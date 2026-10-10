‘I am going to be that person you cannot get rid of’: Parvathy Thiruvothu on her comeback

OVER THE past few years, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has faced incessant trolling and has been stalked online for her outspoken views on misogyny and patriarchy among others. So, she was pleasantly surprised to see this message after the box-office success of her latest theatrical outing, Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar (Prima Facie Guilty) — “You have really shown me the art of how I can dislike and admire someone at the same time.” Parvathy thought to herself: “Job well done.”

The actor, who began her career in 2006 with the Malayalam film Out of Syllabus, knows what it is to be disliked. She has faced immense backlash for speaking out against unfair industry practices and standing up for safe work environments. But these days she is “overjoyed” with the critical acclaim she is receiving for Shahad Nilambur’s Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, the Malayalam thriller that wowed the audience, has reportedly earned around Rs 50 crore and is now streaming on Netflix.

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In the film, Parvathy plays a police officer who gets the job on compassionate grounds after her husband is killed in a police operation. The actor is grateful to Shahad for creating a world in which men and women co-exist, and a female protagonist can take centre stage without the narrative being defined by gender.

Still from Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar Still from Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

“My artistic being and my political being, which are always intertwined, are celebrating the film’s success. It just so happens that the leading character in the film is a woman, but nothing about the movie was screaming that it’s a ‘female-oriented film’. For me, that is a true marker of equality. The representation on screen should extend to other communities and minorities as well,” she says.

The film’s success comes close on the heels of the July release of I, Nobody, in which Parvathy was cast opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, and after her debut as a voice artist, dubbing for Kareena Kapoor in the Malayalam version of Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller, Daayra.

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The recent successes herald the end of a prolonged career lull for Parvathy ever since she became a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in 2017. The collective was formed following the abduction and assault of a prominent Malayalam actress to combat gender discrimination, and create a safer, more inclusive environment for women working in the film industry.

“Since the formation of the collective, many of our members have had to quit the industry and find other work so that they can pay their bills. I am one of the lucky ones and one of the more privileged ones who had the wherewithal to sit tight and wait.”

And wait she did. But she didn’t back down.

Still from I Nobody Still from I Nobody

“How can you starve an artist who has hopefully proven herself artistically and through box-office success? How is a system so strong that they can isolate you like that? So, it became even more of a vengeance for me. I thought, ‘If you guys are so sure that this can be done to people who speak up, I am going to be that person you cannot get rid of’,” says the actor.

After years of struggle, Parvathy can finally see the end of the tunnel. “When that happens, you try to make the most of it before you encounter the next tunnel.”

‘Could you not just be quiet for five minutes?’

On her relationship with her audience, she prefers to call it magical. “To value every buck they spend at the theatre, I show up with utmost honesty and determination to give the best of myself. That’s a promise.” She even pays heed to their feedback. “Some of them don’t like some of the movies that I’ve done. I listen to them like a curious anthropologist. I find it extremely fascinating how each one of my works, or movies in general, impacts people, society in general,” she says. The actor, who completed two decades in films this year, is part of Shimit Amin’s next Captain India that features Kartik Aaryan.

About her early films, Parvathy says, it seemed like love alone shaped the dramatic arc of her characters. “I wondered what all these women might want to do in life apart from seeking love,” she says.

A shift occurred around the time she was cast in Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days (2014) — in an ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly, Parvathy stood out as the wheelchair-bound and stubbornly independent RJ Sarah.

Meatier roles, and critical acclaim, followed, with films like Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015), based on a real-life story about star-crossed lovers; the survival thriller Take-Off (2017), for which Parvathy won a National Film Award—Special mention; Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017) which marked her Hindi debut, opposite Irrfan; and Uyare (2019) about an aviation student who survives an acid attack.

Still from Qarib Qarib Single Still from Qarib Qarib Single

“I manifested far too hard (for intense roles) and the universe took it seriously,” says Parvathy. Now she wants to send out a message that she is seeking some romantic and lighthearted movies as well.

The actor works in five languages — Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi — but her relationship with her Malayalam audience is unique. “What’s really interesting is that most of the Malayali audience especially — I have to underline that — are irritated with me because I won’t keep quiet about patriarchy, how it continues to win, and how we (women) are expected to shrink. In every capacity possible, I’ll drag patriarchy out and I’ll chop it up publicly. There are times they have said, ‘Could you not just be quiet for five minutes so that we can maybe give you a chance and like you’?” says Parvathy, who was born in Kerala’s Atholi, Kozhikode, and now divides her time between Mumbai and Kerala.

“Right now, I’m doing one film each in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously. My brain is in the form of a kaleidoscope as I explore different cultures, languages and genres,” says Parvathy, who is part of Storm, a thriller series produced by Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films, Dhootha Season 2 as well as upcoming projects of Don Palathara and Revathy.

The Band of Women Who Kept Her Going

She may be basking in the success of her recent outings but the road to here was long. It was the company of women that kept her on track. Women of the Malayalam film industry who stood united in a rare show of strength, demanding a formal study on the working conditions of women in the film industry, which led to the formation of the Justice Hema Committee.

“Being together is a conscious choice,” says Parvathy. “Patriarchy teaches you to isolate yourself from other women, in success and in failure. We had to relearn a whole language of how it is to show up for each other. We had meetings where we spoke about, ‘Hey, what does it look like for us to constantly be the wind beneath each other’s wings’?”

Though the members of WCC did not know how to do it, they were certain that they had to stand together and support each other. “It felt like we were newborns. When we are told that women show up for each other, we also have to acknowledge the fact that it’s not like we were given a manual that others missed out on. We had to write it ourselves. That takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of social capital away from you. It also makes you question, ‘Why the hell are we doing this?’ You become extremely cynical about many things in the process, but you continue doing it until it starts making sense.”

Today, when people from other industries ask Parvathy how they did it, her answer is: “By doing it and by being clear about why we’re doing it.”

As an actor, however, Parvathy wishes to cast her net wide. “I want to be omnipresent. My aim is: I want to be present in all industries, in different languages, wherever the work seems exciting. What a humble ambition to have, right?,” she laughs.

This kind of momentum may not always exist for an actor. It didn’t exist for her two years ago. So, Parvathy wants to make the most of it. But if the audience expects anything predictable from her, they are in for a disappointment. “In my Instagram bio, I call myself a shapeshifter. I’ll be constantly in search of trying something new. If you see me falling, then you’ll also see me getting up and walking and trying again,” she says.