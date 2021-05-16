‘I take responsibility for what I create’

The artist has defied easy categories, though. If his satirical images get shared on social media, Sen, 58, has also been part of notable art festivals, such as the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa. It took him five years to make a permanent mural, detailed in its execution, at Virasat-e-Khalsa Museum in Sri Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. His influences are as varied as his art, drawing from Indian miniature painting, Robert Crumb’s cartoons, Moebius’ landscapes and Caravaggio’s chiaroscuros.

Sen is credited with creating India’s first graphic novel, River of Stories (1994), which looked at the fallouts of the Sardar Sarovar Dam. His lifelong interest in the genre has led to the inception of a new quarterly comics magazine called Comixense (available at comixense.com). Helmed by an editorial team consisting of Sen, Annie Sen Gupta and Francesca Cotta, Comixense brings together nine artists and writers, who populate its pages with curious characters — plague doctors, art-loving crash-test dummies and a seafarer in the whimsical Indian Ocean. Sen talks about what it means to bring out an Indian comics magazine, the role of satirical visuals and self-censorship.

To read this story, sign up here Sign up to get quick access to Indian Express exclusive and premium stories. Email / Mobile: Continue OR Continue with Facebook Continue with Google Already a member? Sign in

Agent Provocateur: Artist Orijit Sen (Image courtesy: Orijit Sen) Agent Provocateur: Artist Orijit Sen (Image courtesy: Orijit Sen) How did the idea of starting an Indian comics magazine come about?

The idea of a comics magazine has been a dream from when I was eight. My generation grew up steeped in comics culture. Prior to the existence of cable TV and the internet, comics were the only access to visual culture for young people. We exchanged comics, traded a Phantom for an Amar Chitra Katha. MAD magazine was a part of this milieu and we all really liked it for its humour and irreverence.

Comixense happened because of an educational foundation called Ektara Trust, which is the support and funding body of this magazine. I was approached by Sanjiv Kumar, the founder of Ektara Trust. He is an educationist and brings out a series of children’s magazines [in Hindi] already, such as Cycle and Pluto, which are distributed to a lot of schools. His work has a lot to do with building education beyond the school curricula. He approached me early last year and said he has been concerned about high school kids in the 13-18 age group. He noticed that they have completely gone off reading printed material and did all their reading on phone screens, have short attention spans, don’t go deeper into any subject. He said he would like to start a comics magazine because the medium can draw kids away from excessive addiction to the phone and spark a love for the printed page again.



Some stories in Comixense, such as “The Plague Doctor’s Apprentice”, are not set in India and are devoid of overt references to India. How do you define an ‘Indian’ comics magazine?

I have always asserted that Indian comics will not be defined by a certain style to be Indian. Even folk art isn’t Indian. They represent sub-cultures.

I don’t believe the form of the comic should self-consciously try to project an ‘Indianness’. The whole idea of Indianness is a complex one. I am more interested in looking for an idea of Indianness which is inclusive of diversity and a mix of tradition and modernity, tribal, urban, eastern and western (influences). In terms of content, I do want to see, from an editorial perspective, a mix of stories. It so happens that, in the next issue, all stories are set in India. But we, in India, need to understand that being narrow or parochial or inward looking doesn’t protect the idea of India. We should be fascinated and inspired by ideas across the world. We should be interested in stories from Florence as much as stories from India. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Sen’s

cartoon captioned as ‘My Motto’ on his

social-media accounts (Image courtesy: Orijit Sen) Sen’scartoon captioned as ‘My Motto’ on hissocial-media accounts (Image courtesy: Orijit Sen) Over the last couple of years and especially In the last month, your satirical critiques of the central government, including its handling of the pandemic and the BJP’s defeat in West Bengal, have gone viral. How do you react to this?

I usually create these works as a result of this sense of helpless frustration regarding the government or the right wing’s dismembering of democratic ideals. You speak up and protest but it seems like a juggernaut, unstoppable at times. A lot of my work combines images and words, because that is also what the comics medium is about. I am very attuned to the multiple meanings that emerge from the interplay of text and image. In language, you state ideas in linear progression; in image, you can say it at one go. When people are at a loss for words, they find my images as a way to express what they have been wanting to say. I feel vindicated when that happens, that I am able to give people a device through which they are able to communicate their point of view more powerfully to their friends and networks.



For a long time, you never signed the images that you posted on social media. In March, however, you wrote about an artist stamp that you designed, which could mean a lack of anonymity, too. What has brought about this change?

Whatever I create can go viral and need not always be credited to me. In some ways, that’s safety for me because, after a point, it’s not connected with my name anymore. A masked Modi and Shah became such a part of the anti-CAA protests that everybody was printing it and using it at protest sites. By then, it had gone beyond the fact that it was my work. It was just a collectively owned graphic.