Inherited fire: How Faiz taught generations to find courage

Some poems are written to be admired. Others are written to be inherited.

You do not simply read them. You receive them, almost without noticing. Like an old shawl that still carries the scent of the shoulders that first wore it. Like a recipe no one ever measured yet every generation somehow cooks perfectly. Like a prayer repeated so often it eventually stops sounding like language and becomes breath.

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Before I knew who Mir was, before Ghalib became the towering mountain he would later become in my imagination, before I understood that Faiz Ahmed Faiz belonged not merely to Urdu literature but to the conscience of the world, I knew poetry as sound.

It arrived before meaning.

It entered my life before language.

It lived in our home long before I understood its power.

We lived in a joint family in New Delhi. My grandparents were the unquestioned anchors of the household. Around them revolved children, relatives, guests who appeared without warning, neighbours who stayed for tea, and friends who somehow always found themselves at our dining table. Ours was not a quiet home. It was gloriously alive.

At the centre of that choreography stood my mother.

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She had little leisure to herself. There were three children to raise, homework to supervise, uniforms to inspect, illnesses to soothe, stories to hear, grandparents to support, and a household that seemed forever to be preparing the next lunch, the next dinner, the next tray of evening tea. She worked beside my grandmother with that invisible efficiency that extraordinary women often possess—the kind that keeps entire worlds turning while receiving almost none of the applause.

And then, unexpectedly, something magical would happen.

Without warning, a memory would arrive.

She would stop for just a fleeting moment—not because her work was finished, but because her heart had remembered something before her mind had. And almost unconsciously, a song would emerge.

Sometimes it was a ghazal.

Sometimes an old film melody.

Often it was something she herself had inherited from her mother and from her mother’s sisters, women whose elegance seemed to linger in every note they had passed down.

Their voices had become hers.

And through her, they became ours.

Poetry as a beloved guest

Those songs carried entire civilisations inside them. Bahadur Shah Zafar would wander quietly into our drawing room. Ghalib would appear between cups of tea and conversations. Mir would sit beside us without announcing himself. Poetry wasn’t introduced with reverence. It simply joined the family gathering, as naturally as another beloved guest.

My father was altogether different.

Where my mother’s songs arrived like gentle recollections, my father’s arrived like performances waiting for their curtain to rise.

Play one of his favourite songs on the radio or television, ask him only once, and he would sing with complete abandon. His was a full-throated voice, generous, joyful, utterly unconcerned with self-consciousness.

He wasn’t merely remembering the song; he was inhabiting it. Rooms brightened around him. Conversations paused. Even those who had heard him countless times smiled before he reached the second line, knowing exactly what was coming.

Looking back now, I realise I inherited two entirely different relationships with music.

From my mother, I learnt that songs are repositories of memory. They arrive quietly, carrying entire generations inside them.

From my father, I learnt that songs are meant to be shared boldly, generously, almost theatrically, because joy diminishes when kept to oneself.

Complete education

Between them, without ever intending to teach me, they offered a complete education.

Long before I learnt constitutions, I learnt couplets.

Long before I understood ideologies, I understood imagery.

Long before I knew the vocabulary of democracy, I knew the vocabulary of dignity.

That is the peculiar genius of Urdu poetry. It educates without lecturing. It persuades without preaching. It teaches us how to remain human before it teaches us how to be right.

Perhaps that is why every generation eventually discovers the same poets.

Not because teachers assign them.

Because life does.

Every generation eventually meets Ghalib when certainty begins to crumble.

Every generation encounters Mir when heartbreak refuses translation.

Every generation returns to Kabir when religion grows louder than compassion.

And every generation, sooner or later, finds Faiz when courage begins searching for language.

That discovery is never accidental.

It is almost inevitable.

Because Faiz never really wrote for his own time.

He wrote for ours.

And for the next.

And for the one after that.

“Aaye kuch abr kuch sharaab aaye, Iske baad aaye jo azaab aaye.”

Let there first be a little wine. Then let whatever trials must come, come.

To anyone unfamiliar with Urdu poetry, it is an unexpected beginning.

Why wine?

Why should one of humanity’s most compassionate poets begin with a cup rather than a cause?

Because, in Urdu’s vast poetic universe, sharaab is rarely about intoxication alone.

It is courage poured into crystal.

It is beauty refusing brutality.

It is companionship before conflict.

It is hope served warm before history asks impossible things of ordinary people.

The saaqi—the cupbearer—is not merely someone who serves wine. Sometimes it is the beloved. Sometimes a teacher. Sometimes grace itself. Sometimes the quiet voice inside us that refuses to surrender when the world insists we should.

Western readers often mistake these metaphors for indulgence.

Our poets understood them as awakening.

For centuries, Persian and Urdu poets transformed the vocabulary of the tavern into the vocabulary of the soul. The wine house became humanity itself. The overflowing cup became abundance of spirit. Intoxication became transcendence—not escape from reality but a fuller encounter with it.

Faiz inherited that tradition and then performed something extraordinary.

He poured revolution into the same cup.

He made resistance lyrical.

He made tenderness political.

He reminded us that the opposite of cruelty is not merely justice.

It is compassion.

That is why every generation eventually rediscovers him.

Not because history repeats itself.

Because conscience does.

There is something profoundly moving about watching young people discover an old poet.

Across continents and decades, students have always done something remarkable when confronted by uncertainty.

They reach for poetry.

Not because poetry wins elections.

Not because poetry writes legislation.

But because poetry restores humanity at precisely the moment politics begins reducing human beings into categories.

Across South Asia, across campuses, across generations separated by language, geography and ideology, young people have repeatedly found themselves borrowing Faiz.

Not because someone instructed them to.

Because circumstances did.

One generation carried him through prison cells.

Another whispered him during censorship.

Another found him while confronting dictatorships.

Another discovered him in exile.

And another, standing shoulder to shoulder with friends, found in his verses the language to express both conviction and compassion at the same time.

That, to me, is civilisation at its finest.

Not the protest itself.

The inheritance.

The realisation that wisdom does not expire simply because the century changes.

That courage has ancestors.

That hope has genealogy.

One of Faiz’s most remarkable gifts was his refusal to separate the personal from the political.

“Kar raha tha gham-e-jahaan ka hisaab, Aaj tum yaad be-hisaab aaye.”

I was accounting for the sorrows of the world when suddenly you returned to me beyond all measure.

How magnificently human.

We spend our lives trying to calculate the world’s grief.

Wars.

Borders.

Inflation.

Hatred.

Climate.

Politics.

The arithmetic seems endless.

Then suddenly a remembered face arrives.

A voice.

A fragrance.

A friend long gone.

Someone we once loved.

Someone we never quite stopped loving.

And all our careful calculations collapse.

The world’s mathematics is interrupted by memory.

Faiz understood something our age often forgets.

Compassion begins in intimacy.

You cannot genuinely grieve for humanity if you have forgotten how to grieve for one human being.

The heart that learns to love one person deeply eventually discovers room enough to love justice itself.

That is why his poetry never sounds ideological.

It sounds alive.

Another couplet has followed me for years.

“Is tarah apni khamoshi goonji, Goya har samt se jawaab aaye.”

My silence echoed so completely that it seemed answers arrived from every direction.

We inhabit an age convinced that volume equals conviction.

Every opinion is immediate.

Every outrage is urgent.

Every argument demands an audience.

Algorithms reward certainty.

Poetry rewards reflection.

Faiz reminds us that silence is not surrender.

Silence is where conscience gathers strength before it speaks.

Gandhi understood this.

So did Kabir.

So did the Bhagavad Gita when Krishna asks Arjuna first to steady himself before asking him to act.

Action without reflection becomes aggression.

Reflection without action becomes escape.

Faiz asks us to inhabit the difficult space where both become possible.

That may be why his poetry continues walking effortlessly between lovers and labourers, artists and activists, professors and prisoners, grandparents and grandchildren.

He belongs to all of them because he first belonged to the human heart.

And then comes the couplet that, for me, explains an entire philosophy of living.

“Faiz’ thi raah sar-ba-sar manzil, Hum jahaan pahunche kaamyab aaye.”

The road itself was entirely the destination. Wherever we arrived, we arrived successful.

What astonishing freedom.

Our generation measures life by destinations.

Degrees.

Titles.

Followers.

Promotions.

Awards.

The next milestone.

The next achievement.

The next applause.

Faiz quietly overturns the entire equation.

If you walked honourably…

If you remained compassionate…

If you refused to surrender your humanity while pursuing your convictions…

Then you have already succeeded.

The destination becomes almost incidental.

Perhaps that is why his poetry never grows old.

Governments change.

Empires disappear.

Borders shift.

Technologies transform.

The headlines that once seemed eternal become footnotes in forgotten archives.

Yet somewhere, another young student opens a book.

Another grandmother hums a familiar verse while remembering those who sang before her.

Another father breaks unexpectedly into song.

Another teacher recites a couplet to a classroom.

Another frightened soul discovers courage in a line written decades before they were born.

The inheritance continues

Long after today’s arguments have faded into history, another generation will gather somewhere—in a university courtyard, beneath an old banyan tree, in a village square, on a city street, perhaps even around a family dining table much like the one where I first heard Urdu poetry breathe.

They will search, as every generation has searched, for words worthy of both their hope and their fear.

Waiting patiently for them will be Faiz.

Not asking them to shout more loudly.

Not teaching them whom to hate.

Simply reminding them that dignity is stronger than domination, that compassion outlives cruelty, and that courage without kindness eventually becomes another form of power.

That is why great poetry survives governments.

It survives ideologies.

It survives even history itself.

Because it is not written merely for one age.

It is written for every age in which humanity must remember itself.

And every time another young voice borrows an old poem, civilisation whispers its oldest and wisest truth:

The fire was never ours to own. It was only ever ours to carry forward.