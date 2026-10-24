‘I don’t need to play characters that agree with me’: Penélope Cruz on choosing roles

Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz, 52, is having quite the awards season, competing against herself for the top honour in the best supporting actor category, after delivering compelling performances in three acclaimed films — La Bola Negra, The Invite and Bunker. This remarkable feat was not something the Spanish actor had perhaps anticipated. After becoming a mother to Leonardo in 2011 and Luna two years later, Cruz had “changed the rhythm” of her work. Making her children her “priority”, she would take up just one or two projects a year that did not demand too much of her time.

As the industry makes room for more nuanced roles for women, Cruz welcomes the growing opportunities for women her age to play layered characters. Speaking at a press conference during the recently-held Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), she said, “I’m really grateful that they are writing interesting characters for women of my age. When I started, it was rare to have an accent and be a lead in a movie that is not in your own language. All of those things slowly changed. Not all the way. But they continue to change.” In 2009, Cruz became the first Spanish actress to win an acting Oscar when she received the statuette for Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008).