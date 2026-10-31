Oscar Wilde meets Bollywood, Indian magicians conquer America, and queer love defies convention

Welcome to Quick Verdict, a fortnightly column where every book gets a hit or miss.
This week: Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray gets a Bollywood makeover, Indian magicians find themselves in 19th-century America, and queer love challenges convention across India. Three very different books, three hits.
Oscar Wilde’s The Pictures of Darpan Ray
Verdict: HIT
This is a mordantly clever transposition of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. Basu abandons Victorian drawing rooms for the febrile, morally porous ecosystem of contemporary Bollywood, following the eponymous Darpan’s ascent from aspiring writer to magnetic screen idol, shaped by a Faustian director. Where Wilde weaponised a supernatural portrait to reflect his protagonist’s putrefying soul, Basu deploys the hyper-commodified Indian cinema, rife with AI anxieties, as a mirror for modern vanity. While Wilde was celebrated for his epigrammatic brilliance, Basu delights with his acerbic wit. The result is a caustic, propulsive critique of a culture obsessed with perpetual youth and hollow spectacle.
(Reviewed by Aishwarya Khosla)
Brinda Charry’s Hocus Pocus
Verdict: HIT
Based on the Indian stage magicians who toured the newly formed US in the early 1800s, Brinda Charry’s Hocus Pocus is set in Boston during the infamous Year without a Summer. Peppered with literary references — from Byron and Marlowe to Shakespeare — it is a feast for those who find magic in intertextuality.
Samuel Thomas, a young conjurer from Madras, leads the well-researched story that places the events accurately in history. With themes of race and colourism, showcasing the colonial gaze through an American’s fascination for foreign items, and the exoticisation of Samuel who is forced to perform as the ‘Fakir of Benares’ to fulfil his desire for fame and success, the novel reinforces Edward Said’s theory of Orientalism.
(Reviewed by Reva Thakkar)
Shastri Akella’s A Queer Shade Of Saffron
Verdict: HIT
What does it feel like to be loved without being ashamed? Shastri Akella’s A Queer Shade Of Saffron attempts to answer in this short story collection. Set across India, the stories takes readers to pre-Partition Punjab, Kashmir’s border with Pakistan, a small Gujarat town, an Andhra village, and the Garhwal mountains. Each follows people whose desires or the sense of self don’t fit society’s expectations.
Written with empathy, the central idea tying the stories together is that love and resistance go together because to love often means to rebel. In one such act, the author notes the existence of the queer community in Hindu mythology, reclaiming the colour saffron, that today has come to be associated with right-wing politics.
(Reviewed By Anusree K C)