Love in the Time of Corona

A new poem by Sudeep Sen meditates on the shape of love in a time of self-isolation. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava) A new poem by Sudeep Sen meditates on the shape of love in a time of self-isolation. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

I don’t believe in God, but I’m afraid of Him.

— Gabriel García Márquez, Love in the Time of Cholera

In the dark times, will there also be singing?

Yes, there will also be singing. About the dark times.

— Bertolt Brecht

Faint indigo tints in the greys of your hair

evoke memory — Krishna’s love for Radha,

its perennial longevity, its sustained mythology,

its blue-bathed lore — such are life’s enduring

parallels. Fourteen years — yet my heart flutters,

infatuated like first love. My hands fidgety,

palms sweaty, pulse too fast to pick —

I am not allowed to touch your face.

Cyber-flurries of emoji-love fail to assuage

fears of corona criticality. I don’t believe in God.

In thousands, migrant workers march home —

hungry footsteps on empty highways

accentuate irony — ‘social distancing’,

a privilege only powerful can afford.

Cretins spray bleach on unprotected poor, clap,

bang plates, ring bells, blow conches to rid

the voodoo — karuna’s karmic score, infected.

Mood-swings in sanitised quarantine — self-

isolation, imposed — uncontained virus, viral.

When shall we sing our dream’s epiphanies?

City weather fluctuates promiscuously,

mapping my bipolar temperature-graph —

tropic’s air-conditioner chill, winter’s

unseasonal hailstorm, sky’s pink-blue spring.

Blue-grey will moult into salt-and-pepper,

ash-grey to silver-white, then to aged-white.

My lungs heave, ingratiating metallic-crackles

struggle to escape the filigreed windpipes —

I persist in my prayers. I’m afraid of Him.

Hope, heed, heal — our song, in present tense.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd