Premium

Here’s how Natasha Gandhi turned a baking break into a 1.6M-follower food empire

Once an aspiring CA, Natasha Gandhi made the flip from account books to the apron, one grain at a time

Written by: Heena Khandelwal
8 min readFeb 21, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Natasha Gandhi in the kitchen of her Worli homeNatasha Gandhi in the kitchen of her Worli home (Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Make us preferred source on Google

If you are even mildly addicted to social media, chances are you’ve stumbled upon Natasha Gandhi’s salad or biryani recipes and tapped the save button on at least one of them. One of the top five finalists on MasterChef Season 6, Gandhi is today among India’s most-followed food creators.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

But cooking for the 32-year-old began as a break from studying for her Chartered Accountancy (CA) finals. “I would study all night and needed food to keep me going. So I started experimenting with chaats, frankies and pastas.”

In 2017-18, she briefly worked as a fraud investigator at a fintech startup — an “interesting” job but nothing quite held her attention like the sight of whole spices sizzling in ghee. As a child in Mulund, she grew up watching cooking shows and scribbling recipes into notebooks. “I remember making Nigella Lawson’s chocolate lava cake in a steel katori with Cadbury cocoa powder,” she laughs. “It was edible.”

We meet her at her Worli apartment, overlooking the sea on one side and Siddhivinayak temple on the other. Part of the living room has been transformed into a Gram-ready kitchen in soft pinks. Bronze utensils, plants and cookbooks line the shelves behind the island where she now cooks for her 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

A matcha maverick of sorts — she once fixed herself a matcha drink mid-flight — she whips up a fizzy tropical matcha with Yakult and soda, inspired by something she tasted in Bangkok. “I can recreate anything I taste,” she says.

As she waited for the results of her fifth and final attempt at cracking the CA exam, she enrolled in a two-day baking course in 2018 that cost Rs 2,000. From her articleship stipend of Rs 3,000 a month, she had saved about Rs 40,000. She convinced her father to let her invest it in an OTG oven, a high-grade mixer, an electric whisk and some basic supplies. When her sweets-loving father was diagnosed with borderline diabetes, she began experimenting with healthier desserts using millets flour and alternative sweeteners. “It took me six months to crack the recipe,” she recalls. The breakthrough was an almond strawberry tea cake.

In November that year, she put together a small menu of millet-based desserts with Greek yoghurt frostings or a homemade hazelnut-chocolate spread, launched an Instagram page called House of Millets — a Mumbai-based venture specialising in gluten-free, vegan and millet-based — and sent samples to friends and influencers, including Saloni Kukreja, who tagged her in a story. Within weeks, Gandhi had 50-60 orders.

Story continues below this ad

Then came January 15, 2019, the day of results. She had failed. “My parents looked at me and said, ‘At least your cake business is doing well.’” In some ways, she was relieved. The business grew. She began working at FoodHall Cookery Studio in Khar, handling social media while observing chefs such as Manpreet Dhody and visiting names like Vikas Bagul and Vinesh Johnny. Six months later came a call: a television cooking show was auditioning contestants. After several rounds, she discovered it was MasterChef.

Banana leaf paneer biryani Banana leaf paneer biryani (Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Her audition dish — millet pasta with makhni sauce — earned her the first apron of the season. “It was the first time I was making millet pasta but it turned out just right. The judge appreciated the texture and my life just flipped,” she says. Over the next few months, she aced challenges with dishes such as avocado ice cream, apple froyo and Gujarati kadhi, finishing in the top five.

When the show ended in February 2020, workshops and events followed, and her Instagram following had now jumped from 2,000 to 60,000. Then the pandemic hit. “People began messaging me asking how to make tea, poha, sabudana khichdi. They were stuck at home without help.” With a tripod, a makeshift set-up on the floor of their Mulund home and her sister behind the camera, she began creating recipe videos. The response was immediate. Today, her videos clock millions of views.

Back in her Worli kitchen, the island counter is laid out with ingredients for her coastal-style banana leaf-covered paneer biryani: whole spices, birista (deep-fried thinly sliced onions), blanched vegetables, spiced boiled potatoes, tamarind paste, coconut milk, jaggery powder, curry leaves and cubes of paneer, arranged in kansa bowls.

Story continues below this ad

In a brass handi, she builds the masala with ghee, onions, ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes. Once the oil separates, she adds spices, green chillies and curry leaves, before pouring in coconut milk and finishing with jaggery and tamarind for balance. Banana leaves are softened over flame, layered with rice, masala, paneer, potato and coriander-coconut chutney, sealed and steamed. When opened, the aroma fills the room.

What distinguishes Gandhi are her series-driven explorations. ‘Biryanis from India’ documents dozens of regional variations. ‘Pastas from India’ puts the spotlight on dishes such as Gujarat’s dal dhokli, Bihar’s dal ki dulhan and Kerala’s pidiyum kozhiyum as forms of pasta. “For the longest time, I only made vegetarian recipes,” she says. That changed when her food photographer husband, Vinayak Grover, recovering from a back injury suggested she make biryani. Research led her far beyond the familiar Hyderabadi and Lucknowi versions and into a rabbit hole of regional culinary histories. She put together a list of 50 biryanis, beginning with atterachi biryani by the Syrian Catholics of Kerala. Grover brought his visual sensibility to the shoots. The video went viral. “I started reading more, attending (food anthropologist) Kurush Dalal’s culinary workshops, digging deeper,” she says.

Today, the couple works as a team with two culinary graduates, a videographer and four editors. They shoot three videos a day, from noon to 7 pm, while Gandhi’s sister manages social media.

Does the algorithm-driven world ever overwhelm them? “We balance it well and that’s also why we have such a big team but yes, on some days, it does,” she admits, adding, “That’s when we pack our bags and leave for a short trip.”

Story continues below this ad

Their favourite escape? She grins. “We’re Thailand paglus. We love the country and the food.”

**********

Recipe for Banana leaf Paneer Biryani

Ingredients:

The paneer
Paneer: 350 g (cubes), red chilli pwd: 1 tsp, turmeric pwd: 1 tsp, ginger-garlic paste: 1½ tbsp, black pepper pwd: ½ tsp, salt: to taste, lemon juice: 1 tbsp, oil/ ghee: 1–2 tsp

The biryani masala
Ghee: 1 tbsp, sliced onions: 1 cup, ginger-garlic paste: 1 tbsp, tomatoes (chopped or puréed): ¾ cup, curry leaves: 2 sprigs, green chillies (slit): 2, coconut milk: ½ cup, tamarind paste: 1 tsp, grated jaggery: 1-1½ tsp, red chilli pwd: 1 tsp, turmeric pwd: ½ tsp, coriander pwd: 2 tsp, cumin pwd: 1 tsp, biryani masala: 1½ tsp

The rice
Basmati rice: 2½ cups, bay leaves: 2, green cardamom: 4, cloves: 4, cinnamon: 1 inch, star anise: 1 (optional) salt: to taste
The coconut chutney
Fresh or desiccated coconut: 1 cup, coriander leaves : ½ cup, green chilli: 1, ginger: ½ inch, sugar: ½-1 tsp, salt: to taste, lemon juice: 1 tsp

Story continues below this ad

The boiled potatoes
Potatoes: 6, oil: 1 tsp, red chilli pwd: ½ tsp, turmeric: ¼ tsp, salt:
a pinch
For assembling Banana leaves: 2 large pieces (or 4 smaller ones), birista: garnish.

Method

  • Mix the powdered spices, ginger-garlic paste, salt and lemon juice. Coat the paneer and rest for 15–20 minutes. Sear on medium heat until golden on both sides.
  • For the masala, saute onions in ghee. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes and cook until oil separates. Stir in powdered spices, biryani masala and salt; cook 2-3 minutes. Add curry leaves and green chillies. Pour in coconut milk and simmer for 5 minutes. Finish with jaggery and tamarind.
  • Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes. Boil water with salt and whole spices. Add rice and cook till 90 per cent done. Drain and spread lightly.
  • Grind chutney ingredients to a coarse paste.
  • Boil, peel and halve the potatoes. Sprinkle red chilli powder, turmeric and salt and sear until golden.
  • Lightly heat banana leaves over a flame until soft. Place two in a cross. Layer: masala, rice, paneer, a spoon of chutney, potato, more rice, and birista. Tie into a tight parcel and steam for 15 minutes on medium heat.

Heena Khandelwal
Heena Khandelwal

Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pax Silica, AI Impact Summit, artificial intelligence, Sergio Gor, Pax Silica declaration, India us trade deal, India us interim trade deal, ai summit, India US agreements, India US business ties, india us ties, India US relations, Indian express news, current affairs
As India enters Pax Silica, US says our coalition stronger
Supreme Court strikes down Trump tariffs, donald trump, US Supreme Court Trump tariffs ruling 2026, IEEPA tariff unconstitutional, President Trump emergency powers trade, global reciprocal tariffs struck down, 6-3 Supreme Court decision February 20, trade war 2026 legal battle, Chief Justice John Roberts tariff opinion, business tariff refund claims 2026, International Emergency Economic Powers Act, US trade policy emergency.
Trade deal weeks away, India to wait & watch Trump next steps
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
Sammons
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
animals weather
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
At Express Adda, Sam Altman outlined the scale of investment, skills and global cooperation required. (Express Image/YouTube)
'India is building AI, not just using it': Sam Altman at Express Adda, key takeaways
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
T20 World Cup: Super overs' thriller unlocks South Africa's free-flowing game; but can they unshackle India's strangle?
The twin super-over scare against Afghanistan has toughened South Africa up, even unburdened them from the long torment of near misses. (AP Photo)
'India is building AI, not just using it': Sam Altman at Express Adda, key takeaways
At Express Adda, Sam Altman outlined the scale of investment, skills and global cooperation required. (Express Image/YouTube)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement