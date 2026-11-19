During the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging, Rahul Gandhi spoke about Varsity Restaurant, a now-shuttered restaurant in Cambridge where his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, first met. He recalled how their love story inspired him to visit the restaurant with his then girlfriend. Keen to try its best dish, he asked the staff for a recommendation. They suggested Chicken Chasseur. He ordered two portions, only to be disappointed.

“If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity Restaurant, but never eat the Chicken Chasseur,” he joked.

While the dish may not have impressed Rahul Gandhi, Chicken Chasseur, traditionally known as poulet sauté chasseur or poulet à la chasseur, has a history spanning over 150 years. One of its earliest documented references appeared in Bailey’s Magazine in 1865, which recorded a preparation of poulet à la chasseur costing the equivalent of half a guinea a head.

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Rahul’s remarks have now brought this classic French dish into the spotlight. Celebrity chef Ajay Chopra says it was once a staple of French households before making its way to restaurant menus. While it may have disappeared from many restaurant kitchens in France, it continues to be taught at hotel management institutes across India. Chef Vanshika Bhatia, too, recalls studying it at Le Cordon Bleu.

Chopra, also a brand chef at Paashh in Mumbai and Pune, says Rahul’s comment has struck a chord with chefs across the country. “The problem is that France has stopped cooking it in most restaurants. But we are still learning it. Every chef in India who has graduated from an IHM will know this dish and have memories of it. Poulet sauté chasseur is something we learn in the first year of college,” he says.

Chef Ajay Chopra Chef Ajay Chopra

He believes there is a reason it continues to feature in culinary curriculums. Recalling a conversation with chef Parvinder Singh Bali, former instructor at the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development (OCLD) and now at the School for European Pastry, Chopra says, “He told me that the dish remains part of the IHM curriculum because it teaches some beautiful techniques that every chef needs to master.”

One of the biggest challenges is getting the chicken right. Traditionally made with skin-on chicken breast, it is pan-seared until the skin is crisp and golden while the meat remains juicy. “Many chefs still struggle with this. They either burn the skin or overcook or undercook the chicken,” he says.

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Then comes the Chasseur sauce, a robust mushroom-and-tomato preparation that lends the dish its depth. It also requires a good jus, which can take nearly 12 hours to prepare. “There is a lot of technique involved, and that is what makes it a beautiful dish,” he adds.

Mohammed Touseef Shamsudeen, head chef at 8ish in Mumbai, shares the story behind the name ‘chasseur’ which translates to ‘hunter’ in French. “The lore is that French huntsmen would cook their catch in the woods after a hunt. That’s why it is called hunter-style chicken,” he says. A classical preparation, it typically combines chicken, mushrooms, wine, tomatoes and thyme.

Head Chef Mohammed Touseef Shamsudeen Head Chef Mohammed Touseef Shamsudeen

While he cannot say what went wrong with Gandhi’s meal, Shamsudeen believes the key lies in using good-quality ingredients, from the chicken and mushrooms to the wine and butter.

His first tip is to salt the chicken about half an hour before cooking and leave it uncovered. “This helps draw out some moisture from the skin, allowing it to crisp up. Pat it dry before searing it in olive oil until the skin develops a good colour,” he says.

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Once the chicken is seared, remove it from the pan and sauté the mushrooms with peeled tomatoes or tomato concassé. Deglaze with white wine, add garlic and thyme, and return the chicken to the pan. Let it braise gently for 15-20 minutes, using a cartouche or lid to retain moisture. Once cooked, remove the chicken and finish the sauce with cold butter, whisking until it thickens. Serve hot, preferably with a glass of wine.

There is, however, some disagreement among chefs over the choice of wine. While Shamsudeen recommends white wine, Chopra and chef Paul Kinny insist on using only red.

“Traditionally, in French cooking, the choice of wine depended on the meat. White meat would be paired with white wine and red meat with red wine. But for a Chasseur, you needed a demi-glace or jus made with red wine,” says Kinny.

Like generations of hotel management graduates, Kinny, culinary director at The St Regis Mumbai, learnt to make the dish in college. “It is a quintessential French classic that most of us grew up learning. What makes it special is that, unlike many French preparations, it is almost a one-pot meal,” he says.

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Chef Paul Kinny Chef Paul Kinny

Cooked with mushrooms, shallots or onions, tomatoes and wine, the chicken is served in a red wine jus, and makes for a wholesome meal when accompanied by mashed potatoes, vegetables or pilaf rice. But getting the balance right requires considerable technique.

Kinny remembers making it for the first time at 19, during his second year of Hotel Administration and Food Technology at Sophia Polytechnic, where international cooking was part of the curriculum. It took him a couple of attempts to get it right.

“The chicken has to be pan-seared until golden brown on the outside while remaining juicy inside. You also have to ensure that the meat is cooked through, particularly around the bone. Then comes the sauce, which starts with a red wine stock that takes time to prepare, often overnight. It is built up by sautéing ingredients and reducing the stock until the sauce is velvety, glossy and full of flavour,” he says.

The mushrooms bring earthiness, while the red wine and tomatoes add acidity. Getting these elements to work together is what makes the dish technically demanding. “French cooking is all about finesse and getting the flavours right. Every component has to be in balance,” he adds.

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So, what could have gone wrong with the Chicken Chasseur served to Rahul Gandhi? Kinny points to the chicken and, more importantly, the sauce.

“The chicken has to be cooked well and remain juicy. Each ingredient — the mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots and wine — brings something to the dish. Mushrooms, for instance, release a lot of water when sautéed. If that liquid is not accounted for and the sauce is not reduced or thickened properly, it can become runny and diluted. It then fails to coat the chicken or bring the flavours together. Too much tomato or wine, on the other hand, can make it overly sour or acidic,” he explains.

The last time Kinny made Chicken Chasseur was two or three months ago, for a brunch where the team wanted to revisit some classics. Despite its many components, he believes the dish works particularly well for Indian diners.

“It is very flavourful, with the earthiness of the mushrooms, the robustness of the chicken and the acidity coming through. For an Indian palate, it works very well.”

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Wondering how to make this dish? Chef Paul Kinny, Culinary Director, St Regis Mumbai, shares the recipe:

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients: 1.2 kg chicken, cut into pieces; 200 g mushrooms, sliced; 300 g tomatoes, diced; 150 g onion, finely chopped, 15 g garlic, minced; 150 ml red wine; 250 ml chicken stock; 20 g tomato paste; 30 ml olive oil; 10 g parsley, chopped; and Salt and black pepper, to taste

Method

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a pan and brown the chicken on all sides. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, sauté the onion, garlic and mushrooms until softened.

Add the tomato paste and red wine. Cook until the wine reduces slightly.

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Add the diced tomatoes and chicken stock. Stir well and return the browned chicken to the pan.

Cover and simmer for 30-35 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and cooked through.

Adjust the seasoning and finish with chopped parsley. Serve hot.