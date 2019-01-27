‘Politics is not such a bad place to be’: Politician Apsara Reddy

Apsara Reddy, 35, made history this month by becoming the first transperson to be made an office-bearer at the national level of the Congress party. Before being appointed national general secretary of All India Mahila Congress, she worked with the Bharatiya Janata Party for two weeks. She left it in May 2016 to join the AIADMK as a spokesperson. In an email interview, Reddy speaks about how her education and journalistic career shaped her politics. Excerpts:

What was it like to grow up as a transperson in Chennai?

I come from a very conservative, middle-class, south Indian, predominantly agricultural background. I came out very early to my family. It’s easy to rebel and run away from home and live with other transwomen, but I wanted to have them, especially my mother, on my side. It took me a while to persuade her. The journey was hard. A lot of people said cruel things. But I came through because I was good at studies and ambitious about my career.

Many people make value judgments and nasty comments about the LGBTQ+ community, specifically transgender women. I’ve been asked whether I’m a make-up artist, a fashion designer or even if I danced at weddings. To break that glass ceiling and say I can be an astronaut, a pilot, an MP or national general secretary, is very important.

Why politics?

As a journalist-activist, I had worked on issues of women’s rights, child rape, gay rights, environment, gender equality in employment, but I felt having a political platform was important to do greater good. Being part of policymaking not only puts you in a better position to serve people but also infuses a new-age sensibility into policy for real change to happen. Politics is not such a bad place to be.

How was it working in the BJP?

I was given an award by the BJP and I got to meet Amit Shah and some leaders. But because of a difference of opinion, I moved away in two weeks. In the BJP regime, you have regressive policies towards transgender persons, women and members of certain religious minorities.

And how has it been working with the AIADMK and the Congress?

I was invited by Madam Jayalalithaa’s party to be their official spokesperson. The most important thing for me was to be in a party which valued me as an individual, for my skill set and not so much for my gender and sexuality. I met Sushmita Dev, MP and president of the All India Mahila Congress at a conference, four months ago, which culminated in me meeting Rahul Gandhiji. It is true recognition when the oldest and largest party says, ‘Hey, you know what? The national general secretary of AIMC is going to be a transwoman.’

As an office-bearer representing the LGBTQ+ community, what will be your immediate areas of concern?

My major role will be to build women’s cadre across block, district and state levels. To find sustainable employment for disadvantaged rural women and transgender women, to empower women to speak against policies that affect them and to lobby the government for policy changes.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, recently passed in the Lok Sabha, evoked protests from the community. Why is it problematic?

The Bill fails to live up to the Nalsa (National Legal Services Authority) judgment and the 2014 Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha. It fails to integrate the community into the society and provide them with means to live a fulfilling life through provisions of marriage, divorce, inheritance, etc. The definition of ‘family’ is vehemently opposed by the transgender community as it does not take cognisance of the fact that many transgender people provide shelter to trans children who are runaways. It also needs to define ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ independently and mirror the Yogyakarta Principles, the accepted international standards.

Do political parties need to institute diversity and inclusion cells?

Politics, overall, has become open-minded in terms of diversity, especially gender diversity. While people are open to giving employment, I don’t want to go to a workplace where people feel sorry for me. We still have a long way to go, where we are seen as equals, meritorious and capable of leaving our gender identities at the door and delivering, but I’m optimistic.