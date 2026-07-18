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Raghav Juyal on his first film as a leading man: ‘I want to be a superstar’

Dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal on new film Bhai Tera Star Hai, succes after Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Shah Rukh Khan's advice.

Raghav Juyal in Bhai Tera Star HaiRaghav Juyal in Bhai Tera Star Hai.
Written by: Alaka Sahani
5 min readJul 18, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Jul 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

For Raghav Juyal, his new film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, is not just another release. This is his first film as the leading man — a milestone that has been in the making for over a decade-and-a-half. “I am excited about the new movie. So are my parents, who live in Dehradun. They are very proud. I have been a background dancer, reality show contestant, host, choreographer, supporting actor — and now, finally, a protagonist in an entertaining Bollywood feature film,” he says.

Juyal’s journey to this point has been anything but linear. He stepped into showbiz as a contestant on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance 3 (2011). In recent years, he has garnered wider recognition with his performance as a hot-headed goon in the action thriller Kill (2023), and as the much loved Parvaiz in the Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025). The number of acting offers increased dramatically after Kill’s release. “I received 751 scripts after that film. Out of them, I chose Bhai Tera Star Hai as well as those in the pipeline, including The Paradise, King and Ramayana,” he shares.

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Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a care... Read More

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