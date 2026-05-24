Meet Kader Attia, the first foreign curator of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Earlier this month, when artist Kader Attia was announced curator of the seventh edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), the choice might have come as a surprise to some but there was agreement how it aligned seamlessly with the biennale’s evolution as a forum for larger global conversations, which includes pertinent themes related to migration, identity and political histories. Few artists embody those concerns as profoundly as Attia, a French-Algerian considered among one of the influential voices in contemporary art today.
The first foreign curator of KMB, Attia is no stranger to Kochi. In the coastal city in December 2025 to deliver the inaugural Vivan Sundaram Memorial Lecture, he was also a participant in the 2014 edition of the biennale. “It is a place that has always fascinated me with its dynamism and ever since I first visited Kochi last year, I have thought of returning and building connections between the many influences that are at the core of this culturally multi-layered city that has traces of millions who would have travelled here before us, influencing its different spheres, from political to spiritual, economic and cultural. In fact, I feel the city itself has a lot to offer to the audience, beyond the biennale,” says Attia, 55. The statement is characteristic of the artist who has explored invisible connections between distant geographies and histories through his multi-media practice that spans installations, films, research-based projects and the afterlives of colonialism.
Born in Dugny, in the northwestern outskirts of Paris, he spent a childhood in transit, moving between a home in the hills in Algeria and social housing buildings in Paris. The transience trained his eye, architectural and artistic sensibilities and subconscious alike. He still carries his father’s words regarding their constant relocations. “I used to be depressed about losing friends when we moved every two years, but he told me that as a migrant, neither the country I was leaving nor the one I was going to was important. What was most important was the journey,” says Attia.
It also permeated his art, which is rooted in the belief that the past really is never behind us. This also includes personal experiences, which have shaped some of his works more than others. The figures in Ghost (2017), which discussed perception of religion and multiculturalism, were based on his childhood memories of watching his mother in prayer. The ongoing Venice Biennale features Whisper of Traces that stems from the writings of traditional healers from Africa and Asia, whose practices bind the world of memories and the world of beliefs. His 2018 sculpture, Parfum d’exil, had, as a symbol of immigration, a cement mixer, a reference to his father, who was a builder. Instead of mortar, it ground cloves, a spice traditionally used in West Asian cooking.
In fact, several ideas that have shaped his practice were rooted long before he studied art at the École Supérieure des Arts Appliqués Duperré and the École Nationale Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and at Escola Massana, Centre d’Art i Disseny in Barcelona. Working in Congo with an NGO in the early ’90s had led to his first solo in 1996, which documented a journey along the Congo river on a passenger boat that Attia describes as a “floating city” with thousands of passengers, accosted by smaller boats of sailors and traders along the way. “In some ways, it was my first impression of the real world and I was truly fascinated by the systems and social groups,” recalls Attia.
The concept of “repair” that is now central to his work can also be traced to Congo, specifically a hand-mended Kuba raffia fabric, with visible patches used to cover holes, gifted to him by a friend. Reflecting how societies continue to carry marks of rupture, the visibility of the scars and acts of concealing them, was powerfully articulated in The Repair from Occident to Extra-Occidental Cultures shown at dOCUMENTA (13) in 2012.
The installation brought together archival photographs of disfigured World War I soldiers, deformed wooden busts, repaired African masks, ethnographic objects, books and objects made from bullet cartridges.
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The winner of several prestigious awards such as the Joan Miró Prize (2017) and Prix Marcel Duchamp (2016), Attia was also the curator of the 12th Berlin Biennale (2022), and has his works in numerous museum collections. He has also made conscious efforts to initiate broader forms of public discourse. Most notable among these is in Paris. Established in 2016 as a “decolonial space” for conversations around race, politics and art, the physical venue might have closed during the pandemic, but it has continued through the nomadic format, titled ‘Nomade’.
Attia says, “With the evolution of technology, the collective discursive spaces that society had in the past have dwindled drastically. We need more such tolerant spaces… I believe art exhibitions, too, play a crucial role in democracy as places people visit, use to experiment, listen, discuss and develop an informed opinion. Through these, we are also leaving art traces for the future — this was also the aim, where we brought together individuals to exchange ideas as a collective.”
Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice.
With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India.
Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale.
She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters.
Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory.
The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions.
Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović).
Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India:
1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival
"At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors.
"Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers.
"At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025).
"Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention.
2. M.F. Husain & Modernism
"Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum.
"Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025).
3. Art Market & Records
"Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million.
"All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025).
"What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork.
4. Art Education & History
"Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025).
"A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art.
Signature Beats
Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More