‘People are finding their voice, it’s a good time for humour’: Vir Das

Vir Das, 47, has secured a nomination for International Emmy Awards in the Comedy category for the third time for his Netflix show, Fool Volume. Das, who won an International Emmy in 2023 for Landing, is known for blending personal experiences with social and cultural commentary in his stand-up acts. Before he took a deep dive into comedy, he acted in some of the talked-about movies such as Badmaash Company (2010), Delhi Belly (2011) and Go Goa Gone (2013). Earlier this year, his directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos released while his memoir The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits (Harper Collins) hit the stands last year. In a conversation, Vir, who grew up in Nigeria and India, talks about his 16-year journey in stand-up, finding one’s voice while reflecting on what it takes to stay creatively restless in an industry built around the next big thing. Excerpts:

You have received your third International Emmy nomination for Vir Das: Fool Volume, which you started writing after losing your voice for some time.

I wasn’t expecting to get nominated this time at all, especially because the special for which I’ve been nominated is much sillier. So, that’s quite a surprise. The procedure of how you get nominated for an International Emmy is a very global one with jurors spread across the globe. So, the bright side is that Indian comedy is globally cutting through.

The core of this special is about losing your voice, silence, and happiness versus silence. No matter where you are, as a human being you have some resonance with finding your voice after a silence.

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In a different context, the younger generation in India too has found its voice.

Across the world people are finding their voice. I think social media has a lot to do with it. Age has a lot to do with it as well. What I like is that when the younger generation expresses something, they use humour. Gen Z is funny. The generation below them are also funny. The reels and everything that they create are funny. They’re native to the internet. So, I believe, it’s a good time for humour.

Vir Das and Mona Singh in a still from Happy Patel. Vir Das and Mona Singh in a still from Happy Patel.

You were one of the first Indian stand-up comedians to enjoy such wide attention. How do you look at your journey as an artiste?

The average lifespan of an artiste is usually about 10 years. I’ve been at it for 16 years now. I’ve been fortunate to have witnessed many waves, such the YouTube wave or the sketch comedy wave. A wave typically crashes against the shore, becomes foam and, then, it’s not there anymore. I figured that one has to become deep water by forming deep connections for artistic longevity.

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In all these years, how has your audience changed?

My audience is the youngest it has ever been. Seventy-eight per cent of my social media followers are under 30. For a man in his 40s, it is very weird to have that kind of data. I have no idea why but in the last couple of years, many young people have discovered me, and they appreciate what I have spoken about.

Has trying different things helped you expand your horizon?

I don’t repeat myself. If you look at my last five comedy specials, they are different from each other thematically. The minute I’m a little comfortable, I try something new. Just for fun, I played a negative character in Call Me Bae (2024). Then, I co-directed a movie, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and I had a great time doing that with Aamir Khan, who produced it. After that, I was offered more commercial and bigger budget movies. Instead, I am directing a pure horror movie, Baara Number, produced with Kavi Shastri under Zazu Productions.

Your Delhi Belly co-actor Imran Khan was in Happy Patel. Have you spoken to Imran after he received a notice asking him to leave India?

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Imran’s a friend. Any thoughts I have on this matter, I’ve conveyed to him. He’s quite honestly one of the nicest people in the film industry. There isn’t a bad bone in that guy’s body. He is the most beautiful thing in Happy Patel. He is so good-looking, it’s annoying. You could put tomato sauce all over him or dip him in tar, and he would still look great.

Is there something you consciously avoid so as not to land in a controversy?

I’ve learnt whatever you think is going to be the problem, won’t give you trouble. The thing you never thought as problematic might become an issue. If you’re going to try and pre-decide what to do, you’ll never be able to predict it. You might as well just do it and then deal with it when something happens.

Do you have any advice for comedians who get into trouble?

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I have three pieces of advice: Write about it immediately because it’s funny; the worse the situation is, the funnier the joke will be. Don’t scream back at the internet, it’s too large and there’s too much machinery. A lot of artistes put out 17 statements. Just shut up. The internet has a short memory and life will go on. The news cycle is eight days. So, for eight days, just be quiet. If, on the ninth day, you’re on the news, then you’re in trouble.

At what point in your life did you think of pursuing stand-up comedy?

A lot of people don’t know this. I trained as a drama actor. I have a bachelor’s in theatre. In my final year (at Knox College, Illinois), I tried stand-up after three years of doing serious theatre work based on Shakespeare and Anton Chekhov. I started to enjoy stand-up and found it equally theatrical. Comedy is honest. There’s room for fiction but not dishonesty.

Your memoir, The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits, was published last year.

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I didn’t want to write it at all. I have an American agency and they told me you won an Emmy, now write a memoir. Kevin Hart has written two books. So has Rowan Atkinson. It’s part of a comedian’s life. I decided to write a memoir about being an outsider, because that’s what I still feel like and I’m still figuring out things.

What are you still trying to figure out?

I can’t figure out how it’s sold. I was at the airport and saw that it’s a bestseller. It was kept between Chetan Bhagat and Arundhati Roy. I was like, what a weird sandwich of three different types of writing and ideologies.

After doing a bumbling spy story in Happy Patel, are you challenging yourself by directing a horror film?

A section of the audience deeply loved Happy Patel. We became this little lighthouse for people who started sending us scripts. We came up with two rules. Number one, the idea has to be incredibly unique. Second, we have to offer actors the kind of roles they don’t normally play. For instance, we cast Mona Singh as a villain in Happy Patel. We will have theatrical releases. Our next after Baara Number is a violent action film.

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How do the next five years look like for you?

Two world tours and, hopefully, two movies, which are not my productions but I get to act in them. I really would like to buy a cottage somewhere where I can go and sleep on weekends, and do sustainable farming.