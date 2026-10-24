‘I don’t need to play characters that agree with me’: Penélope Cruz on choosing roles

Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz, 52, is having quite the awards season, competing against herself for the top honour in the best supporting actor category, after delivering compelling performances in three acclaimed films — La Bola Negra, The Invite and Bunker. This remarkable feat was not something the Spanish actor had perhaps anticipated. After becoming a mother to Leonardo in 2011 and Luna two years later, Cruz had “changed the rhythm” of her work. Making her children her “priority”, she would take up just one or two projects a year that did not demand too much of her time.
As the industry makes room for more nuanced roles for women, Cruz welcomes the growing opportunities for women her age to play layered characters. Speaking at a press conference during the recently-held Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), she said, “I’m really grateful that they are writing interesting characters for women of my age. When I started, it was rare to have an accent and be a lead in a movie that is not in your own language. All of those things slowly changed. Not all the way. But they continue to change.” In 2009, Cruz became the first Spanish actress to win an acting Oscar when she received the statuette for Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008).
This week, Zee5 released Cruz’s comedy-drama The Invite, which features her as Piña, a hyper-observant therapist. The Oscar-winer brings her magnetic energy and sensuality to play Piña, who is unapologetic about her desires. This performance fuelled early speculations regarding being a top contender for major awards when The Invite became a breakout indie success. Later, her role as Nené Romero, a charismatic, larger-than-life cupletista (cabaret singer) in the queer saga La Bola Negra drew a lot of praise. Even though she appears for about 10 minutes, her performance combines musical numbers as well as reveals a tender side to her under the elaborate costume.
For her third movie of the year, Bunker, Cruz is reunited with husband, actor Javier Bardem. Bunker, directed by Florian Zeller, is psychological thriller that shows them as a married couple who are dealing with paranoia, and an unsettling neighbour. One of the much talked-about scenes in the film shows Cruz’s character having a 12-minute argument with her husband. When asked about it, Cruz said: “We (Cruz and Bardem) have worked together many times, and we’ve had many challenging relationships with the characters that we’ve played. But this scene was so well-written that we just didn’t want to fail Florian. The whole movie is condensed in that scene.” Bunker, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, was later screened at TIFF.
Her performance that’s tipped to be most appreciated is as Nené in La Bola Negra, for which directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi shared the best director prize at Cannes with Paweł Pawlikowski for Fatherland. When Calvo and Ambrossi approached Cruz, the actor fell in love with the story. “It gave me the chance to go back to dancing and singing, which is always such a challenge,” she says.
Talking about how she picks a role, the Vanilla Sky actor says, “I don’t need to play characters that agree with me. I don’t even need to think like them. But I need to understand them and not judge them. Even when I have played somebody with mental issues, I have not judged her. I thought that was her reality and that’s all she can see, and I’m going to help her defend that reality,” she says.