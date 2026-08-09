Premium

Inherited fire: How Faiz taught generations to find courage

Urdu poetry educates without lecturing. It teaches us how to remain human long before it teaches us how to be right, which is why every generation eventually turns to Faiz when courage begins searching for a language.

Faiz"Every generation eventually meets Ghalib when certainty begins to crumble" (Illustration by Suvir Saran)
Written by: Suvir Saran
11 min readAug 9, 2026 11:04 AM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST

Some poems are written to be admired. Others are written to be inherited.

You do not simply read them. You receive them, almost without noticing. Like an old shawl that still carries the scent of the shoulders that first wore it. Like a recipe no one ever measured yet every generation somehow cooks perfectly. Like a prayer repeated so often it eventually stops sounding like language and becomes breath.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments