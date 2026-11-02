Rohit Bal and Smita Bhatnagar: Two Kashmiri lives that shaped mine

November 1 holds two lives in my heart. It is Smita Bhabhi’s birthday. It is also the day Rohit Bal—Gudda to those who loved him—died in my arms.

Both were Kashmiri. Both gave me a kind of shelter. Smita’s home helped me find my way back to life; Gudda’s friendship had once shown a young boy that the world could be wider, kinder, and more beautiful than he had imagined.

Gudda entered my life when I was 14. India in those years did not make it easy to be gay. So much was hidden; too much was whispered as if it were shame. Gudda opened a door. Through him I met designers, artists, gay men, and women who lived with a freedom I was only beginning to understand. He made sure I was not bullied or made to feel small. He showed me that a minority person could be welcomed, wanted, and celebrated.

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Permission to stand tall

He gave me love when I was young enough to need it as permission: permission to stand straighter, take up space, become myself. He was not merely introducing me to a circle. He was enlarging my sense of what a life could hold.

He cared about the practical things, too. He encouraged my first attempts at gardening and understood the quiet discipline beneath the glamour: soil turned, seeds tended, something coaxed into bloom. That lesson travelled with me—from garden to kitchen, from growing things to feeding people. The hands that learn to care for a plant can learn to make a meal; both ask for patience, attention and faith in what is not yet visible.

When I left for New York, Gudda gave me wings. I worked at Bergdorf Goodman, at Mrs John L. Strong, and later at Devi. I cooked, washed dishes, hosted parties, and built a restaurant through the glamour and grit of Manhattan. Gudda came to stay and saw the boy he had known become a man working with his hands. He was astonished by how much I did. “Baba, just come back home,” he would say.

For years, the miles between New York and India thinned the everyday closeness we had shared. Then illness brought me home in 2017. I thought I was returning to die, perhaps to spend what remained of my life in hospice care. Life had other plans. I survived, though I could barely see or function.

Gudda wanted me near. My blood pressure readings frightened him. He would urge me to leave everything, stay with him and my parents, and let him help me build a profession here. He had seen me at the height of my life in America; now he wanted to gather me in when I was most vulnerable.

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Another kind of handhold

Smita Bhabhi gave me another kind of handhold. Years earlier, my mother had stayed with Rahul Bhaiya and Smita in Ireland. She returned with stories of the home Smita had made, and of the love and respect that had grown between them. Smita saw in my mother something of her own mother, whose life had been altered by a devastating illness. In my mother, she found a living presence that brought her close to the grandmother she missed. She encouraged Rohit and Anirudh to spend time with my mother, and through that bond they felt close to their grandmother, too.

Gudda loved my mother and could never get enough of her. He hoped to dress her for another collection, though she was shy about it. He loved his own parents and would ask me to sing the songs they sang. His sisters were like mothers to him; their children were his pride. Family was not a footnote in Gudda’s life. It was one of its great, beating centres.

When I returned to India, Smita opened her kitchen to me. We cooked together almost every day. I could barely see what was in front of me, but she held my hand and chopped with the other. She let me teach her how I cooked. She says I taught her; she did the work. Between us, we made more than a hundred recipes. Rahul Bhaiya and the children ate, enjoyed, and asked for more. Smita found a new repertoire and kept cooking.

I found a reason to rise and take part. She gave me a kitchen, a task, an eager student and a place at the table. She made me feel useful when I feared I had become useless, relevant when I wondered whether I still belonged. Smita believed that the days and nights I had known in America could happen again in India. By letting me stand beside her, she gave me a glimpse of a future I could not yet see.

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Perhaps that is why Lag Ja Gale comes to mind. Gudda loved the song. Its title carries the ache of wanting to hold someone close while the night is still here. I will leave the song’s words to the song. Its name is enough for this day: a birthday, an anniversary of loss, and the embrace I still wish I could give my friend.

A real and caring friend in each other

In Gudda’s final years, we found one another again with an intensity neither of us expected. When I returned from Bombay or elsewhere, he was often the first person I visited. He would be waiting. Sometimes I found him in a darkness that did not feel like the Gudda I knew, and I would sit and talk until some part of him came back into the room. He wanted me there—to sing, talk, read my columns aloud, sit with him, massage him, share the ordinary hours. He was proud of my writing. He would tell people how well I wrote in English, then add that he loved English too.

He brought Nirbhay and me into each other’s lives and wanted the friendship to last. Gudda saw us both as good people and believed we needed one another. Even as we found loving spouses, he said, we had found in each other a real and caring friend. He could see the shape of a bond before the rest of us knew what to call it.

He was full of plans. He was dreaming of a terrace garden and hoping to draw back into his orbit friends he missed, along with his sisters, nieces and nephews. He was grateful to his brothers Rakesh and Rajiv for building the brand and for the patience and support they had given him and his work. He valued Anila’s loyalty and style, and the care that let him enjoy life, knowing his family had his back.

He imagined a future for us in food, too. With Alok Aggarwal, he wanted us to create Indian 2.0: a dining experience that would set a trend and show what could happen when two friends with talent and an eye for detail sat down at the same table. He saw not just the boy who had left for America, but the man who had built a life through work, food, and imagination. He wanted to bring that life home and make something new with it.

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Darkest parts of my memory

There was a painful chapter in Gudda’s life. I watched him grow distant from people who had loved him for years. A wall rose between him and some of those friendships. I believed the relationship he was in had helped separate him from people who were good for him. It remains one of the darkest parts of my memory: love tangled with loyalty, betrayal and the sorrow of watching a friend’s world grow smaller.

I want to say this because remembering Gudda only as a legend in beautiful clothes would leave out the friend I knew. I can speak to what I saw and felt; I cannot claim to know every private truth. What I know is that he lost contact with dear friends, and that it hurt. What I know, too, is that his family stayed. They stood by him through the wall and beyond it.

After Gudda died, his elder brother Rajiv told me not to complain: Gudda had died in the warm arms of a friend. That was what they had wanted for him. I was grieving, but those words gave me somewhere human to stand. Gudda’s last moments were not spent alone. He was held by someone who loved him.

Gudda’s faith in the future of his label had a face: Fraze Tasnim, the young designer who was the apple of his eye. Gudda watched Fraze grow from a designer in his team into a professional with his own judgement and ambition. When Fraze wanted to understand merchandising and retail as well as design, Gudda encouraged him to pursue an MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. He was proud of him. He had watched Fraze’s professional life take shape within the world of creative detail that Gudda himself had built.

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A good mentor does not ask a younger person to become his reflection. Gudda had the experience, character, and belief; Fraze had younger eyes and dreams of what the future could be. Gudda trusted him to carry the tutelage, work ethic, and passion forward and to let the house grow without losing its soul.

Trust visible in the label

That trust is visible in what the label has done since Gudda’s death. Kash-Gul, presented in 2025, carried forward the house’s love of Kashmir, flowers, and familiar silhouettes, while introducing houndstooth and leather. In 2026, Dastkar honoured the embroiderers, weavers, dyers, pattern-makers, and artisans whose hands had helped bring Gudda’s vision to life. The collections preserve the layered sophistication and craft he stood for, while allowing the brand to move forward.

The family stands behind that future. Rakesh and Rajiv helped build the brand; Rajiv and the family continue to support its next chapter. Akriti is a welcoming face of the retail relationship with customers. Together, they are thinking about how to keep the house sustainable and strong. Gudda would have recognised what matters in the clothes: the quality of the fabric, the precision of the cut, the patience of the handwork, the eye for the touch of magic that makes a garment unmistakably his.

The brand is not being asked to stand still. It is being given room to grow—with Gudda’s style and spirit behind it, and his family beside it. Fraze brings his own vision; the family brings its faith. That is how a legacy travels: not by repeating the past, but by carrying its best instincts into a future of its own.

What a brand. What a man.

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And Smita: what a bhabhi, what a friend, what an extraordinary cousin-in-law and confidante. On her birthday, I remember the home she opened to me when I did not know how much life I had left. I remember the chopping board, the recipes, the lessons she says she learned, and the ones I know I learned too. She made room for me, and helped me make room for myself again.

One was born on November 1. One died on November 1. One remains beside me; one is gone. Both are Kashmiri, and both gave me a belonging I will carry for the rest of my life.

This day asks me to hold two truths together: the grief of losing Gudda and the gratitude of having been loved by him; the tenderness of Smita’s birthday and the life she helped me find again. The night cannot be kept. But the love can.