‘She was a soulful artiste who loved me a lot’: Actor Hema Malini on singer Lata Mangeshkar

The first time I met her was before my first Hindi film, Sapno ka Saudagar (1968). Although I was a newcomer, she met me very warmly. From then till the Lohri song in (filmmaker) Yash (Chopra) ji’s Veer-Zaara (2004), I had a long innings with Lata Mangeshkar.

If in Sholay (1975), where the world remembers Basanti as a young, feisty village woman, she portrayed my character beautifully in the two songs Holi ke din and Jab tak hai jaan, in Sapno ka Saudagar, Raja Jani (1972) and Sharafat (1970), where I played a gypsy girl, a street dancer and a courtesan respectively, it took a Lata Mangeshkar to imbibe those characters with her voice to make it easy for the artiste to perform the songs on screen. For every actress, she would mould her voice to fit not only the character and environment, but also the actress’ own voice.

From my many songs by her, some of them definitive in my career, my personal favourite is Naam gum jayega, written by Gulzar for his film Kinara (1977). I also love the way she sang Tune o rangeele (Kudrat, 1981). O babul pyare (Johny Mera Naam, 1970) became an anthem for young brides, or Na jaane kya hua (Dard, 1981). Also from Johny Mera Naam, the emotive Chhup chhup Meera roye remains a favourite, and I have been touched by Yeh kaisa sur mandir hai (Prem Nagar, 1974).

With our respective careers in full swing, we did not get to meet much except at public functions. After 2018, when she discovered WhatsApp, she’d often send me my pictures from public appearances and say, “You are looking beautiful.” She would also send pictures of me with Dharamji (actor Dharmendra) and express her fondness for us. At times, she’d even edit them and add elements to make the photographs more beautiful. She would also send pictures of flowers that she had clicked.

People talk about her as a feminist icon, about her personal life, but I only view her as a soulful artiste who loved me a lot. And I respect her a lot for all that she is…was.

The writer is an actor and a member of the Lok Sabha

