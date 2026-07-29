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Sonam Wangchuk’s ice stupas show why India needs more local climate solutions

Ladakh's water crisis inspired an innovation, now recognised globally. Its biggest lesson, however, is that climate resilience depends on empowering young minds to solve local problems

Sonam Wangchuk with an ice stupa in LadakhIce Stupa in Ladakh (Wikimedia Commons)
Written by: Ranjit Lal
6 min readJul 29, 2026 02:47 PM IST First published on: Jul 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Way up in the giddy reaches of Ladakh, pastoralists and agriculturalists are dependent on two major sources of water: snow melt in spring followed by glacier melt in summer. Winter in Ladakh ranges from November to December, when snow piles up and gradually melts as spring approaches, feeding the numerous springs that run down the mountain. They are soon done, and now, as spring moves into summer, melting glaciers fill in the gap – keeping the valleys green and fertile for barley, wheat and peas, and the grass fresh for sheep and goats famous for their soft pashmina wool.

Climate change has played havoc with this finely tuned supply. Ladakh has seen repeated flash floods in 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018, and snowfall has been erratic. That meant that snowmelt could no longer be depended on to supply the streams in spring. Further, a rise of 1 degree Celsius, meant that the glaciers disappeared from some ranges or, worse, moved higher up the ranges, melting later. Net result: a dry period in the valleys below for a crucial month; enough to make agriculture and pastoralism unviable as the grasslands dried up.

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