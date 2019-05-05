Snapshots of heaven around the Spiti Valley

Standing by the Dhankar Lake, a stark sea-green pool nestled amidst scrubby, cold desert landscape and the snow peaks of the Manirang Mountain, we caught our breath. The altitude (the lake sat at a height of 4,270 m), the short but steep trek from Dhankar village and the headiness of the vast, unending beauty before us had left us quite breathless. My partner and I soaked in the astounding environs under a brooding sky. The only indicator of civilisation was a lone stupa, prayer flags fluttering in the crisp mountain wind.

At the onset of the summer of 2017, just before the tourist season started, my partner and I set out to backpack, carrying our own tent, around the Spiti Valley. Rohtang Pass, which provides access to the valley from the Manali side, was still shut — it is shut during winter and opens towards the beginning of June. We had to go and return via the route that passed through Shimla. It would be a summer of unhurried wanderings, using only public transport which, given the rough terrain, was scant. The drivers of the packed state transport buses we took, Reckong Peo onwards, also delivered newspapers to the tiny villages we passed on the way, sometimes an individual house clinging to a cliff face; they had good aim.

We briefly stopped at Nako village, set against the backdrop of the majestic Reo Purgyal mountain, and spent considerable time in Tabo, mesmerised by the thousand-year-old Tabo Monastery and its vivid frescoes. We had originally planned a daytrip to Dhankar on our way from Tabo to Kaza, making Spiti’s capital a base from where we’d visit Key Monastery and some of the highest motorable villages in the world, including Kibber.

While flagging down the Himachal Roadways bus on the highway going past Tabo town, we were in for a very pleasant surprise. The bus was driven, on one of the world’s most treacherous stretches of road, by a woman. The day could only get more remarkable from then on. We got off just past Shichling village. Dhankar was a 9-km upward climb from the highway. Guidebooks and blogs had suggested we could take a shared cab from this point to the village. Except, once we got off, it became abundantly clear that, barring a litter of puppies, and a few foreign tourists who had alighted with us, the place was deserted.

My partner and I started walking up the zig-zag pitched road and came upon a couple of monks waiting by the wayside. They told us two things — that a shorter mountain trail, a straight route up, went all the way to the village; and that a tractor was expected to pull along any moment if we wanted to hitch a ride. We decided to start out on the trail, but the sudden change in altitude made me feel very queasy and I could sense the onset of a headache. My partner carried on the trail while I decided to try my luck with the tractor. A French Canadian couple had also followed us on the trail and when I mentioned the tractor, the girl, Stella, decided to wait with me. Soon, as the monks had predicted, a tractor did come by, except the only space available aboard was occupied by them. We didn’t have to wait too long for another one. We picked up my partner on the way and chugged along the serpentine route, with views of the snowy mountains and the Spiti river.

Entering Dhankar, the ancient capital of Spiti, on a tractor, only heightened the sense of stumbling into a time warp. As Dhankar Gompa, hanging from the side of a bare cliff, and the village of around 40 houses, punctuated by yardangs — wind-eroded ridges — came into view, we knew that no matter what our original plan had been, we were no longer in any hurry to leave.

When the driver dropped us off, in spite of the presence of a Western tourist, he refused to charge us for the lift. “But I was coming this side, anyway,” he said, as we shook his hand. We started to bid goodbye to Stella but sensed a hesitation on her part. We had not come upon her partner along our route and they had not planned a meeting point when they parted. There was some talk about halting the night either at the monastery guest house or at Manirang Homestay. Because of the bareness of the terrain — even though from where we stood, it seemed like we could see the goings-on in the entire village — she was overwhelmed. We decided to stick with her and help her find the homestay. And that is how we walked the narrow path hugging a mountain side to Anil Bodh’s cosy, eco-friendly Manirang Homestay. Bodh made some calls and located Stella’s partner outside the monastery guest house. He also offered us his terrace to pitch our tent and, as it overlooked the monastery on a facing mountain, we couldn’t have asked for a better spot.

By the time we trekked down from Dhankar Lake, pausing at each bend to take in the panoramic views of towering mountains over a riverine valley, the monastery had already shut for the day. We walked around the exterior and perched ourselves on a flight of mud stairs overlooking the confluence of the Pin and Spiti rivers. As the sun slipped towards the horizon, we pondered over our day in the mountains and how easy it was to forget we belonged anywhere else.

Paloma Dutta is an editor with a publishing house in Delhi. This article appeared in print with the headline ‘Snapshots of Heaven’