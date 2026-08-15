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Before Papa’s, there was masoor pulao: Chef Hussain Shahzad on the dish that shaped him

Chef Hussain Shahzad on how a roadside bread omelette became his door to the culinary world and the rewards of slow cooking.

Chef Hussain Shahzad making smoked masoor dal pulao at his Bandra homeChef Hussain Shahzad making smoked masoor dal pulao at his Bandra home. (Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Written by: Heena Khandelwal
7 min readAug 15, 2026 10:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST

How long does it take to fry onions and tomato for the base of a dish? For Chef Hussain Shahzad, around 45 minutes. In the kadhai goes ghee, fortified with kewra water and rosewater. Once it stops sputtering, chopped onions go in, caramelised slowly until golden brown.

We are at Hussain’s home in Bandra, a stone’s throw from Veronica’s and Papa’s. He moved to this home over two years ago, ahead of the launch of Papa’s — the 12-seater tasting-menu restaurant, easily the hardest reservation in the country right now. His cosy kitchen — dark wood, patterned tiles, a wooden rendition of The Last Supper, playful ‘Ramen’ and ‘Sandwichshop’ signs — is spotless now, though it wasn’t always this way. It changed after Gautmi Sudhakar, his partner, entered his life.

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Heena Khandelwal
Heena Khandelwal

Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range... Read More

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