Why India’s clock towers still matter in the age of smartphones and smartwatches

Flanked by automobile spare parts shops and art framers, a narrow lane leads up to Sabzi Mandi Ghanta Ghar, near Kamala Nagar, in Delhi. Time moves at a different pace as we inch up to the centre of what was once the wholesale vegetable market. Workers who spent languorous hours beneath the tower don’t hear the hands of time ticking away. But this clock is keeping time.

At 50 ft, with its repetitive jaali pattern on its four sides, there is a plaque that calls it the Ram Roop Tower, named after the industrialist of the 1940s, who has also built a temple and schools in the area. “It used to be a landmark when my father sold fruits in the market and later opened RK Dry Fruits, this shop, in 1980,” says Rakesh Kumar of the recently refurbished tower. It stands testimony to time, industry and education in the area. As have many such towers over centuries.

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Recently, the Allahabad High Court questioned the building of one such tower in Firozabad market in Uttar Pradesh, when it asked: What is the point of building one when people can check the time on their phones and wristwatches? While philosophers have contended about the illusion of time, there have been many attempts to map its transience.

Sangramsinhji High School Gothic clock tower in Gondal, Gujarat (Image source: Debasish Das) Sangramsinhji High School Gothic clock tower in Gondal, Gujarat (Image source: Debasish Das)

Gurugram-based horologist Debasish Das, author of Clock Towers of India: Sentinels of Time (Niyogi, 2026), has been chronicling the journey of clock towers for over six years. What began as an essay on documenting sun dials in mosques in Delhi grew to become a book that has taken him to different parts of the country, including Kochi, Mumbai, Lucknow and of course, Delhi. “What fascinates me is the constant effort to measure, regulate and publicly communicate something as intangible as time. A clock tower is not merely a machine; it gives time a visible and audible presence in the life of a community,” says Das, who is an engineer with Nokia.

He recalls his visit to the clock tower in Delhi’s old and well-known institutes, Shri Vishwanath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya. “Everyone spoke only in Sanskrit on the campus. They allowed me go all the way to the top of the clock tower. It’s got balconies and a marble canopy, and has to be manually wound every seven days,” he says.

In his book, he writes, the Indian clock tower was never a single architectural type. Some of them evolved from older gateways, temple structures or civic buildings, others were purpose-built monumental towers, while in princely states they often became expressions of royal patronage and modernity. Their locations were equally varied as well, from markets and railway stations to palace precincts, municipal squares, ports and major intersections. “So, although we use the common expression ghanta ghar, the structures themselves represent very different histories and purposes,” says Das.

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While he has documented nearly 150 clock towers across the country, many with the help of friends, he sees how royal and industrial patronage, family ties and the aspirational intent of a city shaped the existence of these towers.

For instance, Jodhpur’s ghanta ghar was built during the reign of Maharaja Sardar Singh, while Sangramsinhji High School Gothic clock tower in Gondal was modelled on the English public schools such as Eton and Harrow. Nestled in many of these towers are stories of their origin. Mumbai’s famous Rajabai Clock Tower brings together Western technology and a personal story. Das writes, “Its Victorian Gothic architecture and European clock mechanism were commissioned with the wealth of Indian merchant Premchand Roychand, who named it after his mother, Rajabai. She followed Jain traditions and would eat only before sunset.” Its chimes helped her keep time. Though this is an oft-repeated story, it also points to the city’s philanthropic and cosmopolitan character.

Das takes us further back in time to the origin of the word itself. He says, “The expression ‘ghanta ghar’ has its roots in the sophisticated water clocks or ghatika yantras. This was a device, a hemispherical bowl made of a thin sheet of copper, with a fine hole at the centre of its base. When the bowl was placed within a large basin of water, the bowl would slowly sink as water entered through the hole. It was then lifted, emptied and placed back on the water. The bowl sank once every 24 minutes. Since the Sanskrit word for a vessel or pot is ghata, the interval of 24 minutes measured by it came to be called a ghati.Over time, ghati evolved into the familiar ghati, which is now associated with a clock or a watch.

What has been fascinating is that these towers have not worked on the same mechanism. From the water clocks to weight-driven mechanical clocks and later pendulum-regulated mechanisms, depending on the period and technology, they have moved with time itself. “Replacing an original mechanical movement with a cheap quartz mechanism may make the clock functional but it can also turn a living timepiece into a mere façade. When the gears stop turning and the bells fall silent, the tower may still stand but its heartbeat is gone,” says Das.

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The inner working behind Rajabai Clock Tower (Image Source: Somaya Sampat) The inner working behind Rajabai Clock Tower (Image Source: Somaya Sampat)

Many of these towers have clip-clocked through centuries, sometimes without ever stopping. Like Mumbai-based architect Brinda Somaya found out when her firm, Somaya Sampat, with a team of conservation experts, worked on the Rajabai Clock Tower. “The project demanded research, patience and respect for craftsmanship. Even during the restoration process at a height of 280 feet, the clock continued to function. It reinforced a fundamental principle of conservation: understand the building first, intervene sensitively, and allow it to continue its life without losing its authenticity,” says Brinda.

Das affirms, “Strictly speaking, we no longer need clock towers to tell the time. Our smartwatches have made the clock tower redundant. But we still need them to remind us where we have come from and to give our cities a sense of place and memory.”