A ghazal is older than a nation

Ali Sethi sings as if he already knows the argument will fail. He knows the maps will stay inked in red, that speeches will keep mistaking volume for conviction, that borders—those blunt, bureaucratic inventions—will continue to behave as if they were older than breath itself. And yet he sings anyway. Not loudly. Not defiantly. He sings with the quiet confidence of someone who understands that music has always travelled more freely than men, that poetry has always slipped through checkpoints disguised as memory, and that the human heart has never once asked to see a passport before breaking.

When Ali Sethi sings “Uzr aane mein bhi hai aur bulaate bhi nahin,” he is not merely reviving a ghazal. He is reopening a corridor that politics has tried, unsuccessfully, to brick up for decades. He is placing his voice inside a lineage that predates Partition, predates nations, predates even grievance. In doing so, he is not choosing sides. He is choosing people.

This ghazal, written by Daagh Dehlvi, is not a poem about romance alone. It is a meditation on avoidance, on pride, on the elaborate theatre of emotional distance that human beings perform when they are afraid to be seen. You make excuses not to come, and yet you do not call me either. This is not lover speaking to beloved; this is the self speaking to the self. Daagh understood—long before therapy, before psychology was given Latin names—that longing is often sustained not by absence alone, but by hesitation. That we suffer not only because we are abandoned, but because we abandon each other imperfectly.

Daagh Dehlvi was born in Delhi in 1831, into a world where Urdu was not a political identity but a cultural inheritance—spoken in courtyards, sung in mehfils, written in letters that travelled by hand and heart. He lived through the trauma of 1857, saw the collapse of the Mughal world, watched Delhi burn and reassemble itself under a different grammar of power. His poetry carries that bruising. There is elegance in his lines, yes, but there is also fatigue. A knowingness. He does not rage against loss; he observes it. He does not shout betrayal; he anatomises it. His lovers are proud, wounded, ironic, deeply human. They do not beg. They wait. They sulk. They turn away and then wonder why no one followed.

“Ho chuka qata-e-ta’alluq to jafaaen kyun hon / Jin ko matlab nahin rehta, woh sataate bhi nahin.”

When the relationship is already severed, why would cruelty continue? Those who no longer want anything no longer hurt either.

This is not resignation. It is diagnosis. Daagh is telling us something devastatingly modern: indifference is not peace; it is the final violence. And this insight, written in nineteenth-century Delhi, still lands cleanly in the twenty-first century—across breakups, across friendships, across nations.

It was Farida Khanum who taught many of us how to hear Daagh. When she sang this ghazal, she did not embellish it with drama. She stripped it of urgency. Her voice carried a dignity that refused to plead. As a teenager in India, listening to Farida Khanum on crackling recordings, I did not yet understand geopolitics. I did not understand how a line drawn on a map could turn shared inheritance into contested property. What I understood, instinctively, was her restraint. The way she held back. The way pain was allowed to breathe without being paraded.

Farida Khanum sang like a woman who knew that love does not always arrive triumphantly. Sometimes it simply survives. Sometimes it teaches you how to sit with disappointment without becoming bitter. In those years of coming of age—when desire feels like destiny and silence feels like punishment—she taught me something crucial: that relationships, at their most beautiful, are not flawless because they succeed, but because they reveal us to ourselves. That the ache is not an error; it is evidence.

Farida Khanum herself was born in Amritsar, before Partition would rename geography and rearrange belonging. Her voice carried that unbroken memory. She belonged to a generation for whom India and Pakistan were not yet ideologies but landscapes—shared songs, shared seasons, shared syntax. When she sang Daagh, she was not “interpreting” an Indian poet as a Pakistani singer. She was inhabiting a language that had not yet been forced to choose sides.

Ali Sethi understands this inheritance intimately. Educated, articulate, globally visible, he is acutely aware of the optics of every note he sings. He knows the suspicion that greets any gesture of cultural tenderness across the India–Pakistan divide. And yet he persists. Not provocatively, not apologetically, but purposefully. When he sings in remembrance of Farida Khanum, he is not only honouring a musical foremother; he is acknowledging a continuity that politics cannot erase.

In singing Daagh, Ali Sethi is also, quietly, honouring India—not as a nation-state, but as a civilisational space that shaped the very language he sings in. This is not nationalism; it is recognition. It is the understanding that culture is not divisible by border fences, that memory does not reorganise itself according to visa regimes, that the human condition remains stubbornly unchanged even as flags change colour.

The ghazal becomes, in his voice, a bridge rather than a relic. Each couplet opens a window into our shared emotional architecture. We still hesitate. We still avoid difficult conversations. We still punish with silence. We still mistake pride for self-respect. We still long to be called without having to ask. We still pretend indifference when care feels too risky.

“Sar uthaao to sahi, aankh milaao to sahi.”

Lift your head. Meet my eyes. At least try.

Is this not what we ask of one another still—across relationships, across communities, across histories? To be seen honestly, without performance. To acknowledge presence without theatrics. To admit feeling without surrendering dignity.

What Ali Sethi does, with extraordinary sensitivity, is allow this ghazal to speak to the present without modernising it. He does not update it. He does not dilute it. He trusts its emotional intelligence. And in doing so, he invites listeners across the world—South Asian and otherwise—into a vocabulary of feeling that does not require translation. You do not need to know the politics of 1947 to understand the devastation of not being called. You do not need to know Urdu’s grammar to understand the cruelty of indifference.

This is the quiet rebellion of art. Not protest songs. Not manifestos. But reminders. That our inner lives remain remarkably consistent across time and territory. That what breaks us is not ideology but neglect. That what heals us is not victory but recognition.

In an era when identity is increasingly policed, when language is weaponised, when even empathy is expected to declare allegiance, this performance refuses simplification. It insists that human emotion is not owned by any one country, any one religion, any one narrative. That Daagh belongs to anyone who has ever waited. That Farida Khanum belongs to anyone who has ever learned restraint through loss. That Ali Sethi belongs to a generation brave enough to sing without permission.

This is why the ghazal matters. Not because it is old, but because it is accurate. Because it tells the truth about how we wound each other gently, how we retreat instead of resolve, how we cling to pride when tenderness would save us. And because, in its refusal to shout, it models another way of being—one where dignity is not the absence of feeling, but its refinement.

When Ali Sethi sings this ghazal today, to audiences across continents, he is not asking us to agree. He is asking us to remember. That before we were citizens, we were human. That before we were divided, we were listening. That before borders hardened, voices travelled.

And perhaps that is the deepest honour—to Daagh, to Farida Khanum, to the young boy I once was, sitting quietly with a voice that taught him how to feel without fear. The ghazal does not promise reconciliation. It does something more radical. It promises recognition. And in a fractured world, that may be the most enduring form of grace.