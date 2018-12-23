Of Cakes and Cold Winter Runs

It is always cold at Christmas time in Ukhrul. And that year there was no electricity. So, by the light of a roaring paraffin lamp, our entire family sat in the kitchen by fire and prepared to bake a Christmas cake, or two — because people were bound to drop by and the least we could offer was a piece of homemade cake.

The ingredients had been bought and now we all got ready to mix the flour and the oil (no butter, it was just too expensive). I have no idea how many eggs went into the large bowl or how much flour and sugar were emptied into the utensil. I had seen many oranges lying around so I decided to put some orange juice into the mixture a well.

It took several hours to mix the ingredients by hand and we stopped only when our arms pained. Then we put the mixture into the pans and popped it into the oven. The oven was a wooden cupboard lined with aluminium and had a charcoal stove under the shelves. There was no way to control the temperature or the time. We just did everything by instinct.

As we waited for our orange cakes to bake, my husband remembered how his father had made cakes in a dekchi filled with sand and then another utensil was put inside with the cake mixture. Then it was covered and sealed with atta — “Like you do biryani,” he explained.

Our cakes turned out fine and the guests especially appreciated the orange flavour.

But the real fun begins after Christmas when everyone gets ready for the Christmas games. Everyone participates, from little toddlers to their grannies. The competitions are according to age and our age group was the late 1950s.

We, the 50-year-old age group, came together on the basketball court of a local school; it was a competition between the men and women who stood facing each other. We had to run across and back — and whichever team finished first was the winner. It was freezing and we were all given the usual big, golden lumps of gur or jaggery – most of our age group refused; perhaps, it was doctor’s restrictions, but I took the one offered to me and enjoyed its sweet taste.

Across the basketball court, my husband looked on anxiously and so did our doctor friend Felix, who was in the men’s team. Among the audience were my family members, worried that I would fall and make a fool of myself. A friend, who had been captain of the Tangkhul Naga women’s football team, offered to run on my behalf. But I was feeling incredibly confident and determined to run.

And, when they shouted “Ready, steady, go”, I ran, ran and ran; and I returned all in one piece, still holding half the lump of gur in my hand. Friends and family looked relieved it was over but I was elated. I had not run in a race since school and I think it was the gur.

I cannot remember who won; who cares? I had run! Among our age group was a senior police officer, a doctor and cultivators from the old village. Everyone, irrespective of age, status or influence took part in the games as equals.

The next time we went home for Christmas, around 2015, the celebrations were very different. This time there was electricity and that was definitely a good thing. But there were different kinds of competitions. Now, the competitions were for the rich; and it was the beginning of commercialisation. I had bought a Christmas tree for the children. It was a Chinese-made tree bought from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar. My sister-in-law told me excitedly that we could enter into the competition for the best-decorated tree. I spent the day with her decorating the tree, hoping we would win.

I had bought games for the children and wrapped the presents. In the past, there was no tradition of giving presents; and Santa was unknown in Ukhrul. But now, rich families give their children expensive gifts. A favourite is toy guns. In fact, the toy gun market had grown so much that the, Diocesan Social Service Society (DSSS) Ukhrul ran an “Anti-War Toy Gun” campaign to dissuade parents from buying them for their children during the Christmas season.

There have been other changes, too. Many hundreds of Tangkhul Naga youth, who are working as waiters and waitresses in five-star hotels in India’s metro cities will spend Christmas serving food and expensive alcohol to people who will not even bother to wish them a “Merry Christmas” when they offer toasts at midnight.

And there is the ugly division of the society between the majority Baptists and the Catholic minority. At a time like this, there is a recipe which can go a long way in bringing people together and reviving the Christmas spirit. You don’t need to buy the ingredients, you don’t need electricity or fuel to bake this but it does require a lot of effort. Try it, nonetheless. It works like magic!

Yuletide Magic

Take six cups of love and five spoons of hope, mix them together with four quarts of faith. Blend it with two spoons of tenderness and unlimited amount of understanding. Sprinkle generously with one ton of laughter and unlimited amount of spirit. Bake it with sunshine. Serve daily in generous helpings.