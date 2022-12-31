Ram Nandan Paswan: ‘I have saved… and learnt to stock up for any untoward situation’

As we emerge from the pandemic and everything around us opens up, we speak to people across the country to hear their stories and their struggles.

Ram Nandan Paswan, 36

Textile factory worker, Surat, Gujarat

Even today I get the shivers when I hear the word “corona”. There were 12 of us, who walked over 357 km, from Surat to Bhusawal, in Maharashtra, for over 12 days. When we boarded a train to Aurangabad in Bihar, our home, I had only Rs 100 in my pocket and no ticket.

The lockdown was suddenly announced at the end of March 2020, and our factory closed down. We barely had any savings. I used to earn around Rs 17,000 a month, of which I sent Rs 7,000 home. There was rent to be paid, as well, for the room in the labour colony at Ganeshnagar Society in Pandesara, Surat.

Every day, we would stand in long queues to collect food from an NGO. The day would go by with five of us textile workers, from the same village, living in one room, with no work; we had lost all hope of survival. There was just a small ventilator above the door. Daily news of COVID would instill fear, but we could not move out as the police were stationed everywhere and all modes of transport had been suspended; we were also running out of money.

We thought it was better to reach home than die in Surat. So, we decided to walk to Bhusawal, from where trains to Bihar pass. We carried a few items such as clothes, water bottles and biscuit packets. We walked for days and nights halting at different places. We had carried pain relief ointments and everyone helped one another. At some places, the police would stop us but, somehow, we continued our journey.

At Bhusawal station, we got food from volunteers. We had planned that when the train comes, we would put all our efforts into climbing in. The general coach was crowded, but we entered pushing other people. Our 10-hour journey was spent between two bogies of the train. From Aurangabad, we got a bus to our native place. I spent about four months with my family, but I wanted to return to Surat again, forget it all, and earn money.

What I want to leave behind from the past two years?

The fear of the “lockdown”. The latest news about the COVID surge is already causing mental trauma

What I am looking forward to in 2023?

I have saved a good amount of money and have learnt to stock up essentials for any untoward situation like a lockdown. In the new year, I plan to bring my wife and children to Surat.

— As told to Kamaal Saiyed