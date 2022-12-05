What the artificial caves of Pabhosha in Uttar Pradesh reveal about commerce and community

My profession has taken me to many places to enjoy the pleasure of discovering something new about old landscapes and places, not always with logical reasons and plans. An overwhelming desire to understand the archaeology of forests was the reason why I began my research on the Bandhavgarh National Park and Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. Having spent two years in understanding the ancient cave shelters there, several of which were financed by traders and ministers who came from Kausambi, a question that came up constantly in my mind was: Would Kausambi residents have seen caves of this kind in their neighbourhood, of the kind that they decided to create in Bandhavgarh?

Cities in ancient north India are spread across a wide geographical arc with some like Taxila situated in the hills near Rawalpindi in Pakistan. There were other cities that were in the alluvial plains, Pataliputra being one of them, located along the river Ganga in Patna. Ancient Kausambi, not far from modern Prayagraj (Allahabad), is another metropolis along a river, on the eastern bank of the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the most imposing fortified city sites of India, whose vast brick-built sprawl has historic associations that include the Buddha and Emperor Ashoka. Having been there some years ago, there was nothing in its architecture or natural surroundings that suggested that traders and travellers from here would get caves created in the hills of Bandhavgarh.

What is not visible from the Kausambi ruins, though, is a hill that lies less than 10 kilometres from it, in the vicinity of the same river where the ancient city stands. Known as Pabhosha, it was said to have the remains of an artificial cave created in the second century BCE. So, in early November, I set out to see it for myself.

The lie of the land here is simple: a spectacular arc of detritus brought down by a big river to create a flat tract, with islands of older rock occasionally rising out of the alluvial flatness. While there are some that lie to the south of the Yamuna, the Pabhosha hill is perhaps the solitary rocky island which is north of the river, and rises out of the alluvium in the form of a large hilly mass leaning to one side. The entrance to the cave can be seen as you climb up the hill and is marked by a second century BCE epigraph along with a stone bed and pillow. This — the presence of a donative epigraph and in situ stone furniture in an artificial cave — is similar to what one sees in the Bandhavgarh caves. Unlike those caves, though, the Pabhosha shelter is presently unreachable because the large rock outcrop below it, which provided access, has fallen. But surely, in ancient times, the residents of Kausambi would have been familiar with this cave and could well have interacted with the community that lived there.

Pabhosha Hill (Photo credits: Satyendra Tiwari) Pabhosha Hill (Photo credits: Satyendra Tiwari)

As traders from Kausambi travelled towards the Vindhyan hills, they would also have encountered Bhita, another big city on the plains, a nodal route, one branch leading toward the hills. There were rich merchants and traders who lived in Bhita and the ancient town planning with its streets and houses, excavated more than a century ago, are still visible. What is less known is that as with Kausambi, in the case of Bhita, rock-cut caves exist in outcrops a couple of kilometres from it. Surely, some of those cave shelters would have been encountered by Kausambi wallahs on their way to Bandhavgarh.

As one studies the geographical expanse that make up the Indo-Gangetic plains, it is sometimes forgotten that hills do not just fringe the alluvial expanses on the north and the south, they can suddenly protrude out of flatlands. Inevitably, such hills have historic markers on them such as the caves that I was looking for. I now know that those from Kausambi who created the second century CE Bandhavgarh caves were acquainted with rock-cut dwellings in their immediate surroundings.

In order to protect the caves and inscriptions, that landscape of awkwardly protruding rocky eminences which has steadily been destroyed, needs to be conserved. In fact, looking at Pabhosa, one is struck by the fact that while the cave is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), its accessibility has been compromised because the rocky landscape around it remains vulnerable. Modern temple structures have come up on the large hill which has also been subject, till some time ago, to stone quarrying. On the other hand, the Bandhavgarh caves are not protected by the ASI but by the forest department, and those shelters, as also the forested surroundings where they reside, have survived better because they are protected from relentless “development”. Surely, if we have to conserve our historic heritage, the areas that surround them need to be proactively preserved.

Nayanjot Lahiri is the author of Searching for Ashoka – Questing for a Buddhist King from India to Thailand (Permanent Black)