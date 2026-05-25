Khayalon Mein Kisi Ke: A discipline of the heart

Some arrive like a whisper. A message at midnight. A memory you did not consent to but now must carry. A presence that slips into your thoughts, rearranges the furniture of your feelings, and leaves before morning tea.

“Khayalon mein kisi ke is tarah aaya nahi karte…”

Do not enter someone’s thoughts like this.

It does not sound like a warning at first. It sounds like care. But sit with it long enough, and you realise—it is not a line, it is a line you must not cross.

I must have been nine when I first sang it. Not watched—sang. Cinema never claimed me. I have lived a life full of songs without ever needing the films they came from. Papa would play a track once. Only once. And then that quiet, unwavering gaze: Now you sing.

I did.

Some songs don’t end when the music stops (Source: Pexels) Some songs don’t end when the music stops (Source: Pexels) Like a parrot at first. Precise, obedient, eager to please.

But repetition is a strange teacher. It moves meaning from mouth to muscle. Somewhere between breath and bhava, something began to take root.

Dadi—who dismissed most film songs as frivolous—did not dismiss this one. She did not praise it either. But she paused. And in that pause, I learnt that reverence does not always announce itself. Sometimes it simply refuses to interrupt.Years later, I would understand the lineage of that pause. The voice of Geeta Dutt—fragile, fierce, unforgettable. The trembling truth of Mukesh. The orchestral restraint of S D Burman. The lyricism of Kidar Sharma, who did not write love songs, but laws disguised as longing.

But as a child, I knew none of this.

I only knew that when I sang it, the room listened differently.

There are songs that celebrate love.

This one regulates it.

Because what it offers is not romance—it is responsibility.

“Kisi ko bewafaa aa ke tadpaaya nahi karte…”

Do not come close enough to be called beloved,

only to leave someone explaining your absence as betrayal.

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In an age that confuses ambiguity for authenticity, this line is almost inconvenient. It refuses your confusion. It does not validate your indecision. It does not indulge your timing.

It simply insists:

If you cannot stay,

do not awaken.We enter each other far too easily now.

A swipe. A like. A late-night confession. A voice note that sounds like intimacy but dissolves by morning. We arrive without architecture. We leave without an aftermath.

But the mind is not a corridor you pass through.

It is a home you alter.

To enter someone’s thoughts is to rearrange their silence.

And if you do that carelessly, you do not just leave.

You linger as damage.“Dilon ko raund kar dil apna bahlaaya nahi karte…”

You do not comfort your own chaos

by crushing someone else’s calm.

There is a cruelty that wears the mask of confusion. We call it “figuring things out.” We call it “not being ready.” But the song is not interested in your labels.

It asks something simpler, sharper:

Did you arrive with intention?

Or did you arrive out of boredom?

Because distraction has consequences.

And someone else’s heart is not your experiment.I meet so many now—brilliant, articulate, globally aware—and yet emotionally unanchored. They speak of freedom like it is oxygen, but breathe like they are drowning.

They want everything.

But they want nothing deeply.

They begin beautifully.

They end abruptly.

They enter fully—

and exit silently.

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And somewhere, mid-conversation, mid-collapse, mid-confession—this song surfaces. Not as nostalgia. As navigation.

“Jo thukraaye gaye ho unko thukraaya nahi karte…”

Those who have been rejected once

should not be rejected again.There is a tenderness here that feels almost radical.

Because we do not meet each other new. We meet as continuations—of stories that did not end well, of departures that did not make sense, of wounds that were never named.

Some hearts come to you already carrying fractures.

To love such a heart is not casual.

It is consciousness in action.

And to wound it again is not just unkind—

it is careless.“Jinhe mitna ho vo mitne se dar jaaya nahi karte…”

Those destined to dissolve

do not fear their own undoing.

There is courage in this—not the performative kind, but the kind that sits quietly in the spine. To love knowing it may not last. To give knowing it may not return. To feel without guarantee.

That is not foolishness.

That is faith without demand.And then, gently—almost playfully—it humbles you.

“Hansi phoolon ki do din, chaandni bhi chaar din ki hai…”

Flowers laugh for two days.

Moonlight lingers for four.

Everything you are admired for

is already leaving you.

Your beauty.

Your charm.

Your ability to be chosen.

All temporary.

So do not let admiration turn into arrogance.

Because you are not permanent.

You are passing through yourself.And yet, the song does not deny love.

It deepens it.

“Mohabbat karne waale gham se ghabraaya nahi karte…”

Those who truly love

do not fear sorrow.

Love is not designed to protect you.

It is designed to expose you.

To your tenderness.

To your thresholds.

To your truth.

We want love that feels good. But real love feels real—and reality includes ache.

To love is to stay

even when staying stings.“Mohabbat ka sabak sikho ye jaakar jalne waalon se…”

Learn love

from those who have burned.

Not from those untouched by it.

Not from those who skim its surface.

But from those who have entered fully—and emerged not bitter, but better.

Because only those who have felt deeply

know how to feel gently.And then, the quietest rebellion of all—

“Ke dil ki baat bhi lab tak kabhi laaya nahi karte…”

Not every feeling

needs a voice.

We live in an era of expression. Everything must be said, shared, posted, proven. But this song honours something older, wiser—restraint.

Some feelings are complete

without declaration.

Some connections are sacred

because they remain unspoken.

To speak them would be to reduce them.

So you hold them.

Like breath.

Like balance.I have carried this song across continents.

In New York, where conversations are loud but connections are light.

In Goa, where the sea understands longing better than language.

In Delhi, where memory sits heavier than time.

I have hummed it in kitchens, in cabs, in conversations with those who are trying—trying—to understand why they feel so much and give so little.

And every time, it gathers us back.

To centre.

To sincerity.

To mehsoos karna.And then, as if the song itself had a lineage, a living lineage, it reveals to me that I was never the first to carry it. My mother—raised between Bombay’s bustle and Calcutta’s cadence before Delhi claimed her—could sing this song with a softness that felt like second nature. Not because she was taught it formally, but because it lived around her, within her, through her.

It was one of the few Hindi film songs that flowed effortlessly from her lips, unlaboured, unlearned, almost inherited. And that inheritance had a name—Nani.

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My grandmother sang it. Often. Not as performance, but as presence. It lived in her afternoons, in her silences, in the spaces between conversations. And she was not alone. The Rampal sisters—her sisters, each with their own timbre, their own temperament—held this song like a shared secret, a familial frequency. They sang it across rooms and years, across moods and moments, until it became less a song and more a signature.

And so my mother, and her sister Aruna, and her brothers—they did not just know the song. They owned it. It belonged to them the way certain smells belong to memory, the way certain silences belong to grief, the way certain songs belong to bloodlines.

That is the majesty of it.

It is not merely melody.

It is mapping.

A map of loving.

A map of living.

A cartography of the heart and the mind—its cravings, its cautions, its callings, its quiet anchors. It tells you that your thoughts, your khayal, are not solitary possessions. They are not selfish stirrings. They are not instinct alone.

They are invitations.

To be mindful.

To be measured.

To be more than momentary.

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Because what you feel is not just yours. It is part of something larger—something shared, something sacred, something that asks you to be worthy of the feeling you create in another.

A good human being understands this.

A mindful one lives by it.We translate mehsoos karna as “to feel”, but that is too small a word for such a vast responsibility.

To feel what you do.

And to do what you feel.

Not halfway.

Not conveniently.

But completely.

That is the discipline.

That is the devotion.Papa is no longer sitting across from me, asking me to sing it again. Dadi is no longer pausing in that quiet, knowing way. But they are here—in the rhythm of restraint, in the refusal to rush, in the understanding that not every feeling must be followed, and not every connection must be claimed.

Because this song did not just teach me how to sing.

It taught me how to enter and exit lives with dignity.“Khayalon mein kisi ke is tarah aaya nahi karte…”

Do not enter someone’s thoughts so deeply

unless you are prepared to honour what you awaken.

Do not arrive as a moment

if you will leave as a memory someone must recover from.

Do not touch a life

if you cannot hold it with care.Because in the end, life is not measured by how many people you meet.

It is measured by how many you do not harm while trying to love.

How many you hold without hurting.

How many you leave without breaking.

How many you enter—and honour.And somewhere, always, this song remains.

Not loud.

Not lingering.

But living.

In my mother’s memory.

In my grandmother’s melody.

In the Rampal sisters’ shared song.

In my own voice—still learning, still listening, still living.

Like a pulse.

Like a principle.

Like a promise I am still learning how to keep.