in two hours and went to her for more. She said, “I don’t have any in Hindi but why don’t you read it in Bangla?” I refused till I could not hold out any longer. That’s how I finally learned Bangla.

And that’s how I learned to play the violin and the sitar, too. After school, I would go for vocal lessons. One day, after I returned from class, Ma said, “Why don’t you learn the violin? If you learn how to play, I will gift you my mother’s German-made violin” After five years of violin, I told her “Ma, ab bahut ho gaya violin.” She didn’t bat an eyelid. “Why don’t you learn the sitar then?”

When I was nine years old, she sent me to learn Kathak. This was in the late ’60s-early ’70s. I was the only boy in a class of 50 girls. The girls used to tease me and laugh at me. I would run home in tears. Ma would listen to me and say, “Shekhar, forget everything, focus on the bhav, tatkar and bol. Once you learn dance, you will be a complete artiste. The girls will become your friends.” Today, if I understand the meaning of rasa, bhav and mudras, it’s because of her.

My mother kept my childhood full of activity. Once, she asked me to compose a thumri for her and sat on the floor like a student to learn it. The next day, at a concert, she said, “My son has created a thumri for me. I would like to sing it for you.” I felt like the most fortunate son in the world.

How many mothers talk to their sons about girls? My mother used to tell me how women had a strength that men didn’t possess and that their resilience deserved respect. She passed away in 2003, but I cherish the lessons she taught me.

(As told to Dipanita Nath)

A Note of Confidence by Anita Nair, writer

How I found a guru and learned to sing again.

Once upon a time, I had a voice. Once upon a time, I used to sing. Once upon a time, I sang easily when anyone asked me to. Mostly, I sang for myself. And then, just like that, it was gone. I had developed nodules on the vocal chords and when they were incised, my voice was entombed in a vial of formaldehyde. Seven long years of not a squeak; not even under the muffling sheath of the shower. Two years of excruciating heartbreak trying to place a note and hold it there without the voice wobbling or going off-key. Nine years of not knowing if I would ever be able to sing again. For even though I had my voice back, I had lost faith I would be able to.

The ancients tell you that when the student is ready, the teacher will make herself known.

One evening, I was invited to a Kathakali performance and the chief guest was a tall elegant lady. Madhavi Ramkumar. A Carnatic musician and a well-known music critic, she is also the writer Mali Madhavan Nair’s daughter. (Apart from the numerous books he has written for children, Mali has also written the modern classic Kathakali play Karna-sapatham and a breathtaking treatise on music titled Kerala Sangeetham.) We were seated next to each other. During a break, I saw myself turn towards her and ask if she would teach me music. That she was startled is putting it mildly. As for the conscious me, I was aghast. What had I done?

Five years ago, at the ripe age of 48, I became a student again. Someone who had to start all over again learning the alphabet of classical music. For when my voice was gone, I buried the little knowledge I had in a dark place. In time, I would regain all I had lost and more. And all through, as a guiding beacon, was my guru’s words after I sang for her in the first session: I can’t believe that you haven’t been singing for eight years. With those words almost a decade of uncertainty erased itself. I had not just found my voice again but my courage, too.

My guru teaches me not just how to sing but how to understand the intricacies of music — the nuance that rests within each note and pause. She shows me the joy of rigour and how gratifying it can be. My guru works with me patiently (if you think toddlers are hard work, try a mature student) on a detail till a phrase arcs perfectly from a mere sequence of notes to a glide of musical triumph. She feeds my hunger for knowledge, and, most often, my sweet tooth, too.

There is never going to be enough time in this life to learn even a fraction of all that she knows. But I do hope that if there is to be another lifetime, Madhavi Ramkumar be my music guru again.

(Anita Nair’s last book was Eating Wasps (2018). She is currently working on her Inspector Gowda series)

An Artist of the Changing World by Prabhakar Pachpute, artist

Tushar Joag taught me to look at art through the prism of politics and life.

Prabhakar Pachpute

In my journey from Sasti village (in eastern Maharashtra), to the world of art, several people have made significant contributions in guiding me and helping me achieve what I have today. I distinctly remember how, as a child, I was interested in literature and poetry but did not have access to enough books and guidance. After I won a drawing competition in high school, my family introduced me to Manoj Bobade, an artist-poet who had moved to our neighbourhood. He was the one who introduced me to Indian classical music and Marathi natya sangeet and to writers such as Manik Sitaram Godghate (Grace), Narayan Surve, Daya Pawar, VS Khandekar, Shanta Shelke Janabhai and Dilip Chitre. He taught me the basics of drawing, watercolours, and also encouraged me to keep a diary to help me put my thoughts in order. It changed how I viewed things around me. He encouraged me to take up small jobs to supplement my family’s income and to interact with more people.

Then, in 2010, when I was in MFA final year at MS University, Baroda, I met Tushar Joag. He became a mentor, friend and guide — someone whom I will always look up to for inspiration. He was a visiting faculty and put students at ease. He visited our studios and discussed our practices. One day, in class, he mentioned a mining tragedy in Chile. A similar incident had happened in Chandrapur, but not many knew about it. Thereafter, in my work, I began to draw attention to the difficult lives of miners. Tushar taught me how to work on my drawings and suggested artists whose works I should refer to. When I completed my post-graduation, he invited me to work with him in Mumbai. I assisted him when he was preparing for his 2011 solo at Vadehra Art Gallery in Delhi. That experience was life-changing. I stayed at artist Sharmila Samant’s studio (Joag’s wife) for almost a year. They would often host book reading sessions at their place that would be attended by young artists. I have learnt a lot from Tushar. Over a bottle of Old Monk, he would talk about life and art— how one must be open to diverse ideas and how it is important to be a kind human being; to be outspoken and to be both a responsible artist and a citizen . His death last year came as a shock to all of us.

(As told to Vandana Kalra)