Sohrab Hura: ‘It is important to constantly question my position in whatever I do’

Image is everything: Hura’s photograph from the series Rooftop (Picture courtesy: Sohrab Hura/Experimenter) Image is everything: Hura’s photograph from the series Rooftop (Picture courtesy: Sohrab Hura/Experimenter)

In 2014, when you became a Magnum nominee, you’d said, ‘I really appreciate their rigour. I only have to be watchful that I don’t turn into a machine in the process.’ How do you look at that statement in retrospect?

This process has been good for me. It has helped to know that I’m part of something larger in terms of a community. I have been working with other photographers in Kathmandu, Tamil Nadu and friends in the larger region here. They have all been part of my ecosystem that has constantly reminded me that there are amazing voices and perspectives and that Magnum is just one platform. This let me work a lot more freely than I would have if I didn’t have this support system. Most importantly, photography remained fun.

If you could comment on the recent criticism against Magnum Photos for lack of diversity in its ranks.

I don’t think diversity is a solution in itself. It is definitely a start but a more systemic change is what will help Magnum reach a more meaningful place. As much as the newer members grow with Magnum, it is even more important that Magnum grows with them. One of the main problems with photography is that it has often been quantified as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ without taking into consideration context and perspective. When you have a relatively homogenous group of perspectives trying to define what is ‘good’ or ‘bad’ and if that group is predominantly white and male, it will always reflect something incomplete.

I also think that only looking at Magnum in isolation is too convenient. If I retrace my own path in India, I see that it was always easier for me than most people. When I look at the history of Indian photography that is meant to be representative – photographers, curators, critics, the list of editors of different publications and so on – I see these positions around me occupied by similar upper-caste, English-speaking people, mostly men, who are straight or either from north India or from metropolitan cities or from economically privileged backgrounds, most of whom are using similar quantifying standards of ‘good’ or ‘bad’ photography. Having had that position of privilege in common with the rest of the network around me makes my difficult journey to Magnum or elsewhere so much easier than most. So, if my being part of Magnum is considered to be representative in any way, I’d only consider it to be delusional or (an act of) denial.

Hura’s photograph from the series The Coast. (Picture courtesy: Sohrab Hura/Experimenter) Hura’s photograph from the series The Coast. (Picture courtesy: Sohrab Hura/Experimenter)

In recent months, you have been chronicling scenes of isolation from your rooftop in Delhi. Could you tell us about this series titled ‘Rooftop’?

I didn’t intend to make this into a work of any kind. I just kept going out to the rooftop of my barsati in the evenings so that I could feel better during the lockdown because I was alone. Sometime into it, I started carrying a camera with me. Each rooftop felt like an island because of the distance. I guess I was just looking at my own island even if I photographed other rooftops.

Your photobook The Coast (2019) and the video The Lost Head and The Bird (2017) allude to violence in Indian society. You have used stories, archival videos and referenced the Ramayana. What made you turn to the past to analyse the violence of the present?

I’m looking at the idea of power through narratives that are generated and manipulated. Violence is just one very immediate manifestation of that manipulation and I cannot not mark myself within that system. Which is why in the short story there is an idiot photographer who is as culpable as the other male characters of the violence being inflicted upon the female protagonist by her obsessive lover. In the book and the video work, the story is repeated a dozen times and in each repetition changes are made to a few words, which doesn’t seem to make much of a difference when you consider the immediately preceding or subsequent story, but from the first to the 12th story the meaning changes entirely. It is through these small, seemingly harmless changes or triggers in narratives that we are seeing great upheavals today. What is happening politically is a very obvious reference but the same is happening at every level and scale.

Even in the #MeToo movement, it wasn’t surprising to see that after men were called out, new narratives would cast doubts on the credibility of the women. Even on social media, we are consciously generating narratives that might help build our image/s to our audiences. I see it as a kind of image warfare. This manipulation isn’t new though. I remember, as a child, watching news on television about militancy in Kashmir, the foreign tourists who went missing and also the Kargil War (1999). But I don’t remember watching or reading anything about the Kunan Poshpora incident (1991) or any other event that might contradict the larger convenient nationalistic perspectives. It makes me wonder how such filtration of information might have affected my generation make sense of the world or how the current generation might grow with the blatant image warfare in progress.

You described your 2005 photographs, in which you documented people on work schemes in villages, as an example of ‘politically-influenced propaganda’. Do you think that experience shaped the future course of your work?

It made me question my work on many levels, including how I was dealing with people who I was photographing. It made me come to terms with the inherent power hierarchy that having a camera brings in relation to the people being photographed. No matter how responsibly I might have photographed people, in the end, the real agency lay in how and in what context I might put the work out. These were difficult questions to deal with in the beginning but this is an inherent baggage of photography that I have learnt to embrace. I recognise there are problems within photography that will remain unresolved, but it is still important to constantly acknowledge and question my position in whatever I do. My vocabulary might seem different but my intent is similar to when I started in 2005.

