Konkona Sensharma’s Netflix Film Accused Explores a Woman Facing Sexual Harassment Allegations

SOME stories are about representation — resonating with viewers and making them feel “seen and heard”. At times, they are about documenting a character’s “transition and journey towards awareness”. Anubhuti Kashyap’s new Netflix release Accused — led by Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta — blends these elements in a tale that asks uncomfortable questions about gender.

Just when expert surgeon Geetika (Sensharma) and her partner Meera (Rannta), also a doctor, are ready to adopt a child, the former is accused of sexual harassment at work. Even as the ensuing scrutiny disrupts their lives, it also lays bare gender-based conflicts at workplace. Set in London, Accused is “a psychologically layered drama” that explores how this affects the relationship of the queer couple.

“After the #Metoo movement, Netflix came up with the idea where a woman is accused of sexual misconduct,” recalls Kashyap, who has directed the film. Sensharma was the first actor they thought of for the role of Geetika, she adds. Since the film is not envisioned as a commercial entertainer, the makers were clear about having a “solid performer” at the heart of it.

“We pitched the film to Konkona and she instantly agreed. For Meera’s part, we auditioned a few actors even though we had Pratibha in mind since we liked her performance in Laapataa Ladies (2024). Pratibha fit the part well, not just because of her performance but also with her energy and looks,” recalls Kashyap. The film, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Production, is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani.

What drew Sensharma to the role was the opportunity to play “an unusual character”. The Luck by Chance actor says, “Rarely, do we come across a woman who has been accused of being a sexual predator. Geetika is not a perfect human being and she has some traits of toxic masculinity within her. There are times when she is strong, ambitious but also vulnerable. There are many layers to her.”

After enjoying appreciation for her role in Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi (2024), Ranta plays Meera who may not seem as strong as Geetika but stands her ground. “It has been a beautiful journey. Meera is going through a roller-coaster of emotions and doesn’t know what is happening around her. Her partner has been accused of sexual harassment. How does one process that? That is such a big thing. By the end of the film, Meera has a full arc,” Rannta says.

Working with Sensharma was special as the actor-director brought a sense of “security and comfort” on the sets. That is something rare, believes Rannta, and adds, “There is a sense of familiarity whenever you have female directors and co-actors around you. Since they get you, it is very comfortable.”

The filming of Accused, says Kashyap, started mainly with the scenes featuring Sensharma and Rannta. When on the set as an actor, Sensharma, who grabbed wider recognition with her National Award-winning performance in Mr and Mrs Iyer (2002) and has also directed several projects, including the critically acclaimed A Death in the Gunj (2016), says she usually surrenders to what she is expected to do. Reiterating that, Kashyap says, “Before the shoot, we had done a few rounds of readings between the two of them. They understood the characters entirely and were prepared for it. Right from the first day of the shoot, everything between them was smooth and seamless.”

Sensharma hopes that people relate to the struggles and dilemmas of Geetika and Meera. “One doesn’t have to be queer or a woman in order to relate to a particular character, especially when it is well-written and fleshed out,” she says, adding that she was intrigued how Geetika is viewed from the outside and how that starts to affect her life. “It is more of a psychological drama in that sense; what is happening internally to the characters as well as between the two of them. That is quite interesting as this case unfolds,” she says.

So far, Rannta has picked characters which gives her an opportunity to perform. “I like representation. I have made sure to pick characters where somebody sees me perform on screen, should feel heard or seen. That has been my thing,” she says.