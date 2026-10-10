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‘I am going to be that person you cannot get rid of’: Parvathy Thiruvothu on her comeback

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on bouncing back after the success of Malayalam thriller Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar and why she calls herself a shapeshifter

Parvathy ThiruvothuParvathy Thiruvothu
Written by: Alaka Sahani
9 min readOct 10, 2026 10:23 AM IST First published on: Oct 10, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST

OVER THE past few years, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has faced incessant trolling and has been stalked online for her outspoken views on misogyny and patriarchy among others. So, she was pleasantly surprised to see this message after the box-office success of her latest theatrical outing, Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar (Prima Facie Guilty) — “You have really shown me the art of how I can dislike and admire someone at the same time.” Parvathy thought to herself: “Job well done.”

The actor, who began her career in 2006 with the Malayalam film Out of Syllabus, knows what it is to be disliked. She has faced immense backlash for speaking out against unfair industry practices and standing up for safe work environments. But these days she is “overjoyed” with the critical acclaim she is receiving for Shahad Nilambur’s Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, the Malayalam thriller that wowed the audience, has reportedly earned around Rs 50 crore and is now streaming on Netflix.

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Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a care... Read More

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