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Laila Tyabji on India’s Handloom Heritage: The Weaves, Artisans and Dastkar’s journey

From contemporizing traditional Indian weaves in Karnataka and Bihar to working with artisan communities across India, Dastkar’s former chairperson reflects on 45 years of craft, collaboration and the traditions that sustain handloom

Written by: Laila Tyabji
8 min readAug 9, 2026 09:49 AM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 09:29 AM IST
Laila Tyabji Laila Tyabji with craftspeople in Rajasthan (Dastkar)

Every hundred kilometres India springs a surprise — a new architectural style or costume, a new flower or bird, a new dialect and, most of all, a new handloom weave.

India’s multiple seasons and geographies mean that some regions grow silk, some cotton, others tussar, linen or jute. Each local yarn is also different, depending on the climate and soil, and local communities then spin and weave these into their own distinctive textiles.

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