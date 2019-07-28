Singapore’s well-known novelist Balli Kaur Jaswal returns with another heartwarming story on women and sisterhood

Balli Kaur Jaswal laughs when I bring up the Bechdel Test for her latest novel, The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters (HarperCollins). For the uninitiated, the test is loosely used as a lens to examine the role of women in fiction, whether it is text or the screen; quite simply, it asks if two women in a narrative talk to each other about something other than a man. Rajni, Jezmeen and Shirina definitely spend a lot of time talking about the men in their lives, but it’s just one of the things that comes up when the three find themselves travelling to Delhi and Amritsar, to scatter their mother’s ashes as part of the Sikh pilgrimage they have undertaken to honour her last request. It isn’t an easy sisterhood, not with their constantly conflicting personalities, flaring tempers and going to jail — acing the Bechdel Test is the least of their worries.

Advertising

“When men or brothers are in a conflicted relationship, those are described as ‘Shakespearean’, a generational tale of struggle. But for women or sisters in conflict, you’ll hear the word ‘catfight’ tossed about. There’s a tendency to trivialise the emotional complexity of women’s relationships, and that’s what I wanted to focus on in my work,” says Jaswal, 35, over the phone from Singapore. It is a ‘road’ book, a trope often used by male authors who write about men setting out on a journey of discovery, surmounting all kinds of odds, and usually emerging triumphant in the end.

What happens when women go on a similar expedition? “We keep hearing about rebellious daughters and not sons — because what do the men have to rebel against? We put so much pressure on ourselves to be certain kinds of women, and certain kinds of feminists, at home and out in the world. Even if you’re from the diaspora, there’s a cultural narrative and stereotype that women have to grapple with, navigating a spectrum of tradition and modernity. Women, and especially of colour, have a burden of representation that men often don’t have to deal with,” says Jaswal.

These concerns neatly play out when the Shergill women arrive in the motherland, a site of much confusion and contradiction; and, for Rajni, the only one who visited India before, a painful memory. The Delhi they arrive in is not one from the travel brochures — Mughal-era and colonial monuments and gardens, spicy street food, smiling strangers — but a battleground for freedom and dignity that the women recognise only too well. A brutal gangrape has galvanised a women’s movement in the capital, and the sisters must watch out for each other, especially when one of them is arrested for protesting in a public space.

Advertising

“It is a novel about three women travelling by themselves in north India, which is a very different experience from what white male tourists undergo, which is foreigner goes to foreign land. The effect of the 2012 gangrape in Delhi was felt across the globe; women everywhere felt the injustice and the anger in their bones. The Shergills, who were raised in the UK but come with all the cultural baggage of Indian traditions, occupy an in-between space where they look like everybody else in India but they don’t quite belong,” says Jaswal, who travelled to north India in November 2016 to research for the book.

Born to a father who worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Singapore government, Jaswal spent her childhood in Tokyo and Moscow, and Manila; today, along with Kevin Kwan (2013, Crazy Rich Asians), she is Singapore’s most well-known novelist. While Kwan rose to fame with his money-is-no-object account of the island city-state’s rich and famous, Jaswal has always trained her eye on the Punjabi diaspora in Singapore and the UK. Her first novel, Inheritance (2013), is a multi-generational saga that takes place between 1970s and 1990s Singapore; her second, Sugarbread (2016), is a coming-of-age tale of 10-year-old Pin, who by all accounts, must not end up like her mother. But it was her third novel, Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows (2017), which catapulted her to literary fame in the US and the UK.

Set in Southhall, London, the novel is a cross-cultural meditation on sexuality, identity and storytelling. “I want to be able to entertain but also highlight social justice issues like honour killing and female foeticide, which are rooted in patriarchy and internalised misogyny. If you want to know about a society, talk to the women, to the minorities, to the LGBTQI people — they will tell you their stories,” says Jaswal.

With a title that sells itself, Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows was picked up by actor Reese Witherspoon’s book club, and The Girly Book Club, a global book club for women set across four continents. Last year, the film rights were acquired by Ridley Scott’s production company, Scott Free Productions, and Film Four in the UK.

“I’m in a consulting role for the screenplay. I’ve read the first few drafts and it’s very funny,” says Jaswal, who is now working on her fourth novel. “I am giving Punjabis a break for now. But I remain fascinated with the world of invisible women which has its own politics. So, I’m writing about three Filipino domestic workers in Singapore, and what they go through when another worker is accused of murder,” she says.