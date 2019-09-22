The wise man from the East

History lessons won’t leave the man alone, politicians all want to stake a claim on him and the Gandhi lookalike will always be the winner at fancy dress competitions. How do children discover Gandhi beyond textbooks, political speeches and school projects?

Writer Paro Anand might have found a way. The teen protagonist of her new book Being Gandhi (2019, HarperCollins, appropriate for + 8 years) sees no point in “celebrating one man, one leader, year on year. As though we’ve only had one great man in our country.” But, inevitably, as October 2 draws closer, he’s saddled with yet another Gandhi project. Only this time, it’s not more of the same. This time, he has to be Gandhi for a week and log his actions and people’s reactions to it. Predictably, Chandrashekhar begins with civil disobedience — the last thing he wants to do is finish the assignment — but then, things change, and with it, people.

Political turbulence cleaves the country into two and suddenly people are turning on each other with a hatred that young Chandrashekhar finds hard to understand. In the turmoil that ensues, the teenager discovers what it means truly to imbibe the Gandhian way, beyond the lip service made to the champion of non-violence. This is a book for our times, and Anand’s urgent examination of the relevance of the Gandhian philosophy in a world plagued by disharmony is a sensitive, layered narrative about what it means to be truly inclusive.

Warli artist Rajesh Chaitya Vangad chose Gandhi when the artistic community in his village was asked to interpret the life of a luminary through their art. His reasoning was simple — he thought that the Mahatma was just like them. A man of the soil, a man who toiled. But, over the course of his artistic journey, he discovers other facets to the man — among them his fight against untouchability and his nonviolent struggle against the British.

Together with animation filmmaker Nina Sabnani and Dastango Ankit Chaddha, who worked extensively on Gandhi and who passed away last year in an unfortunate accident, Vangad speaks of the Gandhi he holds in esteem in My Gandhi Story (2014, Tulika Publishers, appropriate for: 5+ years). The Warli art in the book is arresting — there are recurring images of the many journeys that Gandhi undertook and of manual labour — and serve to enhance the wonder in the writers’s voices as they discover the Gandhi that appealed to them the most.