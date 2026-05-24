Ozempic-Era dining has arrived in India — Smaller plates, more protein, fewer calories

For two years now, long before India’s restaurant industry began openly discussing Ozempic-era dining, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra was quietly rethinking the anatomy of his future customer’s plate. In consultation with food scientists and dieticians, he had been building what he believes could become the country’s first mainstream weight-conscious dining format — one designed for consumers on weight-loss medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, whose appetites are shrinking even as their nutritional needs become more precise.

Inside his restaurants, including Farzi Cafe and Papaya, Kalra is preparing to launch “Size O” — a discreet supplementary menu featuring smaller portions, higher protein ratios and sharply calibrated calorie counts. Burger buns are replaced with lettuce wraps, platters are almost half the size of regular servings and every dish is designed to lend satiety without excess. “The idea is not to make diet food but to make flavour-first food that works for people eating less. The idea is also not to identify users. So the menu will be slipped in like a bar menu to every customer so that they can have their fill without being identified,” he says.

At Farzi, for instance, a Nilgiri chicken lettuce wrap delivers roughly 230 calories while packing close to 28–30 grams of protein. A charred broccoli dish with sattu crumbs contains 10–12 grams of protein, while a banana leaf-roasted Malabari fish flavoured with curry leaf remains under 250 calories but offers nearly 26–28 grams of protein. “The protein fix is to counter the muscle loss that’s a side effect of weight loss jabs,” he says. Every restaurant menu will feature six such dedicated dishes, all portioned smaller and priced proportionately.

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Kalra is responding to a global shift already reshaping restaurant culture across the US and Europe. The rise of appetite-suppressing weight-loss drugs is beginning to alter how consumers dine out. In the US, where the use of these drugs is far more widespread, restaurant chains and hospitality groups are already reporting smaller average orders, fewer desserts, lower alcohol consumption and growing demand for high-protein, lower-calorie meals. Diners are increasingly splitting entrées, skipping appetisers and prioritising nutrient-dense food over indulgent dining. Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, in Washington for instance, just introduced a “GLP-Wonderful Menu” (GLP-1 being the appetite-regulating hormone that is mimicked by drugs) specifically designed around smaller portions and higher protein density, a trend picked up across Europe.

However, eating less does not necessarily mean spending less. Diners are willing to pay for mindful eating with better ingredients and more personalised, zero-waste menus. That behavioural shift is being noticed across restaurant segments here. Restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, who oversees an umbrella of several brand outlets, is factoring in people’s conscionable choices. Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at his Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality, says, “Our guests are still looking for flavour, comfort and indulgence but they also want more control over how they experience it. For example, SOCIAL has always been built around indulgence, sharing and discovery. But the menu does not have to be one-dimensional. It has to reflect the ways people eat now. And we can’t be restrictive.”

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That flexibility is now visible across categories — from soups, salads and breakfast plates to bowls, burgers, small plates and sharing formats. Some diners want lighter meals, some want protein-forward dishes while others continue to seek indulgence in bite-sized portions or a little foamed up topping. “We put nutritional markers like calories and protein for select dishes because guests appreciate transparency. Conscious dining is not about taking the joy out of eating. It is about giving people enough choice, clarity and flexibility so they can enjoy a meal on their own terms,” says Aggarwal.

At Mumbai’s Torii restaurant, founder Abhayraj Singh Kohli believes the shift is less about dieting and more about discernment. “Pan-Asian cooking, done properly, is already precise, ingredient-led and inherently balanced. A well-executed dashi, a clean yuzu dressing, a perfectly seared protein with nothing to hide behind, the cuisine does not need reinvention. It just needs honesty.” His guests are not necessarily ordering less food but ordering with more intention. They are moving away from heavy, cream-laden adaptations and toward cleaner, more ingredient-driven dishes. So Torii’s Coconut Ember Salmon, for example, has been redesigned with the primary protein carrying the plate instead of heavier sauces surrounding it. “The guests who dine at Torii are not counting macros at the table. But they notice when a kitchen is not masking average ingredients with excess. That is where health-conscious dining and fine dining have always had more in common than people think,” he explains.

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The same shift is visible across food delivery platforms. One in nine orders on Swiggy now reportedly falls under its health-conscious category, while Zomato has introduced AI-based dish scores and dedicated healthy-eating filters. High-protein meals — especially dishes with 45 grams or more of protein — are among the fastest-growing categories on these platforms. Smaller cities such as Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ludhiana and Bhubaneswar are witnessing rapid growth in health-conscious ordering.

Cloud kitchens and event caterers are responding with bowl meals, micro-balanced portions, single-serve formats and tapas-style small plates designed around convenience, satiety and calorie visibility. Many consumers now consciously seek meals within the 400–500 calorie range, favouring what industry executives describe as a “half-plate mindset.” Says Chef Pradeep Pawar of Charcuterie, which lays out artisanal cheese boards for luxury dining in Delhi, NCR, “We have reduced the size of our grazing boards with healthier cheeses. We have curated keto, gluten-free boards, anti-allergic, low BP, low sugar, heart-friendly boards, geared towards weight management,” he adds.

Indian restaurateurs may be just at the tasting menu stage. However, given that the weight loss drug market in India, particularly with the advent of generics, has expanded over 75 per cent in just a month, Kalra is bullish about the new food economy. “In affluent urban markets like Delhi, nearly 10–15 per cent of diners are already gravitating toward small platter meals. I am betting on it going to 25 per cent in the very near future. And I want the first mover advantage,” he says. His lettuce wraps may just become a hotseller.