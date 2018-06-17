La Dolce Vita; One lifetime isn’t enough to experience Italy

An Italian Affair: The romantic village of Varenna on the eastern shore of Lake Como. (Source: Getty Images) An Italian Affair: The romantic village of Varenna on the eastern shore of Lake Como. (Source: Getty Images)

One lifetime isn’t enough to experience Italy’s rich history, art, rugged coastlines, multiple regions offering unique cuisines and dramatic scenery. Instead, we chose to unwind in the relaxed environs of Lake Como. Less than a two-hour drive from Milan and Switzerland, the upside-down Y-shaped lake is located at the base of Rhaetian Alps, that is lined with Baroque estates (belonging to old-moneyed gentility), bustling promenades and expansive villas along the stunning coastline. Bellagio and Varenna are the crown jewels of the picturesque villages of this region of Lombardy.

We flew into Milan and drove to Bellagio, our chosen base to explore the Lake Como region. Some say it is a white-knuckle experience down the winding, hilly roads, but the drive is well worth it. With high-energy children in tow, we gave the regular hotels a skip and rented out a European villa with huge gardens. We explored cobbled streets lined with hanging wisteria, waterfront cafés and quaint boutiques in the village. A short walk from the village centre gets you to La Punta Spartivento, the point where the Y-shaped lake’s two branches, Lago di Como and Lago di Lecco, meet. We continued strolling along the stone pathways and the many steps to reach the tiny fishing hamlet of Pescallo, the connoisseurs’s “side” of Bellagio. Skipping the walk to Aureggio and Loppia, we headed straight to the vast gardens of Villa Melzi, full of rare, exotic plants and trees. All around, the Bellagio fascination is apparent, one that captured the imagination of poets, artists and composers since the times of the Roman Empire. Little wonder that actor George Clooney and wife and lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney chose it as their hideaway.

Next day, we took a short ferry ride to Varenna, made popular by travel writer Rick Steves. The small village with a castle offers centuries-old views. We packed a picnic lunch and hiked up to Castello di Vezio, where we caught a show of birds of prey by a local falconer, followed by a laidback lunch, gelato and tiramisu by the lakeside, a languorous stroll on the passerella, and back on the ferry.

Come weekends, villages here host colourful flea markets by the lakeside — selling pieces of art, pottery, jewellery and wares and sauces made by local artisans. We stocked up on fresh pesto, dried basil and Italian herbs. In the evening, we tried kayaking, but it is best enjoyed in the morning with no boat or ferry traffic. However, the locals, out on fishing, are happy to teach you angling and casting any time of the day.

With Switzerland being enticingly close, we couldn’t resist visiting Locarno the next day, on the shores of Lago Maggiore. The Swiss-Italian architecture is evident in the Piazza Grande square with its arcades dressed in gorgeous magnolias, camellias and mimosas. A visit to the Visconteo castle, and Madonna del Sasso sanctuary in nearby Orselina make for a perfect daytrip.

Little-known to those outside of the fashion industry, Como, and not Milan, is famous for its elegant and skillfully crafted silk products. With its abundant water supply and mulberry trees, 95 per cent of the Italian silk is produced here. Ties, shawls, skirts, and scarves are found by the dozen in shops strewn across Como.

At dusk, as the lanterns begin to cast a glow over lakeshore restaurants and the street orchestras serenade the dancers, lounge around belvederes, life seems charmed as we soak in the crisp alpine breeze by the lakeside.

Sonal Sarin is a California-based freelance travel writer

